Memphis, TN

He Took His Little Girl To The Father-Daughter Dance. Then Someone Gunned This Memphis Father Down

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NVJoB_0kSsA6ng00
Darwin Hill

December 12, 2022, was a joyous day for Darwin Hill. He and his fiancee, Dariana Anderson, welcomed their son into the world. Darwin, a Memphis, Tennessee resident and barber, worked for Penny Hardaway presents Christyles Celebrity Salon and is also the proud father of an 8-year-old little girl.

On Saturday, January 20, 2023, Darwin attended a Father-Daughter dance with his beloved little girl, who he absolutely adored. Afterward, the happy father had a haircutting appointment at a Southeast Memphis area home. Darwin was inside the residence cutting hair when someone fired multiple shots into the house, killing him and critically injuring a woman.

“He was finishing up and getting ready to head home, so getting a call maybe two hours after you talk to him is unreal,” Dariana told WREG. “He’s the go-to. he’s my go-to. He’s my soulmate. It just feels like my future got erased like it got moved or snatched or something.”

“He was so excited he was there with his daughter he showed us pictures of them, and she was dressed, he was dressed up, and later on that night he lost his life,” Christopher Rhodes, owner of Penny Hardaway presents Christyles Celebrity Salon, told WREG.

Dariana and his family are absolutely devastated.

“I feel so incomplete without you…you gave me everything I wanted and never knew I needed. You were absolutely amazing and perfect for me,” Dariana wrote in a Facebook post.

Another family member posted, "He was “the best daddy and boyfriend. This tragic incident has crush[ed] us all completely.”

Christopher Rhodes, who owns the barber shop where Darwin worked, wrote “Seems unreal to me. He had just left his father-daughter dance and sent me these pictures.”

“He was super excited about being able to build and establish a family he never had and it’s incredibly painful to see what has happened to him,” community activist, Devante Hill, told WREG.

The Memphis Police Department has not named any suspects and no arrests have been made. If you have any information, please contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

