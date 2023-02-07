Hammond, IN

Mentally Disabled Woman Vanishes With Her 2-Year-Old Nephew And Police Fail To Tell Family Of Possible Sighting

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IPbXD_0kf8pyQA00
King Walker (Age Progression) and Diamond BynumPhoto byFacebook

Diamond Bynum is a “bubbly” young woman who likes to joke around with her family. Described as a "caring person" by her family members, Diamond Bynum has a genetic condition, Prader-Willi syndrome. The symptoms of her condition include mental disability, the constant feeling of hunger, and short stature. Diamond, who has the mental capacity of a five-to-seven-year-old child, has difficulty communicating with others. Despite this Diamond likes helping her mother with chores around the house and she enjoys getting her hair and nails done.

In 2015, 21-year-old Diamond Bynum and her family had recently moved from Hammond, Indiana to Gary, Indiana. Diamond lived at 529 Matthews Street with her father, Eugene Bynum Jr., and stepmother, Susanne. She had a nephew, 2-year-old King Walker, who lived with his mother Ariana Walker. King would visit his grandparents and aunt on the weekends while Ariana commuted to Chicago, Illinois, to attend beautician classes, reports Dateline.

On July 25, 2015, Diamond and King were at home with her step-mother, Susane. Susane told authorities she took a nap between 9:00 am and 10:00 am. When she awoke at 11:00 am, both Diamond and King were gone, reports Namus.

When the family lived in Gary, Indiana, Diamond would take walks and explore their neighborhood. She was familiar with the area, and the neighbors were familiar with her, aware of her condition, reports Dateline. Her family believes Diamond may have taken King for a walk in the new, unfamiliar neighborhood and became lost.

"I'm still hopeful that my son is coming back so it's kind of hard to move forward in my life," Ariana Walker, King Walker's mother told ABC 7.

After the disappearance of Diamond and King, hundreds of volunteers searched the city and posted flyers. They were unable to locate Diamond and King.

“It’s like they vanished from the face of the Earth,” La Shann Walker told the Chicago Sun-Times.

The Capital Gazette reported that on July 31, 2015, Diamond and King may have been seen at a bus stop in Hammond, Indiana. Lt. Richard Hoyda said Diamond may have been asking people for food and someone at the bus stop possibly gave her $50, reports the Capital Gazette. Diamond's father, Eugene Bynum, according to the Capital Gazette, was not told about the sighting by authorities. The Capital Gazette reports Eugene found out about the possible sighting during a news report. Eugene is frustrated with the lack of FBI support and wants the bureau to take over the investigation, reports Dateline.

“If they had taken this seriously from our first call, we wouldn’t be having this conversation right now, because Diamond and King would be home and safe,” Eugene told Dateline. “If the FBI can’t take over, we would like to know exactly why they don’t fit the criteria.”

Ariana and King's father, Joshua Williams, told the Chicago Sun-Times their phone calls to investigators go unanswered or unreturned. The parents said the police failed to give them a police report critical to the case, something they want to conduct their independent investigation with a private investigator.

“I don’t feel like they’ve been helpful at all during the whole process,” Ariana Walker told the Chicago Sun-Times. “It’s kind of been like they’ve been fighting us every step of the way.”

"I really think they dropped the ball from the beginning, and that’s why they’re pushing to like not release the original police report,” Joshua Williams told the Chicago Sun-Times.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, LaShann Walker, Diamond's mother, provided the news outlet with information on the search dogs. She said the search dogs lost the scent of Diamond and King at a Go Lo Gas station in Gary, Indiana. The surveillance footage was reviewed by investigators but did not show Diamond or King and was later deleted. The Chicago Sun-Times reports LaShann said their scents were also picked up at a vacant home.

“They failed Diamond and King very badly,” LaShann told the Chicago Sun-Times. “And I just don’t know where to pick up the pieces.”

"If he's out here watching the TV screen, this is your dad talking to you. I love you," said Joshua Williams, King's father, reports ABC 7.

Almost eight years later and their family and authorities still have no idea what happened to Diamond and King.

Diamond Bynum is 4'10 and weighed 210-238 pounds when she vanished. King Walker was 3'0" and weighed 34 pounds when he vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Gary Police Department at 219-881-1260.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 140

Published by

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities and real stories about everyday life situations. Readers are invited to submit tips on cases, suggest new and cold cases, and submit their real-life stories to share.

Columbus, OH
69K followers

More from The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Lawrenceville, GA

Man High On Acid Attacked His Girlfriend And His Mother Then Vanished Into The Woods. Where Is DeCorrius Jones?

On October 15, 2016, DeCorrius Brando Jones got a ride to Walmart in Lawrenceville, Georgia from his mother, Shacora. During their ride to the store, 20-year-old DeCorrius told his mother something. He told Shacora that he was experimenting with acid. He told her that acid opened his mind up and made him see clearly, reports 11 Alive.

Read full story
8 comments
Memphis, TN

Family Desperately Searching Answers When Memphis Father Of Three Vanishes After Leaving Hotel Room

A family in Memphis, Tennessee is desperate for answers after a father of three vanished last week. The family of 43-year-old Lesley Seay and the Memphis Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating the missing father.

Read full story
9 comments
Tulsa, OK

13-Year-Old Girl Tells Grandmother Mom And Dad Murdered Brother And No One Knew He Was Missing Until Now

John Miles and Camile Lewis are accused of abusing their children, including the 11-year-old son and a 13-year-old daughter of Camille. Camille is the biological mother of the children and John is their step-father. The couple also has three children together.

Read full story
4 comments
Manhattan, NY

A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He Disappeared

Our youth today are facing many challenges in our ever-changing world. One of the challenges many teens are battling is the perception of themselves when exposing their sexuality. 14-year-old New Yorker Edmond Tillman, who has three sisters, was one of those teens. Edmond, affectionately known as Eddie, has a doting mother who loves her child and accepts her son's sexuality, reports The Charley Project.

Read full story
111 comments
Grand Rapids, MI

Two Of Legendary Singer Al Green's Family Members Vanished In 2013 And Have Never Been Found

Maxine Green lived at the Shepherds of Independence in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The Shepherds of Independence is an assisted living facility for disabled adults. Maxine suffers from schizophrenia and alcoholism, reports the Charley Project.

Read full story
15 comments
Austin, TX

What Happened To These Missing Women Who Vanished From Austin, Texas Months Apart?

23-year-old Pinkie Mae Davis-Herron got married in 1970 at the young age of 14 years old. She and her husband had two children and the couple divorced in 1975. Pinkie, who is a tomboy, enjoyed working on cars and motorcycles. She is a drummer who played in local bands, reports Whereabouts Still Unknown. Pinkie worked in Del Valle, Texas, a suburb of Austin, at the Golden Nugget, a local motel with a bar. Sometime around Labor Day, Pinkie was seen driving in the direction of her job. She saw a friend, blew her horn, and waved. This is the last known sighting of Pinkie.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlantic City, NJ

New Jersey Father Of Five Borrowed His Grandmother's Car And Vanished

Dashand Lahki Stokelin is the father of five children who lived in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Dashand is a man who never had any alcohol or substance abuse issues, reports the Charley Project. One November day, he borrowed a vehicle that belonged to his grandmother, Nancy Stokelin. Dashand borrowed her blue 2016 Subaru Legacy with New Jersey license plate number C79-GVK.

Read full story
17 comments
Greensboro, NC

Three Toddlers Die In House Fire After Being Left Home Alone And 4-Year-Old Had Cocaine In His System

On the evening of December 12, 2022, 28-year-old Brandi Sturdivant walked out of her Greensboro, North Carolina home. Neighbors told reporters this was a regular process for Brandi. She often left her home at night, alone. There was a problem, though. She is the mother of a set of 1-year-old twin boys and a 4-year-old son. Brandi, who was on probation for a felony hit and run, would often leave the young children in the house alone, with no adult supervision. Someone called Child Protective Services and reported Brandi. Nothing happened. Unfortunately, the following morning and that fact would be fatal for the three innocent toddlers.

Read full story
161 comments
Romulus, MI

Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"

In 2013, an unidentified, disabled woman was found homeless and living on the streets of Detroit, Michigan. Since then, the woman has remained unidentified in an adult foster care facility in Romulus, Michigan.

Read full story
123 comments
Memphis, TN

A Memphis Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Vanished Without A Trace

25-year-old mother Marlaquinta McGhee worked as a security guard in Memphis, Tennessee. On May 12, 2015, Marlaquinta stopped by her parent's home in Memphis. She told her parents she was going to stay for dinner, but later changed her mind and decided to go home around 6:00 pm, reports the Charley Project.

Read full story
13 comments
La Grange, NC

Authorities Accused Missing North Carolina Girl Of Running Away. Now They Realize She Was Abducted

Timeka Donyale Pridgen was a typical teenager who enjoyed drawing. Timeka lived with her mother, Cosandra Best, in an apartment on South Street in La Grange, North Carolina. Cosandra was dating a man named Eric Earl Mercer Moore, Sr.

Read full story
86 comments
Milwaukee, WI

"Friend" Steals Car With 1-Year-Old Inside, Crashes, And Kills Baby

"I knew her well enough to think she wouldn't do something like that," Mikayla told the Milwaukee Journal. She sped off and moments later, crashed head-on into a green Dodge Caravan near 30th and Hope Street. Both vehicles burst into flames and the occupants of the Caravan fled.

Read full story
20 comments
Dallas, TX

5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been Returned

Kisha Birts and her mother, Hermane Grady, lived together in the 2900 block of East Ledbetter Drive in Dallas, Texas. On August 4, 1989, Kisha gave birth to a baby boy, Emmanuel Kalief Birts, at home. Afterward, Emmanuel spent seven days in Parkland Memorial Hospital. He was released from the facility to his mother on August 11, 1989.

Read full story
20 comments
Atlanta, GA

"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing

Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.

Read full story
1387 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A Trace

This is the story of the disappearances of Dion Akemon and William Roland, two brothers who vanished from Cincinnati, Ohio in 2005. Authorities are seeking any new information that will determine their whereabouts.

Read full story
34 comments
Midland, TX

Non-Verbal Boy Found In Texas Remains Unidentified And Online Sleuths Think He Is Florida's Missing Adji Desir

On January 29, 2023, the Midland Police Department announced they needed help from the public in locating the parents or guardians of an unidentified boy. The young man was found, alone, near Ward and Shandon Avenue in Midland, Texas. He is non-verbal and unable to communicate where he lives. The young man is estimated to be between the age of 13-17 years old.

Read full story
34 comments
Columbus, OH

"A Man Murdered A Woman And Her Kids And Got Away With It." The Story Of Jameila West

"I feel like, 'Don't my grandkids matter?'" Victoria West told a Columbus Dispatch reporter. She is talking about her daughter, Jameila West, and her three grandchildren, Jameire, Tre'vion, and Jakia.

Read full story
21 comments
Columbus, OH

One Of Kidnapped 6-Month-Old Ohio Twins Returned To Parents Suddenly Dies

On Monday, December 19, 2022, the mother of 5-month-old twin boys Kyair and Kason Thomas was out working as a Door Dash delivery driver. At 9:45 pm, she left her twins in her vehicle and went inside a Donatos pizza located at 920 North High Street in Columbus, Ohio. When she returned, the car and her twins were gone.

Read full story
57 comments
New York City, NY

Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black Boys

In 1972, Harlem was full of talent, creativity, opportunity, and hard-working people. Harlem consisted of mainly low-income, black families and vacant lots sprinkled the borough. Drug addiction ran rampant, the borough was plagued with poverty and had one of the highest crime rates in New York. In the midst of the art, culture, and fashion coming out of Harlem, came unspeakable terror.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy