Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?

Cierra Chapman Photo by Facebook

30-year-old Cierra Chapman lives in Dayton, Ohio with her sister. On December 27, 2022, Cierra dropped some items off to her ex-boyfriend on Autumn Woods Drive in the Trotwood area around 4:30 am. No one has seen or heard from Cierra since.

“No matter what time of the day, Cierra is going to pick up. She could be dead asleep to the world and we could call at 2:30 and she would pick up. So for us to call her and for her not to return our call back, and then days later we call back and still no phone call, nothing, it was just kind of like, something is wrong,” her sister, Latisha Lofton, told WDTN.

Her concerned family reported Latisha missing on December 29, 2022.

According to Major Brian Johns with the Dayton Police Department, surveillance video picked up Latisha leaving the Trotwood area, but that video is the last known sighting of her. Reports are also unclear if the video actually shows Cierra leaving the area, or shows her vehicle leaving the area.

Her ex-boyfriend, who has not been publicly named, was reportedly questioned via telephone by authorities. There is no word if he has been questioned further or if he is considered a suspect in her disappearance.

On January 6, 2023, her 2014 Cadillac SRX with license plate JVQ8612 was found in Middletown, Ohio. Authorities and family said there is no known reason for Cierra to be in the Middletown area, which is about 21 miles south of Trotwood. Investigators said they found her purse and other personal items but did not find any evidence in the vehicle related to her disappearance.

“We have no reason why she’d be in Middletown. She didn’t have a lot of friends there, no relatives there,” Major Brian Johns told WYSO. “No phone contact with her, we don’t have any financial records where she had used money. So, it’s very odd that her car would be in Middletown, Ohio.”

“Her family is very worried about her, as are we. This is very strange behavior for her. So we’re worried that something bad has happened to her,” Major Brian Johns told WDTN.

There has been no activity on her financial accounts since she disappeared.

“She a fighter for real. I just can’t see if anything happens to her, she’s not going out without a fight. She’s a fighter,” Latisha told WDTN.

Cierra Chapman is 5'5" and weighs 115 pounds. If you have any information, please contact the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7868.