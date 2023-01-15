Kidnapped Boy Sang Gospel Song "Every Praise" Until Abductor Released Him. His Kidnapper Has Never Been Found

Willie Myrick and Sketch of Kidnapper Photo by Facebook

On the evening of March 31, 2014, then 9-year-old Wille Myrick was outside his home in Atlanta, Georgia playing with his pet chihuahua. The little boy noticed some money laying near a tree. He walked over, bent down to pick the money up, and was suddenly snatched into a four-door Honda Civic by an unknown man.

"He was cursing at me, telling me to shut up, and didn't want to hear a word from me," Willie told WSB-TV. "He said if I told anyone he would hurt me, like, in a bad way."

The stranger drove Willie around Georgia for three hours. Fearful and trying to think of ways to achieve his freedom, Willie sang. He sang the song "Every Praise" by Hezekiah Walker repeatedly until it drove his kidnapper insane with irritation. The man kept yelling at Willie and cursing, telling him to stop, but Willie continued. The man pulled over in East Point, Georgia, and put Willie out, unharmed, on the side of the road. Willie used his faith in God to gain his freedom.

"He opened the door and threw me out," Willie told WMAZ. "He told me not to tell anyone."

Willie raced door-to-door, seeking help. One person turned him away, but a neighbor across the street finally called the police. As a precaution, Willie was taken to a local hospital before being reunited with his family.

Hezekiah Walker, touched by Willie's faith, courage, and determination, had to meet the brave little boy.

"I just wanted to hug him and tell him I love him," the gospel artist told 11Alive. "I really believe that God spoke through me to save that young man's life."

Although a $10,000 reward was offered for any information that would lead to an arrest, the kidnapper of Willie Myrick has never been found, and it is unknown if he has attacked more innocent children.

If you have any information on the abduction of Willie Myrick, please contact the Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.