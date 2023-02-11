Lawrenceville, GA

Man High On Acid Attacked His Girlfriend And His Mother Then Vanished Into The Woods. Where Is DeCorrius Jones?

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bgJ4N_0kk9lsPQ00
Decorrius Brandon JonesPhoto byThe Charley Project

On October 15, 2016, DeCorrius Brando Jones got a ride to Walmart in Lawrenceville, Georgia from his mother, Shacora. During their ride to the store, 20-year-old DeCorrius told his mother something. He told Shacora that he was experimenting with acid. He told her that acid opened his mind up and made him see clearly, reports 11 Alive.

“You don't need to fool with that, because No. 1, you don't know what to take. This stuff affects people differently,” Shacora warned her son, reports 11 Alive.

“Yes, ma'am. Yes, ma'am. I understand," DeCorrius responded, reports 11 Alive.“I'm thinking it's something that he tried; he experimented with it and it was going to be over. I never knew that it would get to this extent,” Shacora told 11 Alive.

Later that evening, DeCorrius picked his girlfriend, 18-year-old Deona Horton, up from her job at Papa John's. DeCorrius and Deona were high school friends who dated and became sweethearts in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

“He was just a sweet person all around. He was very soft-spoken. He was a very, very caring person. He was a very genuine person,” Deona told 11 Alive.

That evening, Deona noticed there was something different about DeCorrius. According to 11 Alive, on the ride home, DeCorrius demanded that Deona look him directly in the eyes.

"Look at me while you're talking to me,” he said sternly, reports 11 Alive.

Deona was shocked because DeCorrius never spoke to her that way. Deona looked away from DeCorrius, which caused him to become angry, and the couple argued during the 10-minute drive to their home at Sugarloaf Crossing Apartments. When DeCorrius parked the car, he attempted to pull Deona across the console.

“What are you doing? Let me go," she said, reports 11 Alive. "I'm trying to get out of the car. What's wrong with you?”

Deona struggled with DeCorrius, got out of the car, and ran full speed up the outside steps to their second-floor apartment. DeCorrius caught her and threw her over his shoulder. Once the couple was inside the apartment, DeCorrius threw Deona on their couch.

"Tell me that you're not afraid of anyone but God and your mom. Because I'm not afraid of anyone but God and my mom!” he shouted at her, reports 11 Alive.

“What are you talking about?” she asks, reports 11 Alive.

“My mother's a God, and I'm not afraid of anything,” DeCorrius said, according to 11 Alive.

Deona finally gave in and told DeCorrius what he wanted to hear. She knows DeCorrius has experimented with acid and realized he was high, otherwise known as "tripping".

DeCorrius accused Deona of lying and began choking her as she sat on their couch. Deona pleaded with him to let her go.

"Please, let me go. Let me go. I can't breathe. I'm afraid, please let me go. I will leave—just let me go,” she told 11 Alive.

11 Alive reports that DeCorrius screamed at Deona, “Get out! Get out!”

Deona was able to get to the door where DeCorrius caught her, pushed her to the ground, and started choking her again.

“It was like I saw a demon in his face, honestly. It looked like... something inhuman-like,” she told 11 Alive.

Deona was able to get away, ran down the staircase, and looked for a place to hide. While she was running, she dialed 911.

According to 11 Alive, the following is Deona's 911 call:

Deona: Hello?

911: Gwinnett County 911, what's going on there?

911: Where are you, ma'am?

Deona: I'm at 1595 Old Norcross Road.

911: OK, calm down so I can understand you... Why are you crying?

Deona: Because my boyfriend and I just got into an argument and he's going (expletive) crazy right now. I don't know what's wrong with him.

911: What exactly is he doing?

Deona: He's grabbing me... (expletive) holding me down, trying to tell me to open my mind. He keeps telling me that the devil has taken over me. I'm like, 'What the (expletive) are you talking about?' He's holding me down--but he's literally holding me down.

911: OK, where is he now?

Deona: He's upstairs. He's taking all of my shit out of the house, telling me that I need to get out because I'm trying to protect myself, and I'm (expletive) scared.

911: Quit yelling, OK? Take a deep breath for me. Can you make yourself safe and go into another room?

Deona: I'm outside! I can't go back in there. He's going crazy!

911: When you say he's going ‘crazy,’ what exactly is he doing?

Deona: I don't know what's wrong with him! He's hitting me; he's grabbing me. He keeps holding me down like something was wrong with him. I keep telling him to let me go 'cause I can't breathe and he keeps holding me down... like he doesn't care.

911: OK, what does he look like? Black, white, Hispanic, Asian?

