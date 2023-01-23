Fayetteville, NC

Five North Carolina Family Members Vanished On Trip To Visit Relatives In Alabama. What Really Happened?

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nJlez_0kO8nxlE00
Brent Nicholas Hughes, Brenttany Nicole Hughes, Jennifer Jane Hughes, Robby Ann Hughes Floyd, and Sarena Natoya GlennPhoto byThe Charley Project

4-year-old Brentanny Nicole Hughes was one of four siblings. She had a twin brother, Brent Hughes, and sister and brother, 11-year-old Sarena Glenn and Brandon Floyd. The children lived on Winter Park Drive with their mother, Robby Ann Floyd, and stepfather, Jason Allen "Shane" Floyd, in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Jason was Brandon's father.

In 1996, Robby and Jason were having marital issues, and the couple separated. Although Brentanny's mother, Robby, was not in constant communication with her family, she planned to move her sick father to North Carolina to care for him.

According to the Charley Project, in early December 1996, a neighbor witnessed Robby loading boxes into her blue van. The neighbor reported that Robby told her she was driving down to Alabama to visit her father, who was sick. The neighbor also reported there was a woman with Robby, who Robby introduced as her mother. The neighbor also stated that Robby seemed "in a hurry," the Charley Project reports. Brenttany, Brent, Sarena, and Robby's little sister, Jennifer Hughes, were also present.

None of them have ever been seen or heard from again.

Relatives said they never arrived in Alabama, reports the Charley Project. Robby's mother told authorities she had not seen her daughter in years and was not at her Winter Park Drive address in North Carolina in December 1996.

The family of five was not reported missing until August 1998.

Investigators went to question Jason. A neighbor told them Jason and Brandon moved out of the Winter Park Drive home in February 1997 and left the Fayetteville area, reports the Charley Project. Jason told investigators that the family went to Sylacauga, Alabama in 1996. According to the Charley Project, he said he spoke with Robby shortly after she left, she was staying at a motel near her father's house and said she would call him in a few days, but he never heard from her again.

Jason is not considered a suspect in the disappearance of his family.

No activity has been on any of the family member's social security cards, and authorities have no clues about their disappearances. The woman with the family on the day they left has never been identified.

Robby's father died in 1998 without ever knowing what happened to his daughter and grandchildren.

What really happened to Robby and her children? Were they the victims of a horrible, undiscovered car accident? Did they make it to Alabama? Did they ever really leave Fayetteville? The fate of this family of five has remained a mystery.

Brenttany Nicole Hughes was 3'0" and weighed 35 pounds when she vanished.

Brent Nicholas Hughes was 3'0" and weighed 40 pounds when he vanished.

Sarena Natoya Glenn was 5'0" and weighed 85 pounds when she vanished.

Jennifer Jane Hughes was 5'2" and weighed 110 pounds when she vanished.

Robby Ann Hughes Floyd was 5'1" and weighed 105 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at 910-677-5400

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 104

Published by

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities and real stories about everyday life situations. Readers are invited to submit tips on cases, suggest new and cold cases, and submit their real-life stories to share.

Columbus, OH
65K followers

More from The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Moultrie, GA

"I Miss Her And I Want Her Back," Says A Georgia Mother Searching For Her Missing Daughter. Where Is Courtney Graham?

31-year-old Courtney Graham shares a home on Sixth Avenue in Moultrie, Georgia with her mother, Dorothy McIntyre. Courtney had a birthday coming up on October 22. On October 7, 2019, Courtney left the house and went to work. Dorothy had no idea this would be the last time she saw her daughter.

Read full story
Indianapolis, IN

Ex-Boyfriend Is Last To See Missing Mother And Refuses To Cooperate With Police. Where Is Chenell Gilbert?

42-year-old mother and grandmother Chenell Renee Gilbert worked as a substitute teacher in Indianapolis, Indiana. Described as the "family planner", Chenell was close to her loved ones, especially her children.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

She Said He "Never Came Back," So She Left His Young Children Alone In An Abandoned House

Ricardo D. James was granted sole custody of his son and daughter when they were just 3 and 4 years old. The loving father was very protective of them and took his children to church. The family lived in the 5900 block of Cote Brilliante in St. Louis, Missouri, and Ricardo worked at a local nursing home. Ricardo never drank alcohol and was never known to abuse drugs, reports The Charley Project.

Read full story
1 comments
Charleston, SC

Unidentified Nameless and Never Forgotten: Who Is The Charleston John Doe?

On December 29, 2020, the skull of an unidentified black male was located in a marsh next to Daniel Island, off the Wando River in Charleston, South Carolina. Although authorities searched the area extensively, no other remains were recovered.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Missing Law Student Is The Third Man To Vanish From Hell's Kitchen In Less Than A Year

29-year-old Jordan Taylor is a first-year law student at the University of New York who lives in the borough of Queens. Jordan has made politics and activism the focus of his life. He worked on campaigns for Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby and for the current Lt. Governor Anthony Delgado.

Read full story
17 comments

A Son Told His Mother, "We Should Spend More Time Together." Then He Vanished. Where Is Bilial Hammette?

Bilial Hammette is "wise beyond his years", his mother, Lorrie Hammette, said in an interview conducted by A. Walsh Production. Lorrie describes Bilial as extremely intelligent, very adventurous, and a very loving young man.

Read full story
4 comments
Irvington, NJ

A Toddler's Bone Disorder Was Misdiagnosed As Abuse, His Mother Was Arrested, Then He Vanished. Where Is Jyrine Harris?

