Unidentified Nameless and Never Forgotten: Who Is The Charleston John Doe?

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

The Charleston John Doe

On December 29, 2020, the skull of an unidentified black male was located in a marsh next to Daniel Island, off the Wando River in Charleston, South Carolina. Although authorities searched the area extensively, no other remains were recovered.

Forensic experts concluded that the skull belonged to an African American male between 17 and 21 years old. Researchers believe the young man had been deceased for over a year. A forensic artist for The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children created a facial reconstruction image to depict what the young man may have looked like.

Christie Harris is the founder of the group Unidentified Nameless and Never Forgotten. Christie is circulating the photo throughout social media, hopeful that someone will recognize the young man.

Christie, who has dedicated her life to identifying unidentified persons all over the world and finding missing persons, has a list of rule-outs for the Charleston John Doe. The following people have been ruled out as a match for the Charleston John Doe:

Daquan Williams: 19-year-old DaQuan Williams is an aspiring musician who lived on Green Pond Highway in Walterboro, South Carolina. Daquan was last seen on January 8, 2011, near the intersection of Koth and Baker Streets in Walterboro after being shot. He has never been seen or heard from again. Daquan Williams is 6'0" and 175 pounds.

Antwon Williams: On August 25, 1998, 20-year-old Antwon Williams left the 3800 block of North Dame Court in Charleston, South Carolina driving his father's car. The car was found abandoned, later the same day, still running with the hazard lights on at the Cosgrove Bridge. Antwon has never been seen or heard from again. Antwon Williams is 5'9" and 140 pounds.

Corey Kelly: 19-year-old Corey Kelly was last seen in the 8100 block of Windsor Hill Boulevard in North Charleston, South Carolina on September 11, 2017. He spoke with his mother around 10:00 pm and has never been seen or heard from again. Corey Kelly is 5'11" and 152 pounds.

Kenneth Jenkins: On September 16, 2017, 23-year-old St Helena resident Kenneth Jenkins took a friend out for dinner. Afterward, he said he was giving another friend a ride to Ridgeland in Jasper county. The following day his vehicle was discovered with four bullet holes in the driver's side door and burned. Kenneth has never been seen or heard from again. Kenneth Jenkins is 6'1" and 165 pounds.

Tyreek Pettigrew: 20-year-old Tyreek Pettigrew was last seen at a gas station/convenience store in the 1000 block of US 17-A in Moncks Corner, South Carolina on February 22, 2018. He was driving his mother's 2007 black Nissan Infiniti G35. The vehicle was later spotted at 3:38 pm at the Janki-Mart in the 2400 block of State Road. On February 22, 2018, the car was found abandoned and burning on Cainhoy Road near Bamberg Circle in Charleston, South Carolina. Tyreek was not located, and he has never been seen or heard from again. Tyreek Pettigrew is 5'10" and 150 pounds.

Julius Gamble: 23-year-old Julius Gamble was last seen on August 28, 2014, in the Johnsonville community of Florence county. Julius was reportedly on the way to his aunt's home but never arrived. He has never been seen or heard from again. Julius Gamble is 5'7" and 155 pounds.

Kevin McClam: 14-year-old Kevin McClam lived with his family at the Charleston Naval Weapons Station in Goose Creek, South Carolina. On March 30, 1997, Kevin was playing video games at home. His mother and sister went to bed around 1:00 am while Kevin continued to play. When the family woke up, Kevin was gone. Two days later, his clothing was found at a construction site near his home. Kevin has never been seen or heard from again. Kevin McClam is 5'7" and 140 pounds.

Many online sleuths speculate who the Charleston John Doe could be and why no one has claimed the unidentified young man. Is he the victim of abuse or some other heinous crime? Where are the rest of his remains?

Christie is hopeful his case will receive the attention this young man deserves.

"He's getting very little," she The Vivid Faces of the Vanished.

She continues to comb through missing person cases, searching for possible matches to submit to NCMEC.

"There are so many missing in his age group, reported and not," Christie told The Vivid Faces of the Vanished.

If you have any information on the identity of the Charleston John Doe, please contact NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 843-7200 or the County Coroner's Office at 843-746-4030.

If you have any information on the Charleston John Doe, any Jane or John Doe cases, missing person cases, or any possible matches, please reach out to Christie Harris at unidentifiedgirl72@outlook.com or at the Unidentified Nameless and Never Forgotten group:

https:/Unidentified Nameless and Never Forgotten/www.facebook.com/groups/3253880471301747/?ref=share&mibextid=S66gvF

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities and real stories about everyday life situations.

