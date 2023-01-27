Amber Alert Issued For Abducted 3-Month-Old Out Of Texas

Abigail Margaret Williams and Xyavier Calliste Jr. Photo by Twitter

The Kemp Police Department, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Rangers are searching for a missing 3-month-old boy out of Kemp, Texas.

Xyavier Calliste Jr is under the custody of Child Protective Services by a court protective order issued out of Smith County, Texas.

On Sunday, January 22, 2023, his mother, 23-year-old Abigail Margaret Williams, arrived at a local domestic violence women's shelter for abused mothers and children in Kemp, Texas with Xyavier. Abigail was ordered to stay at the shelter with Xyavier, although she could come and go as she pleased.

On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, Abigal left the shelter with Xyavier around 7:05 pm in an unidentified vehicle that pulled up at the shelter.

Shelter employees contacted the Kemp Police Department at 9:23 am on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Xyavier was reported missing when the abduction was discovered and his prescription medication and formula were left behind.

Police are unsure if Xyavier's biological father, who is from North Carolina, is involved in his abduction, but he does have ties to Dallas and Smith Counties, reports CBS 19. Abigail Williams is now wanted for interfering with child custody.

Officials are concerned for the well-being of baby Xyavier and issued an Amber Alert a little after 4:00 pm Thursday for public awareness and assistance.

3-month-old Xyavier Calliste Jr is a black, male infant with black hair, with brown eyes and he weighs eight pounds. Abigail Williams is 5'6" with brown hair and brown eyes and she weighs 150 pounds. There is no description of the vehicle they may be traveling in available.

If you have any information, please contact the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office at 469-376-4598.