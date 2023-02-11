Man High On Acid Attacked His Girlfriend And His Mother Then Vanished Into The Woods. Where Is DeCorrius Jones?

Decorrius Brandon Jones Photo by The Charley Project

On October 15, 2016, DeCorrius Brando Jones got a ride to Walmart in Lawrenceville, Georgia from his mother, Shacora. During their ride to the store, 20-year-old DeCorrius told his mother something. He told Shacora that he was experimenting with acid. He told her that acid opened his mind up and made him see clearly, reports 11 Alive.

“You don't need to fool with that, because No. 1, you don't know what to take. This stuff affects people differently,” Shacora warned her son, reports 11 Alive.

“Yes, ma'am. Yes, ma'am. I understand," DeCorrius responded, reports 11 Alive.“I'm thinking it's something that he tried; he experimented with it and it was going to be over. I never knew that it would get to this extent,” Shacora told 11 Alive.

Later that evening, DeCorrius picked his girlfriend, 18-year-old Deona Horton, up from her job at Papa John's. DeCorrius and Deona were high school friends who dated and became sweethearts in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

“He was just a sweet person all around. He was very soft-spoken. He was a very, very caring person. He was a very genuine person,” Deona told 11 Alive.

That evening, Deona noticed there was something different about DeCorrius. According to 11 Alive, on the ride home, DeCorrius demanded that Deona look him directly in the eyes.

"Look at me while you're talking to me,” he said sternly, reports 11 Alive.

Deona was shocked because DeCorrius never spoke to her that way. Deona looked away from DeCorrius, which caused him to become angry, and the couple argued during the 10-minute drive to their home at Sugarloaf Crossing Apartments. When DeCorrius parked the car, he attempted to pull Deona across the console.

“What are you doing? Let me go," she said, reports 11 Alive. "I'm trying to get out of the car. What's wrong with you?”

Deona struggled with DeCorrius, got out of the car, and ran full speed up the outside steps to their second-floor apartment. DeCorrius caught her and threw her over his shoulder. Once the couple was inside the apartment, DeCorrius threw Deona on their couch.

"Tell me that you're not afraid of anyone but God and your mom. Because I'm not afraid of anyone but God and my mom!” he shouted at her, reports 11 Alive.

“What are you talking about?” she asks, reports 11 Alive.

“My mother's a God, and I'm not afraid of anything,” DeCorrius said, according to 11 Alive.

Deona finally gave in and told DeCorrius what he wanted to hear. She knows DeCorrius has experimented with acid and realized he was high, otherwise known as "tripping".

DeCorrius accused Deona of lying and began choking her as she sat on their couch. Deona pleaded with him to let her go.

"Please, let me go. Let me go. I can't breathe. I'm afraid, please let me go. I will leave—just let me go,” she told 11 Alive.

11 Alive reports that DeCorrius screamed at Deona, “Get out! Get out!”

Deona was able to get to the door where DeCorrius caught her, pushed her to the ground, and started choking her again.

“It was like I saw a demon in his face, honestly. It looked like... something inhuman-like,” she told 11 Alive.

Deona was able to get away, ran down the staircase, and looked for a place to hide. While she was running, she dialed 911.

According to 11 Alive, the following is Deona's 911 call:

Deona: Hello?

911: Gwinnett County 911, what's going on there?

911: Where are you, ma'am?

Deona: I'm at 1595 Old Norcross Road.

911: OK, calm down so I can understand you... Why are you crying?

Deona: Because my boyfriend and I just got into an argument and he's going (expletive) crazy right now. I don't know what's wrong with him.

911: What exactly is he doing?

Deona: He's grabbing me... (expletive) holding me down, trying to tell me to open my mind. He keeps telling me that the devil has taken over me. I'm like, 'What the (expletive) are you talking about?' He's holding me down--but he's literally holding me down.

911: OK, where is he now?

Deona: He's upstairs. He's taking all of my shit out of the house, telling me that I need to get out because I'm trying to protect myself, and I'm (expletive) scared.

911: Quit yelling, OK? Take a deep breath for me. Can you make yourself safe and go into another room?

Deona: I'm outside! I can't go back in there. He's going crazy!

911: When you say he's going ‘crazy,’ what exactly is he doing?

Deona: I don't know what's wrong with him! He's hitting me; he's grabbing me. He keeps holding me down like something was wrong with him. I keep telling him to let me go 'cause I can't breathe and he keeps holding me down... like he doesn't care.

911: OK, what does he look like? Black, white, Hispanic, Asian?

