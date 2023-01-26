"I Miss Her And I Want Her Back," Says A Georgia Mother Searching For Her Missing Daughter. Where Is Courtney Graham?

Courtney Graham Photo by The Charley Project

31-year-old Courtney Graham shares a home on Sixth Avenue in Moultrie, Georgia with her mother, Dorothy McIntyre. Courtney had a birthday coming up on October 22. On October 7, 2019, Courtney left the house and went to work. Dorothy had no idea this would be the last time she saw her daughter.

“Courtney, my baby, she would do anything I asked her to do. She was a nice, sweet girl. If I asked her to do this for me or do that, she would come and help me. No words exchanged,” Dorothy told WALB.

Courtney never returned. Her mother contacted family and friends, but no one heard from Courtney. On October 16, 2019, Dorothy reported Courtney missing to the Moultrie Police Department.

“I believe something terrible happened to her. Courtney would never leave the house without going more than two days. She’d come back home, three days at the most. You know how sometimes we hang in the street with our friends and spend the night and stuff? But she’d call me when she’s not at home,” Dorothy told WALB.

Her mother, Dorothy, believes someone close to Courtney may be responsible for her disappearance.

“People that she’s close to. Cousins too,” Dorothy told WALB. “I have heard that a couple people know. It was told to me too, that you know where my baby is at will you come forward and let the officers, investigators know where my baby at so we can go get her. And please tell them who done something to my baby. You don’t have to tell your name but come forward because she been gone too long.”

Dorothy is currently offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the recovery of Courtney Graham.

“Where she at, and who was responsible for her being there, and who is responsible for her death. That’s what I want to know,” Dorothy told WALB. “Courtney didn’t bother anyone and what y’all done to my baby is unexplainable to me how I feel about it. I’m mad, angry, upset. Turn yourself in and set my baby free.”

As of October 2022, the Moultrie Police Department reported there were no new updates in her case.

“There’s still rumors,” Dorothy said, The Moultrie Observer reports, “nothing concrete yet.”

Courtney Graham was 5'0" and weighed 120 pounds when he vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Moultrie Police Department at 229-985-3131.

“I just want to find her so my baby can be set free. I miss her and I want her back," Dorothy said at a press conference.