Columbus, OH

"A Man Murdered A Woman And Her Kids And Got Away With It." The Story Of Jameila West

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LyrwL_0kVQBh8a00
Jamelia West 27; and children, 10-year-old daughter, Jameire Ervin, 5-year-old son, Tre'vion Williams, and 3-year-old son, Jakia HowardPhoto byJ43JT Movement

"I feel like, 'Don't my grandkids matter?'" Victoria West told a Columbus Dispatch reporter.

She is talking about her daughter, Jameila West, and her three grandchildren, Jameire, Tre'vion, and Jakia.

Jameila West was born in Warren, Ohio on October 29, 1978. She flourished with her siblings in a close-knit family, guided by the love and care of Victoria.

Jameila grew up to become a doting mother of three adorable children, a 10-year-old daughter, Jameire Ervin, a 5-year-old son, Tre'vion Williams, and a 3-year-old son, Jakia Howard.

The father of her youngest child is a man named Jason Howard. In July 2004, Jameila reported that Jason grabbed her by her neck, threw her on the ground, and he threatened to kill her. He was convicted of domestic violence, and Jameila was issued an order of protection against Jason.

Then, later the same month, Jason returned to the home and attempted to smother Jamelia with a pillow. He was finally convicted and sent to prison, where he served one year and five months, and was placed on supervised release.

Jameila decided she needed to move to protect herself and her children. The young mother packed up her children and moved into a home in the 1500 block of Loretta Avenue in Columbus, Ohio, about two and a half hours south of Warren.

On Monday, June 19, 2006, authorities found 24-year-old Phillip Dally deceased in a field on Front Street in Warren, Ohio. Phillip had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Victoria and family members tried to reach Jameila over the next couple of days, but no one heard from her, which was unusual. The last contact anyone had with her was on the Saturday evening of June 17, 2006. Worried, Victoria drove from Warren to Columbus. When she arrived at the house on Loretta Avenue, she had no idea that her life was about to change forever. Inside, she found her 27-year-old daughter and three grandchildren deceased. Their bodies had already started decomposition. Jameila had been shot in the head, Jameire had been strangled, and the Tre'vion and Jakia were suffocated. Authorities believe they were murdered late Saturday or Sunday evening.

Jason Howard immediately became a suspect. Authorities charged him with the murder of Phillip Dally, and Jason was arrested in Warren after a brief pursuit. Jason admitted to shooting and killing 24-year-old Phillip but denied involvement in the murders of Jameila and the children. Four months after their homicides, Jason was charged with the murders of Jameila and her three children.

Victoria and her family believe Jason is the person responsible for the deaths of her daughter and grandchildren.

“In her journal that we found after she died, she wrote in that she was through with him,” Victoria told The Dispatch. “She told him that and he threatened her.”

When Jason appeared in court, the pain inflicted upon the family became obvious. Victoria "patted" Jason on the back of his head, and a deputy tackled her. Jameila's brother, 30-year-old Lewis West, and her cousin, 24-year-old Sulthan Honzu, then jumped the banister and unleashed vicious punches and blows on Jason until deputies separated them. The pair were restrained and charged with assault.

Shockingly, prosecutors later dropped all charges against Jason related to the homicides of Jameila and her children based on a lack of evidence. Jason Howard was sentenced to 44 years to life for the death of Phillip Dally.

Since then, Victoria has waited for justice for her family.

"I was told, 'Be patient, be patient, be patient,'" she told The Columbus Dispatch.

Almost 17 years later, no new suspects have been named, no charges have been filed in connection with the brutal homicides, and police classify the case as "cold."

“It shouldn’t even be a cold case, because we don’t have any doubt about who did it,” Victoria told The Dispatch. “The last time I called (Columbus police), they told me he’s not going to get out anyway, as if that makes it better for me. Where’s our justice in that? Someone needs to be held accountable. It shouldn’t be sitting in a pile somewhere. That’s my daughter. Those are my grandkids. Where’s their justice?”

According to Sgt. Terry McConnell, cold case unit supervisor with the Columbus Police Department, "Short of a confession, I don't know of anything else that could be done," he told The Dispatch. "At some point, you've gotten all you can get. As much as we want to solve every case, I have to worry about the guys who are still out there. That's my priority. I don't mean to be insensitive at all when I say that. It's reality, and I have to best use my resources."

