She Was Adopted, Tortured, And A Jane Doe For Years Until Her Siblings Told Authorities They Helped Dispose Of Her Body

Erika Hill and Taylin Hill Photo by Facebook

On February 26, 2007, two brothers were driving through an alley near 2nd Avenue and Polk Street in Gary, Indiana. The brothers happened to look inside a cinder block garage and saw something that shocked them both. There, lay the two badly burned legs of a decomposing body. The pair immediately called the police, and authorities discovered it was the body of a young girl.

They processed the scene and took her body for an autopsy and identification. The coroner found 170 injuries and scars on the girl's body. Shel suffered from multiple stab wounds, and multiple blunt force injuries and several of her teeth were broken. The coroner ruled her cause of death as suffocation. A cloth had been stuffed in her mouth.

Investigators poured through the state and nationwide missing person reports but were unable to find a match. Authorities eventually named her the "Lake County Jane Doe." They created a reconstruction of the girl and distributed her picture. Police hoped someone would recognize her. Someone did.

According to the Chicago Tribune, in October 2015, Detective Lorenzo Davis was contacted by a woman who believed the girl was her cousin, Erika Hill. The woman said her mother, Taylin Hill, beat Erika daily over the course of several years. The 25-year-old woman told Detective Davis when Erika died she made her biological and adopted children help dispose of her body. Erika had never been reported missing.

Authorities investigated her story and discovered the woman was telling the truth.

Erika Hill was born in Joliet, Illinois in 1992. Her mother struggled with drug addiction and gave Erika up at birth. Erika's grandmother raised her and when the elderly woman died in 2001, Taylin adopted Erika. The grandmother always favored Erika, which infuriated Taylin, and the caller told authorities this is why Erika "was abused more so than the rest," the Chicago Tribune reports.

According to the NWI Times, Taylin's daughter told authorities they were often removed from school to hide the scars from teachers and staff. Investigators said Erika had multiple healing injuries and scars on her body.

Taylin's daughter, the one who contacted Gary Police, told investigators Taylin would make Erika stand on one foot. She would then beat that foot until it bled. She also said Taylin often used an extension cord on the children that she wore around her neck.

"In addition, she would not allow Erika to eat often, and Erika's physical appearance changed during the years that she was living in the household ... she described her complexion as 'gray' and ... had many, many, scars," court records state, the Chicago Tribune reports.

According to the Fitchburg Police Department, Taylin's daughter told investigators she returned to the home on Red Arrow Trail after work when she was 17 years old. Authorities report Taylin's daughter told them that she found Erika in the bathroom, dead on the floor.

According to the NWI Times, she asked Taylin, "What did you do to her?"

She said Taylin made her and her siblings help her put Erika's body in black plastic garbage bags. She said they left her body in the garage until she began to smell. Then, one evening in February 2007, Taylin made all the children help her put Erika's body in the back of their family van.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Taylin's daughter told investigators her mother pulled some of Erika's teeth out to prevent her identification. Taylin then dressed Erika up in cheap clothing. She drove Erika's corpse and her children to East Chicago and left Erika's body near the Indiana Toll Road. There, she set Erika's body on fire.

According to court documents, Taylin drove back to Chicago the next day and retrieved Erika's burned body. She reportedly told her children she was afraid an elderly person would see the body and have a heart attack, reports the Chicago Tribune. Taylin moved the burned, decomposing body to the garage in Gary, Indiana. Erika was 15 years old when she died.

When Taylin's other children were interviewed by Detective Sean Coffey of the Fitchburg Police Department, all but one supported the story their sister told investigators. One sister denied any abuse, according to court records.

In September 2015, authorities finally arrested 50-year-old Taylin Hill in Wisconsin. They charged her with first-degree reckless homicide and six charges of abuse. When she was arrested, Taylin Hill was an aide in the special education department with Madison Metropolitan Schools. She worked assisting and teaching children with special needs. She also had custody of a granddaughter. According to court records, the little girl had suspicious marks and bruises on her body.

In 2016, Taylin Hill apologized in court for the horrific child abuse she imposed on her children and the horrendous abuse and murder of Erika. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Authorities credit Taylin's daughter for coming forward with the information about Erika.

"Just one phone call can make a difference," Detective Sean Coffey told the Chicago Tribune.

"What happened to this young lady was unbelievable. All our cases are important, but I'm glad we could close this one," Sergeant Dan Callahan told the Chicago Tribune.