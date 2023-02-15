Authorities Searching For Florida Nuclear Medicine Student Who Vanished From Her Apartment. Where Is Christina?

Christina Voltaire Photo by The Charley Project

Christina Voltaire lived in Winter Haven, Florida. Tragically, in 2010, her 1-year-old daughter died of undetermined causes. Christina did her best to cope with the death of her daughter and put her focus on her education. She was a student at Keiser University studying nuclear medicine. In 2010, Christina made plans to move from Winter Haven back to Palm Bay, Florida, transfer to Keiser University there, and then visit her mother in Haiti in the spring of 2011.

Christina was dating a man named Dieuseul Pierre-Gilles. According to The Charley Project, Christina told her father that Dieuseul was jealous and physically aggressive to her and that she was afraid of him. In 2008, authorities charged him with aggravated assault in a shooting unrelated to Christina, but he was acquitted.

Dieuseul had a brother named Charles Pierre-Gilles, who lived in the Berkshire Apartments, the same apartment complex as Christina. On January 8, 2011, Charles had some car trouble. His vehicle broke down, and he walked back to the apartment complex to Christina's apartment on Avenue K Southeast. He told authorities he arrived at her place around 7:00 pm, and Christina told him that she felt ill. He said Christina was sitting on her bed, dressed in a black robe, sipping tea, and doing homework, The Charley Project reports. Charles asked Christina if he could borrow her car, spoke with her for a few minutes, and left. He said that he locked the door behind him.

Charles drove her tan 2001 Hyundai Elantra with Florida license plate number LOOHM back to his vehicle. He returned to her apartment 45 minutes later, and 22-year-old Christina was gone. The robe she wore was lying on her bed, and her laptop, purse, and keys were still in the apartment. Hours passed with no word from Christina. She does not own a cell phone, so he waited for her to return to her apartment. When she failed to return after several hours, Charles reported her missing.

Authorities questioned Charles, who remained cooperative. Dieuseul, however, refused to speak with investigators and hired an attorney. Later, in a press conference, Dieuseul said the relationship between him and Christina ended eight to ten months before she vanished. He said that things went sour after he discovered he was not her daughter's biological father. He claims he was never abusive to Christina and that he believes she and his brother Charles were romantically involved. Charles denies any romantic involvement with Christina, and she has never been found.

Christina does not have any credit cards, and her passport was expired at the time of her disappearance.

Christina Voltaire is 5'2" and weighed 120 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information about her disappearance, please contact the Winter Haven Police Department at 863-291-5858.