One Of Kidnapped 6-Month-Old Ohio Twins Returned To Parents Suddenly Dies

Kyair Thomas (left) and Kason Thomas (right) Photo by Facebook

On Monday, December 19, 2022, the mother of 5-month-old twin boys Kyair and Kason Thomas was out working as a Door Dash delivery driver. At 9:45 pm, she left her twins in her vehicle and went inside a Donatos pizza located at 920 North High Street in Columbus, Ohio. When she returned, the car and her twins were gone.

An Amber Alert was issued, and on On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, someone heading out to catch a flight found 5-month-old Kyair in the freezing cold, sitting in his car seat in the economy parking lot at the Dayton, Ohio airport.

5-month-old Kason was found days later, on December 22, 2023, abandoned in the vehicle in Indianapolis, Indiana. The toddler was cold and alone, but alive.

24-year-old Nalah Jackson was arrested and charged with two counts of kidnapping and assault on an officer. She is also facing federal charges.

On January 28, 2023, shortly before midnight, 911 dispatchers received a call to Champion and Whittier Avenues. They arrived to find 6-month-old Kyair Thomas unresponsive. Kyair was rushed to Children's Nationwide Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. According to news reports and social media posts by his mother, Wilhelmina Barnett, Kyair had a seizure during feeding and choked. He was not able to be resuscitated.

"Please let me grieve Ky'air," she posted on Instagram. "We are nothing without you. You will forever live in our hearts (Ky'air). My heart is broken."

No cause of death has been determined, and an autopsy will be completed on Monday, January 30, 2023.

"We're gonna continue to pray," family member Wilma Booker told ABC 6. "We're gonna continue to be together. We're gonna continue to be there for each other the best way we know how ... I would tell him I'm gonna miss him, I'm gonna tell him that his mother loves him so much. I would tell him all that I didn't have a lot of time with him how much his mother is really gonna miss him."

Columbus Homicide detectives are currently investigating.