On May 31, 2002, authorities arrested Janet Harris on child abuse and neglect charges. Her 2-year-old son, Jyrine Harris, suffered a broken wrist, a broken femur, a broken arm, broken ribs, and a burn on his neck. Janet maintained her innocence and told authorities Jyrine suffered from osteogenesis imperfecta, often called "brittle bone disorder," reports Unsolved Mysteries. Authorities disputed Janet's claim, and her bail was set at $150,000.

Read full story
17 comments
Starkville, MS

Mississippi State Graduate Student Vanished On His Way To Meet Fraternity Brothers. Where Is Lester Jones, Jr.?

Lester Raymond Jones Jr. was a graduate student majoring in biomedical engineering at Mississippi State University. He was a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. Lester lived with his roommate on Collegeview Street in Starkville, Mississippi.

Read full story
11 comments
Urbancrest, OH

Husband And Cousin Have "Dreams" And "Visions" Of Missing Wife In A Field. That Is Exactly Where They Found Her

Rene Quinichett Combs and her family were part of founding the Village of Urbancrest, Ohio. They served on the Village Council and were civic leaders, volunteers, and decision-makers. She came from a large, loving, supportive, and close-knit family, but her children were her world.

Read full story
7 comments
Columbus, OH

Bodies Of Ohio Mother And Son Found In Alum Creek One Year After Double Homicide Of Mother And Toddler Found In Car

It was September in Columbus, Ohio. Summer was moving into fall, and the city still had a warm, sunny start to the month. Suddenly, on a Sunday, around 11:00 pm, residents on Clubhouse Drive heard a violent, blood-curling scream come from a woman along Putter Avenue, on the city's northside. There was a large shrub line blocking their view, so no one could see what was actually occurring. They heard a man's muffled voice say, "shut up" and then "keep him quiet," Ohio Mysteries reports. A woman's voice then said, "don't cry, baby." One neighbor, Leola Corne, still remembered what another neighbor said about the incident.

Read full story
29 comments
Logan Township, NJ

His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.

It was a typical evening in the High Hill development of Logan Township, New Jersey, where 41-year-old United States Marine Gunnery Sgt. James Sutton lived with his wife, 32-year-old Vivian, and their 7-year-old daughter, Stacy, in their split-level home on Arrowood Place. James worked as the operations chief of recruiting at the 4th Marine Corps Headquarters at the Philadelphia Naval Base, and Vivian worked for a check-cashing business in Philadelphia.

Read full story
168 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Beaten, Abused, Left To Die Behind A Dumpster And Her Killer Has Never Been Found

Theresa Williams is a mother of three who lived in Jacksonville, Florida. Her mother, Juanita Williams, was excited about seeing Theresa when Juanita took a vacation from work in Daytona Beach, Florida. On March 23, 2001, her excitement turned to fear. Juanita received a telephone call that changed her and her family's lives forever.

Read full story
6 comments

An Adopted NFL Coach Searched For His Biological Parents. His Former Coach Turned Out To Be His Real Father

On December 1, 1972, 16-year-old Carol Briggs enjoyed sledding in the snow with some of the other girls from the Zoar Home for Mothers, Babies and Convalescents in Allison Park, Pennsylvania. Around 2:30 am, Carol woke up in labor. Before 3 am, she had become a young mother of a baby boy. She named him Jon Kenneth Briggs. No one outside of her immediate family knew about her pregnancy, not even Jon's father.

Read full story
39 comments
Scotland Neck, NC

Missing "Shy" North Carolina Girl Last Seen With Registered Sex Offender

Jalesa Chantell Reynolds is a shy teenager who lives in Scotland Neck, North Carolina. "Jalesa was a very shy girl. She was very quiet, kept to herself," her cousin Frederick Lassiter told WRAL.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Kidnapped Boy Sang Gospel Song "Every Praise" Until Abductor Released Him. His Kidnapper Has Never Been Found

On the evening of March 31, 2014, then 9-year-old Wille Myrick was outside his home in Atlanta, Georgia playing with his pet chihuahua. The little boy noticed some money laying near a tree. He walked over, bent down to pick the money up, and was suddenly snatched into a four-door Honda Civic by an unknown man.

Read full story
117 comments
Columbus, GA

The Inventor Of A Multi-Billion Dollar Company Who Died Addicted And Penniless

On July 8, 1831, John Stith Pemberton was born in Knoxville, Georgia. John graduated from Southern Botanical Medical College in 1859 and became a physician by age 19. He practiced chemistry, surgery, and general medicine using methods like herbs and steam baths in his treatments. In 1853, John married Ana Eliza Clifford Lewis, and in 1854 they had a son, Charles Ney Pemberton, the couple's only child.

Read full story
4 comments
Dayton, OH

Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?

30-year-old Cierra Chapman lives in Dayton, Ohio with her sister. On December 27, 2022, Cierra dropped some items off to her ex-boyfriend on Autumn Woods Drive in the Trotwood area around 4:30 am. No one has seen or heard from Cierra since.

Read full story
10 comments
Gary, IN

She Was Adopted, Tortured, And A Jane Doe For Years Until Her Siblings Told Authorities They Helped Dispose Of Her Body

On February 26, 2007, two brothers were driving through an alley near 2nd Avenue and Polk Street in Gary, Indiana. The brothers happened to look inside a cinder block garage and saw something that shocked them both. There, lay the two badly burned legs of a decomposing body. The pair immediately called the police, and authorities discovered it was the body of a young girl.

Read full story
83 comments
Grandview, TX

Missing Crowley, Texas Woman Last Seen At Gas Station In Grandview And Her Abandoned Car Was Found In Waco

39-year-old Cynthia Martyna Bah-Traore was last seen on video surveillance in the 1000 block of East Criner Street in Grandview, Texas, on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at 10:35 p.m. Grandview is about 26 miles south of Crowley.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy