Five North Carolina Family Members Vanished On Trip To Visit Relatives In Alabama. What Really Happened?

Brent Nicholas Hughes, Brenttany Nicole Hughes, Jennifer Jane Hughes, Robby Ann Hughes Floyd, and Sarena Natoya Glenn Photo by The Charley Project

4-year-old Brentanny Nicole Hughes was one of four siblings. She had a twin brother, Brent Hughes, and sister and brother, 11-year-old Sarena Glenn and Brandon Floyd. The children lived on Winter Park Drive with their mother, Robby Ann Floyd, and stepfather, Jason Allen "Shane" Floyd, in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Jason was Brandon's father.

In 1996, Robby and Jason were having marital issues, and the couple separated. Although Brentanny's mother, Robby, was not in constant communication with her family, she planned to move her sick father to North Carolina to care for him.

According to the Charley Project, in early December 1996, a neighbor witnessed Robby loading boxes into her blue van. The neighbor reported that Robby told her she was driving down to Alabama to visit her father, who was sick. The neighbor also reported there was a woman with Robby, who Robby introduced as her mother. The neighbor also stated that Robby seemed "in a hurry," the Charley Project reports. Brenttany, Brent, Sarena, and Robby's little sister, Jennifer Hughes, were also present.

None of them have ever been seen or heard from again.

Relatives said they never arrived in Alabama, reports the Charley Project. Robby's mother told authorities she had not seen her daughter in years and was not at her Winter Park Drive address in North Carolina in December 1996.

The family of five was not reported missing until August 1998.

Investigators went to question Jason. A neighbor told them Jason and Brandon moved out of the Winter Park Drive home in February 1997 and left the Fayetteville area, reports the Charley Project. Jason told investigators that the family went to Sylacauga, Alabama in 1996. According to the Charley Project, he said he spoke with Robby shortly after she left, she was staying at a motel near her father's house and said she would call him in a few days, but he never heard from her again.

Jason is not considered a suspect in the disappearance of his family.

No activity has been on any of the family member's social security cards, and authorities have no clues about their disappearances. The woman with the family on the day they left has never been identified.

Robby's father died in 1998 without ever knowing what happened to his daughter and grandchildren.

What really happened to Robby and her children? Were they the victims of a horrible, undiscovered car accident? Did they make it to Alabama? Did they ever really leave Fayetteville? The fate of this family of five has remained a mystery.

Brenttany Nicole Hughes was 3'0" and weighed 35 pounds when she vanished.

Brent Nicholas Hughes was 3'0" and weighed 40 pounds when he vanished.

Sarena Natoya Glenn was 5'0" and weighed 85 pounds when she vanished.

Jennifer Jane Hughes was 5'2" and weighed 110 pounds when she vanished.

Robby Ann Hughes Floyd was 5'1" and weighed 105 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at 910-677-5400