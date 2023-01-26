She Said He "Never Came Back," So She Left His Young Children Alone In An Abandoned House

Ricardo James (top) and Shanunikia Pierce (bottom) Photo by The Charley Project

Ricardo D. James was granted sole custody of his son and daughter when they were just 3 and 4 years old. The loving father was very protective of them and took his children to church. The family lived in the 5900 block of Cote Brilliante in St. Louis, Missouri, and Ricardo worked at a local nursing home. Ricardo never drank alcohol and was never known to abuse drugs, reports The Charley Project.

40-year-old Ricardo and his 7-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son went to visit a friend, 27-year-old Shanunikia Pierce. Shanunikia lived in an apartment in the 4700 block of Ashland Court in St. Louis, Missouri. Ricardo and the kids stayed at Shanunikia's apartment for a day or two. On October 29, 2011, someone came to the apartment and picked James up in a vehicle. Ricardo never returned.

"He would never have left his kids," his sister, Donna Chaney, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "He doesn't even let his kids stay at other people's houses."

According to the Charley Project, Shanunikia told his children that she was going to take them to their father. She put them in her car and drove the children to Granite City, Illinois. Once there, Shanunikia left them at an abandoned house. The children were alone for 24 hours before neighbors noticed them and called the police. The children told the police what happened and where Shanunikia lived.

Madison County prosecutors charged her with two counts of child abandonment.

Ricardo's family is unfamiliar with Shanunikia. They have never met her or heard Ricardo mention her name.

"We have no idea who (Pierce) is," Donna told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Ricardo's relatives are taking care of his children. Their father has never been found and no charges have been filed in connection with his disappearance.

Ricard James was 5'5" and weighed 160-170 pounds when he vanished. If you have any information, please contact the St. Louis Police Department at 314-444-5738.