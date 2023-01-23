Mississippi State Graduate Student Vanished On His Way To Meet Fraternity Brothers. Where Is Lester Jones, Jr.?

Lester Raymond Jones Jr. Photo by The Charley Project

Lester Raymond Jones Jr. was a graduate student majoring in biomedical engineering at Mississippi State University. He was a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. Lester lived with his roommate on Collegeview Street in Starkville, Mississippi.

According to the Starkville Daily News, on January 11, 2010, 26-year-old Lester stopped at his family's house in Tupelo, Mississippi for a brief visit. Lester was on his way from Starkville to Jackson, Mississippi. He planned to meet with some friends and fraternity brothers. He was driving his 2002 blue Ford Expedition with license plate number KTW-714.

At 10:18 pm, surveillance cameras at a Sprint Mart service station captured Lester on video. While Lester was at the station in Flowood, Mississippi, he used the men's restroom. Lester left his cell phone in the men's bathroom, reports the Jackson Free Press. A customer found the phone and gave it to the store employees. Flowood is about 15 minutes from his destination point, Jackson, Mississippi.

Lester never arrived to meet his friends. Lester and his vehicle have never been seen again.

His mother, Mildred Jones, and her family reported Lester missing nine days later. His family members and friends searched for Lester. They canvassed the city and passed out flyers.

"At first we thought he was just getting away for a day or two, but one thing led to another and here we are, trying to create awareness about his disappearance," his Fraternity mentor James Pattman told the Jackson Free Press.

On February 6, 2010, his friends and family held a "Call To Action" rally at the Magnolia Bar Association on 2115 West Capital Street. They held a press conference, passed out flyers, and searched the city.

"Along with Lester, we all are members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.," Creston Burse told the Jackson Free Press. "We all know Lester very well and as a member, it was and is our duty to do all we can. This was just a small example, but the work continues and is far from over."

Lester has never been located.

Lester Raymond Jones Jr was 6'0 and weighed 205 pounds when he vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4134.