Jason Howard continues to deny involvement in the deaths of Jameila West, 27; her daughter, Jameire Ervin, 10; and her sons, Tre’vion Williams, 5, and their son, Jakia Howard, 3.

"There's no way that it's not known in that neighborhood," her brother, Jamir Kai told The Dispatch. "It's a part of the narrative in the community. For the community, the story to be told there is, a man murdered a woman and her children, and he got away with it."

If you have any information, please contact the Columbus Division of Police Cold Case Unit at 614-645-4036.

“It won’t bring my daughter or grandkids back and I know that, but I wish with all my heart that one day they’d call to tell me someone was being held accountable,” Victoria told The Dispatch.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 22

Published by

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities and real stories about everyday life situations. Readers are invited to submit tips on cases, suggest new and cold cases, and submit their real-life stories to share.

Columbus, OH
66K followers

More from The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Milwaukee, WI

"Friend" Steals Car With 1-Year-Old Inside, Crashes, And Kills Baby

"I knew her well enough to think she wouldn't do something like that," Mikayla told the Milwaukee Journal. She sped off and moments later, crashed head-on into a green Dodge Caravan near 30th and Hope Street. Both vehicles burst into flames and the occupants of the Caravan fled.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been Returned

Kisha Birts and her mother, Hermane Grady, lived together in the 2900 block of East Ledbetter Drive in Dallas, Texas. On August 4, 1989, Kisha gave birth to a baby boy, Emmanuel Kalief Birts, at home. Afterward, Emmanuel spent seven days in Parkland Memorial Hospital. He was released from the facility to his mother on August 11, 1989.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing

Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.

Read full story
97 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A Trace

This is the story of the disappearances of Dion Akemon and William Roland, two brothers who vanished from Cincinnati, Ohio in 2005. Authorities are seeking any new information that will determine their whereabouts.

Read full story
23 comments
Midland, TX

Non-Verbal Boy Found In Texas Remains Unidentified And Online Sleuths Think He Is Florida's Missing Adji Desir

On January 29, 2023, the Midland Police Department announced they needed help from the public in locating the parents or guardians of an unidentified boy. The young man was found, alone, near Ward and Shandon Avenue in Midland, Texas. He is non-verbal and unable to communicate where he lives. The young man is estimated to be between the age of 13-17 years old.

Read full story
23 comments
Columbus, OH

One Of Kidnapped 6-Month-Old Ohio Twins Returned To Parents Suddenly Dies

On Monday, December 19, 2022, the mother of 5-month-old twin boys Kyair and Kason Thomas was out working as a Door Dash delivery driver. At 9:45 pm, she left her twins in her vehicle and went inside a Donatos pizza located at 920 North High Street in Columbus, Ohio. When she returned, the car and her twins were gone.

Read full story
56 comments
New York City, NY

Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black Boys

In 1972, Harlem was full of talent, creativity, opportunity, and hard-working people. Harlem consisted of mainly low-income, black families and vacant lots sprinkled the borough. Drug addiction ran rampant, the borough was plagued with poverty and had one of the highest crime rates in New York. In the midst of the art, culture, and fashion coming out of Harlem, came unspeakable terror.

Read full story
10 comments
Memphis, TN

He Took His Little Girl To The Father-Daughter Dance. Then Someone Gunned This Memphis Father Down

December 12, 2022, was a joyous day for Darwin Hill. He and his fiancee, Dariana Anderson, welcomed their son into the world. Darwin, a Memphis, Tennessee resident and barber, worked for Penny Hardaway presents Christyles Celebrity Salon and is also the proud father of an 8-year-old little girl.

Read full story
13 comments
Detroit, MI

Mother Frantically Searching For Missing Son Who Traveled To Detroit For Performance

27-year-old Armani Kelly is an aspiring rap artist who goes by the name Marley Whoop. Armani lives in Standish, Michigan, but on Saturday, January 21, 2023, he traveled over 100 miles from his home to Detroit for a performance. As he arrived in Detroit that evening, he called his mother, Lorrie Kemp, to let her know he made it into the city.

Read full story
118 comments
Baton Rouge, LA

Three Sons Murdered In One Week: The Unspeakable Loss Of Bryan, Bradley, And Brandon

“To know that whoever the perpetrators are, are still walking around doing whatever and we have no idea who they could be or who they are,” a family member told WWLTV. “So, for us to just come out and talk openly about it, it’s frightening.”

Read full story
385 comments
Kemp, TX

Amber Alert Issued For Abducted 3-Month-Old Out Of Texas

The Kemp Police Department, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Rangers are searching for a missing 3-month-old boy out of Kemp, Texas. Xyavier Calliste Jr is under the custody of Child Protective Services by a court protective order issued out of Smith County, Texas.

Read full story
2 comments
Moultrie, GA

"I Miss Her And I Want Her Back," Says A Georgia Mother Searching For Her Missing Daughter. Where Is Courtney Graham?

31-year-old Courtney Graham shares a home on Sixth Avenue in Moultrie, Georgia with her mother, Dorothy McIntyre. Courtney had a birthday coming up on October 22. On October 7, 2019, Courtney left the house and went to work. Dorothy had no idea this would be the last time she saw her daughter.

Read full story
1 comments
Indianapolis, IN

Ex-Boyfriend Is Last To See Missing Mother And Refuses To Cooperate With Police. Where Is Chenell Gilbert?

42-year-old mother and grandmother Chenell Renee Gilbert worked as a substitute teacher in Indianapolis, Indiana. Described as the "family planner", Chenell was close to her loved ones, especially her children.

Read full story
3 comments
Saint Louis, MO

She Said He "Never Came Back," So She Left His Young Children Alone In An Abandoned House

Ricardo D. James was granted sole custody of his son and daughter when they were just 3 and 4 years old. The loving father was very protective of them and took his children to church. The family lived in the 5900 block of Cote Brilliante in St. Louis, Missouri, and Ricardo worked at a local nursing home. Ricardo never drank alcohol and was never known to abuse drugs, reports The Charley Project.

Read full story
46 comments
Charleston, SC

Unidentified Nameless and Never Forgotten: Who Is The Charleston John Doe?

On December 29, 2020, the skull of an unidentified black male was located in a marsh next to Daniel Island, off the Wando River in Charleston, South Carolina. Although authorities searched the area extensively, no other remains were recovered.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Missing Law Student Is The Third Man To Vanish From Hell's Kitchen In Less Than A Year

29-year-old Jordan Taylor is a first-year law student at the University of New York who lives in the borough of Queens. Jordan has made politics and activism the focus of his life. He worked on campaigns for Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby and for the current Lt. Governor Anthony Delgado.

Read full story
17 comments

A Son Told His Mother, "We Should Spend More Time Together." Then He Vanished. Where Is Bilial Hammette?

Bilial Hammette is "wise beyond his years", his mother, Lorrie Hammette, said in an interview conducted by A. Walsh Production. Lorrie describes Bilial as extremely intelligent, very adventurous, and a very loving young man.

Read full story
4 comments
Irvington, NJ

A Toddler's Bone Disorder Was Misdiagnosed As Abuse, His Mother Was Arrested, Then He Vanished. Where Is Jyrine Harris?

On May 31, 2002, authorities arrested Janet Harris on child abuse and neglect charges. Her 2-year-old son, Jyrine Harris, suffered a broken wrist, a broken femur, a broken arm, broken ribs, and a burn on his neck. Janet maintained her innocence and told authorities Jyrine suffered from osteogenesis imperfecta, often called "brittle bone disorder," reports Unsolved Mysteries. Authorities disputed Janet's claim, and her bail was set at $150,000.

Read full story
17 comments
Fayetteville, NC

Five North Carolina Family Members Vanished On Trip To Visit Relatives In Alabama. What Really Happened?

4-year-old Brentanny Nicole Hughes was one of four siblings. She had a twin brother, Brent Hughes, and sister and brother, 11-year-old Sarena Glenn and Brandon Floyd. The children lived on Winter Park Drive with their mother, Robby Ann Floyd, and stepfather, Jason Allen "Shane" Floyd, in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Jason was Brandon's father.

Read full story
114 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy