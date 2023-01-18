Beaten, Abused, Left To Die Behind A Dumpster And Her Killer Has Never Been Found

Theresa Williams Photo by Project Cold Case

Theresa Williams is a mother of three who lived in Jacksonville, Florida. Her mother, Juanita Williams, was excited about seeing Theresa when Juanita took a vacation from work in Daytona Beach, Florida. On March 23, 2001, her excitement turned to fear. Juanita received a telephone call that changed her and her family's lives forever.

Jacksonville police officers responded to an aggravated battery call in an alley behind 115 West and 4th Street. There, authorities discovered 29-year-old Theresa severely beaten and thrown behind a dumpster. She was unconscious and suffering from blunt-force trauma to her head and neck. Theresa was placed in an ambulance and raced to a local hospital, where physicians put her on life support.

Juanita hurried to Jacksonville. When she arrived at the hospital, she could not believe her eyes. Her daughter lay there, helpless and hurt. Her head was swollen, and Theresa was in a coma. Juanita had to make the decision to remove Theresa from life support.

“She was a beautiful girl. She was a beautiful young woman, and she was just at the wrong place at the wrong time. I don’t know how to get her back. I can’t get her back. I wish I could. I wish I could, but I can’t. One day, when the good Lord above wants to take me, I will see her again. I will see her again. And that part there keeps me going," Juanita said according to Project Cold Case.

Theresa's family remembers her as someone with a fighting spirit, with tons of charisma and energy. Her sister has never handled the loss well and struggled to visit Jacksonville after the murder of Theresa.

No one knew why anyone would hurt Theresa, police never developed a suspect or person of interest in her case, and no arrests have ever been made. Have they killed again? Are they still living freely in society? Is it a neighbor? A friend or co-worker?

If you have any information on the unsolved murder of Theresa Williams, please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-TIPS.