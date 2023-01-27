Mother Frantically Searching For Missing Son Who Traveled To Detroit For Performance

Armani Kelly Photo by Facebook

27-year-old Armani Kelly is an aspiring rap artist who goes by the name Marley Whoop. Armani lives in Standish, Michigan, but on Saturday, January 21, 2023, he traveled over 100 miles from his home to Detroit for a performance. As he arrived in Detroit that evening, he called his mother, Lorrie Kemp, to let her know he made it into the city.

Armani was last seen on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Lounge 31 located at 14404 Gratiot Avenue in Detroit, Michigan. He was scheduled to perform for a birthday party at the club, but the party was reportedly canceled after his arrival. Armani decided to perform an open mic at an unknown location nearby and has never been seen or heard from again.

When Lorrie failed to hear from her son or contact him after 24 hours, she traveled to Detroit and started searching. She passed out flyers and used Armani's OnStar system to track his car. She tracked the vehicle to Warren, Michigan. The car traveled to Life Church, the Huntington Apartments, and the Londonberry condominiums.

His vehicle was found in Warren, Michigan, and was taken for evidence by the Warren Police Department. There is still no sign of Armani Kelly.

"I don't think my son is coming home alive… I just want his body so I can move on," Lorrie told CBS News. "I don't know what else to do, I just want to take him home."

Armani Kelly is 5'7" and weighs around 200 pounds. If you have any information, please contact the Warren Police Department at 586-574-4700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.