Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A Trace

Dion "Bay Bay" Akemon and William "Pooh" Roland Photo by The Charley Project

This is the story of the disappearances of Dion Akemon and William Roland, two brothers who vanished from Cincinnati, Ohio in 2005. Authorities are seeking any new information that will determine their whereabouts.

Dion Akemon and William Roland are brothers. The close-knit siblings grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio, where they are well-liked and well-known amongst family and friends. Dion is described by his mother as the life of the party, while relatives state William is more laid back.

On September 25, 2005, 32-year-old Dion "Bay Bay" Akemon came from Memphis, Tennessee to Cincinnati, Ohio to visit his half -brother 22-year-old William "Pooh" Roland, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The next day, on the evening of September 26, 2005, the brothers were at the Parktown Café, a club on the west side of Cincinnati located in the 1700 block of Linn Street. It was between 9:45 pm and 10:00 pm. This is the last known sighting of Dion and William. Neither one of them has ever been seen or heard from again.

“They went to Parktown Cafe on Linn Street, and someone was begging for them to come outside, and they went outside, and no one ever saw them anymore," Brenda Akemon-Woods, Dion's mother and William’s stepmother, told Fox 19 Now.

Two days after their disappearance, some of their personal items were located in a dumpster on McMicken Street. The items included their cellphones, wallets, car keys, William’s white Cincinnati Reds baseball cap that he was wearing when he disappeared, and a pair of sunglasses. Unfortunately, William's baseball cap had blood on it, authorities confirmed.

Dion, who lived in the 2900 block of Carnes Avenue in Memphis, Tennessee, had only been in Cincinnati for one day when he and William disappeared. The brothers are very close to each other, as well as their family, and relatives stated that it’s unlike them not to contact anyone.

"Bay Bay made us all laugh. Pooh was a fun guy to be around, and anybody [who has] got the information, please come forward and help my grandma get closure," their nephew, Rodney Williams, told Fox 19 Now. "It would mean a lot to her and the family too.”

"I didn’t know what to think. It just tore me apart," their mother told Fox 19. "I didn’t know what to think.”

Investigators suspect foul play in the disappearance of the siblings but need someone with first-hand information to come forward.

Although the brothers had been in trouble in the past, relatives told Fox 19 they turned their lives around.

"He got baptized, Dion did, Bay-Bay did, and was going to church,” Brenda Akemon-Woods said.

Dion Akemon is 5'3" and weighed 115 - 125 pounds when he vanished. William Roland is 5'8" and weighed 145 pounds when he vanished.

Please contact the Cincinnati Police Department at 513-352-3542 with any information.