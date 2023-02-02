Dallas, TX

5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been Returned

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GDu6f_0ka0hKhD00
Emmanuel Kalief Birts-Age progression (26 years)Photo byThe Charley Project

Kisha Birts and her mother, Hermane Grady, lived together in the 2900 block of East Ledbetter Drive in Dallas, Texas.

On August 4, 1989, Kisha gave birth to a baby boy, Emmanuel Kalief Birts, at home. Afterward, Emmanuel spent seven days in Parkland Memorial Hospital. He was released from the facility to his mother on August 11, 1989.

According to the Charley Project, on August 12, 1989, a woman named Debra Manning came to the family home. Debra said she was a social worker, making a home visit to check on Emmanuel. She even knew about an eye infection the baby was diagnosed with and said she was there on a follow-up visit, so nothing seemed out of the ordinary to Kisha.

On September 12, Debra came back to the house. On this day, she told Kisha and Hermane that Emmanuel may have contracted HIV, reports the Charley Project. Kisha believed her because she abused drugs previously and felt this was possible.

On September 13, Debra came back with a letter from the Child Welfare Department. The letter stated Emmanuel needed to go to the hospital immediately to be tested for HIV. Debra told Kisha she was unable to accompany them to the hospital and she would be back the following morning to pick up Emmanuel.

The following morning, on September 14, Kisha left Emmanuel at home with Hermane and went to Parkland Memorial Hospital to ask about his health.

While she was gone, Debra returned to the house. She told Hermane she would be back in an hour to pick up Emmanuel. One hour later, Debra returned with a car seat and Hermane allowed her to take Emmanuel. Debra told Hermane they would return around 2:00 pm. Emmanuel has never been seen again.

When Debra failed to return with her baby, Kisha reported Emmanuel missing at 8:00 pm that evening, reports The Resource Center for Cold Case Missing Children's Cases. Authorities contacted Child Protective Services and they advised there was no one working for them with the name Debra Manning. Hermane Grady told investigators she knew a welfare caseworker by the name of Debra Manning, who turned out to be a different woman with the same name.

Both of Emmanuel's parents passed polygraph tests. The parents also both tested negative for HIV.

Investigators are sure Debra Manning was an alias. She is described as about 5'6" and weighed 145 pounds. She was in her thirties with sandy brown hair, which could have been a wig. She spoke with a heavy accent, possibly of African origin, and wore heavy blue eyeshadow. She wore a white lab coat, and surgical pants, and had access to Emmanuel's medical information.

Emmanuel was wearing a red, white, and blue checkered shirt, light blue shorts with red trim, and red and white socks when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Dallas Police Department at 214-744-4444.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 20

Published by

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities and real stories about everyday life situations. Readers are invited to submit tips on cases, suggest new and cold cases, and submit their real-life stories to share.

Columbus, OH
68K followers

More from The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Milwaukee, WI

"Friend" Steals Car With 1-Year-Old Inside, Crashes, And Kills Baby

"I knew her well enough to think she wouldn't do something like that," Mikayla told the Milwaukee Journal. She sped off and moments later, crashed head-on into a green Dodge Caravan near 30th and Hope Street. Both vehicles burst into flames and the occupants of the Caravan fled.

Read full story
20 comments
Atlanta, GA

"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing

Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.

Read full story
1271 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A Trace

This is the story of the disappearances of Dion Akemon and William Roland, two brothers who vanished from Cincinnati, Ohio in 2005. Authorities are seeking any new information that will determine their whereabouts.

Read full story
34 comments
Midland, TX

Non-Verbal Boy Found In Texas Remains Unidentified And Online Sleuths Think He Is Florida's Missing Adji Desir

On January 29, 2023, the Midland Police Department announced they needed help from the public in locating the parents or guardians of an unidentified boy. The young man was found, alone, near Ward and Shandon Avenue in Midland, Texas. He is non-verbal and unable to communicate where he lives. The young man is estimated to be between the age of 13-17 years old.

Read full story
32 comments
Columbus, OH

"A Man Murdered A Woman And Her Kids And Got Away With It." The Story Of Jameila West

"I feel like, 'Don't my grandkids matter?'" Victoria West told a Columbus Dispatch reporter. She is talking about her daughter, Jameila West, and her three grandchildren, Jameire, Tre'vion, and Jakia.

Read full story
21 comments
Columbus, OH

One Of Kidnapped 6-Month-Old Ohio Twins Returned To Parents Suddenly Dies

On Monday, December 19, 2022, the mother of 5-month-old twin boys Kyair and Kason Thomas was out working as a Door Dash delivery driver. At 9:45 pm, she left her twins in her vehicle and went inside a Donatos pizza located at 920 North High Street in Columbus, Ohio. When she returned, the car and her twins were gone.

Read full story
57 comments
New York City, NY

Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black Boys

In 1972, Harlem was full of talent, creativity, opportunity, and hard-working people. Harlem consisted of mainly low-income, black families and vacant lots sprinkled the borough. Drug addiction ran rampant, the borough was plagued with poverty and had one of the highest crime rates in New York. In the midst of the art, culture, and fashion coming out of Harlem, came unspeakable terror.

