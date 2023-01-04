Mother Lies To Police Multiple Times About Missing Twins While Older Brother Creates Fake Facebook Account

Inisha and Ivon Fowler (top) Patricia Fowler and Datwon Fowler (bottom) Photo by The Charley Project

Inisha and Ivon Fowler are twin siblings born on October 23, 1998, to Patricia Fowler. According to the Charley Project, on November 8, 2000, Ivon was severely burned over 46% of his little body. Patricia waited over 24 hours to call an ambulance for little Ivon. She told authorities his older brother accidentally burned the little boy with hot bathwater.

Allegheny County's Department of Children, Youth, and Families (CYF) removed the twins from Patricia's care, but the agency returned custody to Patricia only a few days later. The agency never notified the police department or any authorities of the incident, reports the Charley Project. Ivon was released from the hospital on December 13, 2000, back to Patricia.

Authorities report that on June 20, 2016, CYF and the Pittsburgh Police Department went to the home of Patricia Fowler on Bryant Street in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Four of her children suffered from serious medical conditions, and Patricia consistently missed their medical appointments. According to the Charley Project, Patricia was under investigation for medical neglect and the agencies were there to remove all of the children from her custody. Four of her children were removed from the home and her care.

On July 6, 2016, CYF contacted the police and advised there should have been six children removed from her care. Investigators went back to the home, but no one could locate Ivon and Inisha, who would have been 17 years old at that time.

Authorities interviewed family members who said they had not seen Ivon or Inisha since 2002 or 2003. They interviewed landlords who rented to Patricia between 2006 and 2015 and they said they had never seen Ivon or Inisha.

Authorities questioned Patricia, and she provided several different stories. She first told authorities the children were living out of state with relatives. Then she said she sold them for $2,000 each.

“At one point, she said she sold them,” Penn Hills Police Detective Leo Johe told WPXI. "After a few minutes, we told her that's not something she should have done. She changed her mind and she said, ‘Well, then I didn't sell them.’”

Finally, she said that a family friend stepped in to help with the kids. She gave an address that turned out to be a storefront. She provided investigators with a fake city in Georgia that does not exist. Police were unable to verify any of the stories Patricia gave them, reports WPXI. In August 2016, Patricia Fowler was charged with concealing the whereabouts of a child, endangering the welfare of children, and obstructing a child welfare investigation.

The same month, her 18-year-old son Datwon contacted the police via Facebook, reports the Charley Project. He told authorities he was Ivon, and he and Inisha were living in Atlanta, Georgia. When he was caught, he told authorities he sent the messages so they would leave his mother alone about Ivon and Inisha. Datwon was charged with obstruction in a child abuse case, criminal conspiracy, obstructing the administration of law, and giving false identification to law enforcement.

According to the Charley Project, in May 2017, a judge stated the evidence against Patricia was insufficient. He said there was not enough evidence proving she harmed the twins, and since there was no evidence of child abuse, she could not obstruct justice in a child abuse case. The judge dismissed most of the charges against her.

Patricia pled guilty to endangering the welfare of a child, public assistance false statements, and unsworn falsification. She was sentenced to four years probation and ordered to pay $57,000 in restitution to the state. The charges against Datwon were dropped.

“They don’t have a complaint about child abuse and they don’t have a body indicating someone has died. They believe these children are dead but they can’t prove it," Datwon's attorney, Richard McCague, told The Tribune-Democrat.

Ivon and Inisha have never been found.

“I sure do want to know the truth, but if she don't want to tell it, that's up to her,” Patricia Fowler's mother told WPXI. “I turned it over to God, so it's in God's hands.”

If you have any information, please contact the Penn Hills Police Department at 412-798-2011.