Deona: He's black and he's tall.

911: What's his name?

Deona: DeCorrius Jones.

She tries catching her breath in between sobs and sniffles.

911: OK, he's in the house now?

Deona: Yes.

911: Can you get into a car or hide somewhere?

Deona: No, I'm sitting outside. He hasn't come out here yet...

911: What's your name?

Deona: Deona.

911: What's your last name, Deona?

Deona: Horton. H-O-R-T-O-N.

When a patrol car arrived on the scene, Deona was too afraid to come out of hiding and flag them down, so she called Shacora. When Shacora arrived, a terrified Deona met her outside the apartment. DeCorrius rushed over to his mother as soon as he saw her.

“Mom, don't listen to her. She's the devil! She's the devil! She's the devil,” DeCorrius said, reports 11 Alive.

Shacora told Deona to get in her vehicle while she talked to DeCorrius. Ten minutes passed. Deona began to fear for the safety of Shacora. She knocked on the apartment door. Shacora opened the door and told her to wait on the stairs outside. While outside, Deona could hear DeCorrius and Shacora yelling at each other. Then, according to 11 Alive, Deona overheard Shacora say, "DeCorrius, I thought you would never hurt me! I thought you would never hurt me! Why are you doing this? Why are you doing this?”

Deona burst through the door and found DeCorrius violently choking his mother on the ground. Deona yelled at him, “What are you doing? What are you doing? What are you doing," reports 11 Alive.

DeCorrius turned to look at Deona and lunged at her. Deona took off running and called 911 again. Shacora raced out of the apartment and drove across the street to a Shell gas station. She left her cell phone in the apartment DeCorrius and Deona shared so she used a phone at the gas station to call 911.

According to 11 Alive, the following is Shacora's 911 call:

911: Gwinnett County 911, what's the location of your emergency?

Shacora: I need a police car out at, uh, Sugarloaf Crossing Apartments on Old Norcross.

Shacora: My son... I think he's on something—he done jumped on me. I had to run out of the house. I left my cell phone in the house. I left, he was chasing his girlfriend. I think he's on something.

Shacora: I'm at the gas station up the street. I had to run with no shoes on, ma'am. Could you please send somebody out here?

911: What does he look like?

Shacora: He's a tall black guy. Please don't kill him. You can stun him, but please don't kill him.

911: You said this is your son?

Shacora: This is my son, yes. He's about 6'2-6'3. He weighs about 225-230 lbs.

Shacora: Please tell them, don't kill him—just stun him, if you have to, but don't kill him, please.

911: OK...

Shacora: Please tell them, don't kill him. I think he's on something. He done got something from somebody; he's on something... he was trying to force something in my mouth... trying to bite him, then he hit me in my head.

911: Stay on the phone with me, OK?

Shacora: I'm really afraid for my life.

911: I do have units on the way to you, OK? Just stay on the phone.

Shacora: Ma'am, please... I don't want nothing to happen to this child. I don't want him to go to prison. But I knew he on something... Oh my God... he said he trying to get the devil out of me.

Deona, barefoot and with a swollen lip, met Shacora at the gas station. The Gwinnett County Police Department arrived on the scene for the second time. When they made their way to the apartment, every window was open and there was no sign of DeCorrius. Officers searched the woods behind Sugarloaf Crossing Apartments but were unable to locate DeCorrius.

He has never been seen again. His mother Shacora filed a missing person report on DeCorrius.

On October 16, 2016, a warrant for two counts of battery and false imprisonment was issued for his arrest.

Investigators and his family have continued to search for DeCorrius. There have been zero leads in his disappearance and no family contact for him whatsoever.

A specialized cadaver search was conducted on November 15, 2017, utilizing special canines. After hours of searching, no evidence of DeCorrius was found.

“In my mind, I'm like, this is stuff that I see on Lifetime. This is not happening to me right now,” Deona told 11 Alive. “It would have been the last thing I would've expected from him. Just knowing him, and just knowing his personality, I knew it was drugs. It had to have been. And it took his mind, definitely. Now, nobody knows where he is.”

There is currently a $5,000 reward for any information in his case.

“Do I think he's dead? No, I do not. I don't feel in no way, shape, form, or fashion that he's dead," Shacora told 11 Alive. "I just feel like he's somewhere not in his right mind, but I feel in time, he will get back to his right mind and he will come back home to us when he's more like himself."

DeCorrius Brandon Jones is 6"3" and weighed 250 pounds when he vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5302.