Read full story
10 comments
Memphis, TN

He Took His Little Girl To The Father-Daughter Dance. Then Someone Gunned This Memphis Father Down

December 12, 2022, was a joyous day for Darwin Hill. He and his fiancee, Dariana Anderson, welcomed their son into the world. Darwin, a Memphis, Tennessee resident and barber, worked for Penny Hardaway presents Christyles Celebrity Salon and is also the proud father of an 8-year-old little girl.

Read full story
13 comments
Detroit, MI

Mother Frantically Searching For Missing Son Who Traveled To Detroit For Performance

27-year-old Armani Kelly is an aspiring rap artist who goes by the name Marley Whoop. Armani lives in Standish, Michigan, but on Saturday, January 21, 2023, he traveled over 100 miles from his home to Detroit for a performance. As he arrived in Detroit that evening, he called his mother, Lorrie Kemp, to let her know he made it into the city.

Read full story
123 comments
Baton Rouge, LA

Three Sons Murdered In One Week: The Unspeakable Loss Of Bryan, Bradley, And Brandon

“To know that whoever the perpetrators are, are still walking around doing whatever and we have no idea who they could be or who they are,” a family member told WWLTV. “So, for us to just come out and talk openly about it, it’s frightening.”

Read full story
442 comments
Kemp, TX

Amber Alert Issued For Abducted 3-Month-Old Out Of Texas

The Kemp Police Department, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Rangers are searching for a missing 3-month-old boy out of Kemp, Texas. Xyavier Calliste Jr is under the custody of Child Protective Services by a court protective order issued out of Smith County, Texas.

Read full story
2 comments
Moultrie, GA

"I Miss Her And I Want Her Back," Says A Georgia Mother Searching For Her Missing Daughter. Where Is Courtney Graham?

31-year-old Courtney Graham shares a home on Sixth Avenue in Moultrie, Georgia with her mother, Dorothy McIntyre. Courtney had a birthday coming up on October 22. On October 7, 2019, Courtney left the house and went to work. Dorothy had no idea this would be the last time she saw her daughter.

Read full story
1 comments
Indianapolis, IN

Ex-Boyfriend Is Last To See Missing Mother And Refuses To Cooperate With Police. Where Is Chenell Gilbert?

42-year-old mother and grandmother Chenell Renee Gilbert worked as a substitute teacher in Indianapolis, Indiana. Described as the "family planner", Chenell was close to her loved ones, especially her children.

Read full story
4 comments
Saint Louis, MO

She Said He "Never Came Back," So She Left His Young Children Alone In An Abandoned House

Ricardo D. James was granted sole custody of his son and daughter when they were just 3 and 4 years old. The loving father was very protective of them and took his children to church. The family lived in the 5900 block of Cote Brilliante in St. Louis, Missouri, and Ricardo worked at a local nursing home. Ricardo never drank alcohol and was never known to abuse drugs, reports The Charley Project.

Read full story
46 comments
Charleston, SC

Unidentified Nameless and Never Forgotten: Who Is The Charleston John Doe?

On December 29, 2020, the skull of an unidentified black male was located in a marsh next to Daniel Island, off the Wando River in Charleston, South Carolina. Although authorities searched the area extensively, no other remains were recovered.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Missing Law Student Is The Third Man To Vanish From Hell's Kitchen In Less Than A Year

29-year-old Jordan Taylor is a first-year law student at the University of New York who lives in the borough of Queens. Jordan has made politics and activism the focus of his life. He worked on campaigns for Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby and for the current Lt. Governor Anthony Delgado.

Read full story
17 comments

A Son Told His Mother, "We Should Spend More Time Together." Then He Vanished. Where Is Bilial Hammette?

Bilial Hammette is "wise beyond his years", his mother, Lorrie Hammette, said in an interview conducted by A. Walsh Production. Lorrie describes Bilial as extremely intelligent, very adventurous, and a very loving young man.

Read full story
4 comments
Irvington, NJ

A Toddler's Bone Disorder Was Misdiagnosed As Abuse, His Mother Was Arrested, Then He Vanished. Where Is Jyrine Harris?

On May 31, 2002, authorities arrested Janet Harris on child abuse and neglect charges. Her 2-year-old son, Jyrine Harris, suffered a broken wrist, a broken femur, a broken arm, broken ribs, and a burn on his neck. Janet maintained her innocence and told authorities Jyrine suffered from osteogenesis imperfecta, often called "brittle bone disorder," reports Unsolved Mysteries. Authorities disputed Janet's claim, and her bail was set at $150,000.

Read full story
17 comments
Fayetteville, NC

Five North Carolina Family Members Vanished On Trip To Visit Relatives In Alabama. What Really Happened?

4-year-old Brentanny Nicole Hughes was one of four siblings. She had a twin brother, Brent Hughes, and sister and brother, 11-year-old Sarena Glenn and Brandon Floyd. The children lived on Winter Park Drive with their mother, Robby Ann Floyd, and stepfather, Jason Allen "Shane" Floyd, in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Jason was Brandon's father.

Read full story
114 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy