New Jersey Father Of Five Borrowed His Grandmother's Car And Vanished

Dashand Lahki Stokelin Photo by The Charley Project

Dashand Lahki Stokelin is the father of five children who lived in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Dashand is a man who never had any alcohol or substance abuse issues, reports the Charley Project. One November day, he borrowed a vehicle that belonged to his grandmother, Nancy Stokelin. Dashand borrowed her blue 2016 Subaru Legacy with New Jersey license plate number C79-GVK.

On November 22, 2016, Dashand called his grandmother, Nancy. It was late in the evening of the day. According to the Charley Project, Dashand's grandmother Nancy said he was incoherent and "couldn't form the sentences to tell me where he was."

36-year-old Dashand was known to frequent Camden, New Jersey, Jersey City, New Jersey, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. On November 23, 2016, Dashand was seen driving his grandmother's blue Subaru Legacy around 1:45 am near the 200 block of North North Carolina Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey. This is the last known sighting of him. Dashand has never been seen or heard from again. His grandmother's vehicle has never been recovered.

“I know he’s grown, but still, he’s a human being,” Nancy told The Press of Atlantic City. “He would have come back.”

Dashand Lahki Stokelin was last seen wearing a Cleveland Cavaliers hat, black Levi jeans with a yellow hoodie, with maroon, yellow, and black Nike Air Huarache sneakers. Dashand Lahki Stokelin is 5'6" and weighed 190-200 pounds when he vanished. He has a black birthmark on his right hip and a hernia operation scar on his belly button. Dashand has a tattoo on his right arm that reads "Marlene" and a tattoo on his left arm of the outline of a skull.

If you have any information, please contact the Atlantic City Police Department at 609-347-5766.