A 15-Year-Old Helped Murder A 10-Month-Old So His Father Could Avoid $40 Per Week In Child Support Payments

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Jay-Quan Lyndarius MosleyPhoto byThe Charley Project

Lynda Jean Wilkes worked as a bus attendant and lived in Jacksonville, Florida with her five children. On April 22, 2004, Lynda and her 10-month-old son Jay-Quan went to a strip mall in the 3000 block of Dunn Avenue. The pair were seen at the mall in Jacksonville, Florida around 12:30 pm. When Lynda failed to pick her other children up from school, her relatives reported her and Jay-Quan missing. The family told authorities this behavior was uncharacteristic of Lynda, reports the Charley Project. Authorities later located her abandoned red Ford Escort in the parking lot of the strip mall on Dunn Avenue.

During the investigation into their disappearances, authorities discovered a man, John Franklin Mosley Jr., was a close associate of Lynda's. Even though he was married, John and Lynda had a sexual relationship. Although he denied being the boy's father, a judge ordered John to pay $40 a week in child support for Jay-Quan. The judge put the child support order in place pending a paternity hearing to determine if John was his father or not.

He told authorities that on the afternoon of April 22, 2004, he gave Lynda and Jay-Quan a ride, reports the Charley Project. He said he drove the pair to see a house Lynda was interested in buying and then dropped them back off at the shopping center where authorities located her vehicle.

Two weeks after Lynda and Jay-Quan vanished, Lynda's burned body was found in Alachua, Florida. Her remains were located in a remote wooded area of a hunting club. Jay-Quan was nowhere to be found.

According to court documents, 39-year-old John Mosley Jr. was arrested on an unrelated sex charge after the disappearance of Lynda and Jay-Quan. While in jail, authorities charged him on May 7, 2004, with two counts of murder.

Then, on April 28, 2004, 15-year-old Bernard Deon Griffin voluntarily turned himself into the authorities. John previously dated Bernard's older sister, Vicky. According to the Charley Project, he told investigators he helped dispose of the bodies of Lynda and Jay-Quan. Authorities also charged the 15-year-old middle school student with accessory after the fact. Bernard told investigators he burned Lynda's body and placed Jay-Quan's body in a dumpster outside of Ocala, Florida. He took authorities to the body of Lynda Wilkes and investigators searched the Onyx Landfill in Valdosta, Georgia for the remains of Jay-Quan, but he was never located.

In the fall of 2005, Bernard testified that he witnessed John strangle Lynda with his bare hands. He said that after Lynda died, he held a black plastic garbage bag open, and John placed Jay-Quan in the bag. Bernard told the court that baby Jay-Quan was suffocated. John was sentenced to death, and Bernard was given probation. Bernard, however, violated his probation three times and was eventually sentenced to twenty years in prison. Jay-Quan and Lynda were killed for $40 per week in child support payments. They died because this man did not want to pay $2,080 per year to support his child.

On October 27, 2010, Lynda's other son, 17-year-old Shavaris Lynnderius Wilkes, was shot and killed in the 1400 bloc of Palmdale Street in Jacksonville, Florida by 14-year-old Ernest Thomas Bell. 14-year-old Ernest was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

The remains of Jay-Quan Lyndarius Mosley have never been found.

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities and real stories about everyday life situations.

