Aunt Pleads For Help In Disappearance Of 7-Year-Old Nephew And Baltimore Police Wait Five Years To Start Investigation

Garnell Monroe Moore was born on May 18, 1995, to troubled parents. His mother was in and out of prison for multiple drug-related convictions, and his father, Harold Moore, was transient, reports The Baltimore Sun. From the very beginning of his life, Garnell had almost no contact with his mother whatsoever.

From his birth until August 2001, Garnell lived with his father's relatives in the 3700 block of Harlem Avenue in Baltimore, Maryland. The family lived in a red brick two-story rowhouse just south of Gwynn Falls Park on the west side of Baltimore. Garnell has a sister, Latonya Williams, who has a different father. Latonya lived with her two younger siblings and their maternal aunt, Trina Morton, who raised all of them.

Garnell, whose relatives described him as hyper and playful, would visit their Northeast Baltimore home regularly. Relatives said the little boy always carried a figurine or toy car and pronounced his aunt Trina's name as "Aunt Frina," reports The Baltimore Sun.

Garnell was often left in the care of his aunt, Belinda Cash, who never registered Garnell for school. In 2001, Belinda took Garnell in. There was never a legal custody hearing for Garnell, just an informal arrangement between family members.

In August 2001, Trina was nine months pregnant. She stopped at the Harlem Avenue home, where Garnell lived with Belinda, to pick up two of his sisters. Garnell was playing outside, and Trina made plans to let him stay with her the following weekend, but she went into labor before the weekend visit occurred.

According to Trina, she contacted Belinda about a week later to reschedule the visit with Garnell. Belinda reportedly told Trina she was moving and the timing for a visit was inconvenient. When Trina attempted to call Belinda again, the telephone number was disconnected, Trina told The Baltimore Sun. The address Belinda gave family members for her new residence turned out to be fake, reports Trina. She never saw Garnell again.

According to The Baltimore Sun, Garnell's father Harold told authorities the last time he saw his son was around Easter in 2002 or 2003. Garnell was at a family gathering in a home in the 1000 block of Ellicott Drive. Garnell would have been six or seven years old during that time.

Trina tried desperately to get help from authorities. In 2005, Trina contacted another relative of Belinda. The family member said it had been years since they last saw Garnell. The family member told Trina and Latonya about an address on Old Frederick Road, reports The Baltimore Sun. Trina and Latonya went there and confronted Belinda about Garnell. She told them Garnell was gone on a school trip to King's Dominion in Virginia. It was a June weekend and the ladies did not believe the story Belinda gave them.

That Monday, Trina and Latonya contacted the Department of Social Services and requested someone go to the Old Frederick Road address to check on Garnell. The agency told them, "We can't just go into people's homes," said Trina, reports The Baltimore Sun.

Trina called schools throughout Baltimore and pleaded with agencies for help, reports The Baltimore Sun. The schools told her their privacy laws prevented them from disclosing any information, and Juvenile Services Center told her the same because she nor Latonya had legal guardianship of Garnell.

"We were shoved from one agency to another," Trina told The Baltimore Sun.

Finally, on July 5, 2005, Garnell was officially listed as missing and in March 2006, the Baltimore Police Department's missing persons unit got involved. In April 2006, detectives searched the abandoned Harlem Avenue address where Belinda and Garnell once lived. During that search, cadaver dogs and detectives picked through debris in the cluttered home. They battled leaking plumbing and boxes stacked almost to the ceiling. When the property owner cleared the house out later that fall, investigators and cadaver dogs went back to the house.

"Nothing," Lieutenant J. Uzarowski told The Baltimore Sun.

When questioned by authorities, Belinda told them she lived with her husband in the 4000 block of Old Frederick Road between 2001 and 2005. According to The Baltimore Sun, she told authorities Garnell lived with her, but she never enrolled him in school. That residence is about one mile from the Harlem Avenue address. Authorities report that the neighbors in the Old Frederick Road area remember seeing Garnell after 2001, and Belinda called him her son.

Belinda has no significant criminal record with no history of abuse, Lieutenant J. Uzarowski said reports The Baltimore Sun.

"She's hard to pinpoint," Lieutenant J. Uzarowski told The Baltimore Sun.

Belinda eventually told investigators that she became financially unable to take care of Garnell in the summer of 2005. She told authorities she left him on the steps of the social services office at 500 N. Hilton Street. Authorities gave Belinda a polygraph test in which she showed no deception, except on one question.

Lieutenant J. Uzarowski told The Baltimore Sun that the answer, "wasn't something that would pin her to a criminal act."

"He's a human being. He's a child," Trina told The Baltimore Sun. "Where is Garnell now?"

Trina went door to door throughout the Harlem Avenue neighborhood in search of Garnell and Belinda. She contacted the Department of Social Services, who told her they were unable to help. The agency told Trina there was nothing they could do because Garnell never had a case with them as a child in need, reports The Baltimore Sun.

"It's like, if you're not part of the system, you can't get to be part of the system," Trina told The Baltimore Sun. "People don't know what to do."

"I do not believe this child is deceased," Jerry Nance, forensic supervisor for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children told The Baltimore Sun.

"He just seems to have completely vanished," Lieutenant J. Uzarowski says, reports The Baltimore Sun.

Garnell has never been found, and no charges have ever been filed in connection with his disappearance. He was 5'3" and 120 pounds when he vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Baltimore Police Department at 443-984-7385 or 410-396-2284.