Deona: He's black and he's tall.

911: What's his name?

Deona: DeCorrius Jones.

She tries catching her breath in between sobs and sniffles.

911: OK, he's in the house now?

Deona: Yes.

911: Can you get into a car or hide somewhere?

Deona: No, I'm sitting outside. He hasn't come out here yet...

911: What's your name?

Deona: Deona.

911: What's your last name, Deona?

Deona: Horton. H-O-R-T-O-N.

When a patrol car arrived on the scene, Deona was too afraid to come out of hiding and flag them down, so she called Shacora. When Shacora arrived, a terrified Deona met her outside the apartment. DeCorrius rushed over to his mother as soon as he saw her.

“Mom, don't listen to her. She's the devil! She's the devil! She's the devil,” DeCorrius said, reports 11 Alive.

Shacora told Deona to get in her vehicle while she talked to DeCorrius. Ten minutes passed. Deona began to fear for the safety of Shacora. She knocked on the apartment door. Shacora opened the door and told her to wait on the stairs outside. While outside, Deona could hear DeCorrius and Shacora yelling at each other. Then, according to 11 Alive, Deona overheard Shacora say, "DeCorrius, I thought you would never hurt me! I thought you would never hurt me! Why are you doing this? Why are you doing this?”

Deona burst through the door and found DeCorrius violently choking his mother on the ground. Deona yelled at him, “What are you doing? What are you doing? What are you doing," reports 11 Alive.

DeCorrius turned to look at Deona and lunged at her. Deona took off running and called 911 again. Shacora raced out of the apartment and drove across the street to a Shell gas station. She left her cell phone in the apartment DeCorrius and Deona shared so she used a phone at the gas station to call 911.

According to 11 Alive, the following is Shacora's 911 call:

911: Gwinnett County 911, what's the location of your emergency?

Shacora: I need a police car out at, uh, Sugarloaf Crossing Apartments on Old Norcross.

Shacora: My son... I think he's on something—he done jumped on me. I had to run out of the house. I left my cell phone in the house. I left, he was chasing his girlfriend. I think he's on something.

Shacora: I'm at the gas station up the street. I had to run with no shoes on, ma'am. Could you please send somebody out here?

911: What does he look like?

Shacora: He's a tall black guy. Please don't kill him. You can stun him, but please don't kill him.

911: You said this is your son?

Shacora: This is my son, yes. He's about 6'2-6'3. He weighs about 225-230 lbs.

Shacora: Please tell them, don't kill him—just stun him, if you have to, but don't kill him, please.

911: OK...

Shacora: Please tell them, don't kill him. I think he's on something. He done got something from somebody; he's on something... he was trying to force something in my mouth... trying to bite him, then he hit me in my head.

911: Stay on the phone with me, OK?

Shacora: I'm really afraid for my life.

911: I do have units on the way to you, OK? Just stay on the phone.

Shacora: Ma'am, please... I don't want nothing to happen to this child. I don't want him to go to prison. But I knew he on something... Oh my God... he said he trying to get the devil out of me.

Deona, barefoot and with a swollen lip, met Shacora at the gas station. The Gwinnett County Police Department arrived on the scene for the second time. When they made their way to the apartment, every window was open and there was no sign of DeCorrius. Officers searched the woods behind Sugarloaf Crossing Apartments but were unable to locate DeCorrius.

He has never been seen again. His mother Shacora filed a missing person report on DeCorrius.

On October 16, 2016, a warrant for two counts of battery and false imprisonment was issued for his arrest.

Investigators and his family have continued to search for DeCorrius. There have been zero leads in his disappearance and no family contact for him whatsoever.

A specialized cadaver search was conducted on November 15, 2017, utilizing special canines. After hours of searching, no evidence of DeCorrius was found.

“In my mind, I'm like, this is stuff that I see on Lifetime. This is not happening to me right now,” Deona told 11 Alive. “It would have been the last thing I would've expected from him. Just knowing him, and just knowing his personality, I knew it was drugs. It had to have been. And it took his mind, definitely. Now, nobody knows where he is.”

There is currently a $5,000 reward for any information in his case.

“Do I think he's dead? No, I do not. I don't feel in no way, shape, form, or fashion that he's dead," Shacora told 11 Alive. "I just feel like he's somewhere not in his right mind, but I feel in time, he will get back to his right mind and he will come back home to us when he's more like himself."

DeCorrius Brandon Jones is 6"3" and weighed 250 pounds when he vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5302.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 10

Published by

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities and real stories about everyday life situations. Readers are invited to submit tips on cases, suggest new and cold cases, and submit their real-life stories to share.

Columbus, OH
69K followers

More from The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Sumter, SC

She Walked Her Son To The School Bus Stop Early One Morning And Disappeared

The cost of living and caring for a family can be overwhelming for many. Especially for single parents struggling to provide for their families. Barbara Ann Jenkins understands those struggles. In 2012, Barbara, a single mother, lost her job, lost her apartment, and her vehicle was repossessed. She and her 10-year-old son moved in with her mother in the 500 block of South Sumter Street in Sumter, South Carolina. Barbara became distant and withdrawn, her family said, reports The Charley Project. She would spend hours walking around the neighborhood alone, something not typical of Barbara.

Read full story
Hampton, VA

“He’s A Walking Secret." Virginia Father Of Two Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Theodoric Hunter?

Theodoric Elton Hunter Sr. grew up in Suffolk, Virginia. He went to high school in Portsmouth, Virginia, and then worked at Food Lion and Walmart for several years. In 1995, Theo met Priscilla Hunter. The two were married from 1999 to 2007 and have two sons together, 23-year-old Theodoric, Jr and 25-year-old Quinton. Theo was very close to his sons, speaking to them several times a week, reports the Daily Press.

Read full story
1 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Mother Of Six Geanna Jones Disappeared. Then Her Husband Set Their House On Fire And Moved Away.

Geanna Maria Jones got married, had three children with her husband, and got divorced. In 1990, she married her second husband, Wilfred Jones, and had three more children. “It’s no secret that our mom had a rough life. And that she was on drugs for years,” her daughter Nikki told Dateline. “I remember how it was when I was in middle school. She struggled. But then she had a complete turnaround. She spent so long going to meetings that she actually became a sponsor herself. She wanted to help others get their life back… like people had helped her.”

Read full story
Woodstown, NJ

The Boyfriend Of A Missing New Jersey Woman Was Arrested For Child Molestation. Where Is Tomiene Jones?

Tomiene Mary Jones grew up outside Woodstown, New Jersey. Tomiene's father, Thomas Jones, named his beloved daughter after himself reports the Courier-Post. When she was 15 years old, she met Marc S. Goodson. Marc and Tomiene had a daughter, Janiyah, together, but a rocky relationship. Marc was violent towards Tomiene, who everyone called "Meme." Meme even sought refuge at a women's shelter from Marc to prevent him from finding her address reports the Charley Project. In August 2000, Meme took Marc to court for child support for Janiyah.

Read full story
River Rouge, MI

Michigan Notary Missing After Failing To Show Up For Job In River Rouge

Jennifer Nicole Blackmon is the youngest of seven siblings. “I have seven children and Jennifer was the baby,” Jennifer’s mother, Mae Jackson Hamer told Dateline. “Jennifer was a very smart little girl. She was a bright person who wanted more for herself and her children. She was loud and talkative, she was a boisterous type person. She spoke her mind.”

Read full story
11 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

She Left Florida For A New Life In Pittsburgh. Then She Disappeared

Devin Janelle Brown-Bousetta is originally from Winter Park, Florida, and loves fashion. When she was eight years old, her mother died. “We were raised more like sisters because my mom pretty much raised her,” her aunt, Wilshire Laycock, said, reports The Tribune.

Read full story
9 comments
Durham, NC

"She Has A Childlike Demeanor," Family Says Of Missing North Carolina Mother

Affectionately known as "Lil Bit," Tonita Michelle Brooks is a well-known figure in Durham, North Carolina. Lil Bit is a transient resident of the city who frequents the Holloway Street area near North Alston Avenue and Raynor Street or on Liberty Street. She usually walks where she needs to go or accepts a ride with familiar faces in the area or sometimes with complete strangers.

Read full story
8 comments
Winter Haven, FL

Authorities Searching For Florida Nuclear Medicine Student Who Vanished From Her Apartment. Where Is Christina?

Christina Voltaire lived in Winter Haven, Florida. Tragically, in 2010, her 1-year-old daughter died of undetermined causes. Christina did her best to cope with the death of her daughter and put her focus on her education. She was a student at Keiser University studying nuclear medicine. In 2010, Christina made plans to move from Winter Haven back to Palm Bay, Florida, transfer to Keiser University there, and then visit her mother in Haiti in the spring of 2011.

Read full story
2 comments
Memphis, TN

Family Desperately Searching Answers When Memphis Father Of Three Vanishes After Leaving Hotel Room

A family in Memphis, Tennessee is desperate for answers after a father of three vanished last week. The family of 43-year-old Lesley Seay and the Memphis Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating the missing father.

Read full story
11 comments
Tulsa, OK

13-Year-Old Girl Tells Grandmother Mom And Dad Murdered Brother And No One Knew He Was Missing Until Now

John Miles and Camile Lewis are accused of abusing their children, including the 11-year-old son and a 13-year-old daughter of Camille. Camille is the biological mother of the children and John is their step-father. The couple also has three children together.

Read full story
4 comments
Manhattan, NY

A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He Disappeared

Our youth today are facing many challenges in our ever-changing world. One of the challenges many teens are battling is the perception of themselves when exposing their sexuality. 14-year-old New Yorker Edmond Tillman, who has three sisters, was one of those teens. Edmond, affectionately known as Eddie, has a doting mother who loves her child and accepts her son's sexuality, reports The Charley Project.

Read full story
113 comments
Grand Rapids, MI

Two Of Legendary Singer Al Green's Family Members Vanished In 2013 And Have Never Been Found

Maxine Green lived at the Shepherds of Independence in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The Shepherds of Independence is an assisted living facility for disabled adults. Maxine suffers from schizophrenia and alcoholism, reports the Charley Project.

Read full story
18 comments
Austin, TX

What Happened To These Missing Women Who Vanished From Austin, Texas Months Apart?

23-year-old Pinkie Mae Davis-Herron got married in 1970 at the young age of 14 years old. She and her husband had two children and the couple divorced in 1975. Pinkie, who is a tomboy, enjoyed working on cars and motorcycles. She is a drummer who played in local bands, reports Whereabouts Still Unknown. Pinkie worked in Del Valle, Texas, a suburb of Austin, at the Golden Nugget, a local motel with a bar. Sometime around Labor Day, Pinkie was seen driving in the direction of her job. She saw a friend, blew her horn, and waved. This is the last known sighting of Pinkie.

Read full story
1 comments
Hammond, IN

Mentally Disabled Woman Vanishes With Her 2-Year-Old Nephew And Police Fail To Tell Family Of Possible Sighting

Diamond Bynum is a “bubbly” young woman who likes to joke around with her family. Described as a "caring person" by her family members, Diamond Bynum has a genetic condition, Prader-Willi syndrome. The symptoms of her condition include mental disability, the constant feeling of hunger, and short stature. Diamond, who has the mental capacity of a five-to-seven-year-old child, has difficulty communicating with others. Despite this Diamond likes helping her mother with chores around the house and she enjoys getting her hair and nails done.

Read full story
140 comments
Atlantic City, NJ

New Jersey Father Of Five Borrowed His Grandmother's Car And Vanished

Dashand Lahki Stokelin is the father of five children who lived in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Dashand is a man who never had any alcohol or substance abuse issues, reports the Charley Project. One November day, he borrowed a vehicle that belonged to his grandmother, Nancy Stokelin. Dashand borrowed her blue 2016 Subaru Legacy with New Jersey license plate number C79-GVK.

Read full story
17 comments
Greensboro, NC

Three Toddlers Die In House Fire After Being Left Home Alone And 4-Year-Old Had Cocaine In His System

On the evening of December 12, 2022, 28-year-old Brandi Sturdivant walked out of her Greensboro, North Carolina home. Neighbors told reporters this was a regular process for Brandi. She often left her home at night, alone. There was a problem, though. She is the mother of a set of 1-year-old twin boys and a 4-year-old son. Brandi, who was on probation for a felony hit and run, would often leave the young children in the house alone, with no adult supervision. Someone called Child Protective Services and reported Brandi. Nothing happened. Unfortunately, the following morning and that fact would be fatal for the three innocent toddlers.

Read full story
180 comments
Romulus, MI

Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"

In 2013, an unidentified, disabled woman was found homeless and living on the streets of Detroit, Michigan. Since then, the woman has remained unidentified in an adult foster care facility in Romulus, Michigan.

Read full story
123 comments
Memphis, TN

A Memphis Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Vanished Without A Trace

25-year-old mother Marlaquinta McGhee worked as a security guard in Memphis, Tennessee. On May 12, 2015, Marlaquinta stopped by her parent's home in Memphis. She told her parents she was going to stay for dinner, but later changed her mind and decided to go home around 6:00 pm, reports the Charley Project.

Read full story
14 comments
La Grange, NC

Authorities Accused Missing North Carolina Girl Of Running Away. Now They Realize She Was Abducted

Timeka Donyale Pridgen was a typical teenager who enjoyed drawing. Timeka lived with her mother, Cosandra Best, in an apartment on South Street in La Grange, North Carolina. Cosandra was dating a man named Eric Earl Mercer Moore, Sr.

Read full story
92 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy