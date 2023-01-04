He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The Truth

Vincent "Vito" Smothers Age 27 and Age 41 Photo by Michigan Department of Corrections

This is the story of Vincent "Vito" Smothers, a man who killed at least twelve people by the time he was 26. He detailed his life and the murders he committed in public court affidavits.

Vincent Smothers is a six-foot-one, caramel-skinned, unassuming man with wavy black hair. He has sixteen tattoos on his upper body. One reads "I never hesitate" and another says "Lost Soul." Vincent is the fifth of eight siblings from a close-knit family who grew up on the East side of Detroit. His mother, Mary, and father, Willie Frank, who is called Sonny- even by his children, are from Mississippi. Sonny is black and Mary is of Polish descent. The couple met on a blind date in 1971, Sonny later asked Mary to marry him, and the couple moved from the racial tensions of the south to a three-bedroom house in Detroit, Michigan.

Sonny was a strict parent. He disciplined his children with extension cords, switches, and more. he even cut off his daughter Keila's ponytail twice. The second time, he accidentally sliced off part of her scalp.

They say you should take your kids and go, but I couldn’t do that,” Mary said, The New Yorker reports. “I had nowhere to go.”

When Vincent was 8 years old, his 15-year-old brother, Neshon, was placed in protective custody after police found extensive bruising on his body. Sonny refused to allow the other boys to be examined and Vincent and his brother Dion were placed in state custody. When Vincent was 12 years old, he returned home to his parents.

“Me and my father were extremely close,” Vincent told investigators. “Children gravitate toward authority, and to me the better parent was my father.”

Vincent attended Charles F. Kettering Senior High School, where he was an honor student. He enjoyed playing basketball with his friends and hanging out at local parks in Detroit.

His twelfth-grade English teacher, Charlene Handelman, said, “He wasn’t the first of my honors students who turned to murder-for-hire,” The New Yorker reports.

But in the late nineties, life started to change for the family. Sonny was diagnosed with a rare form of lymphoma and Vincent's brother Dion began getting in trouble. Dion stopped going to school started selling drugs and burglarized houses. Near Christmas 1997, Dion broke into the home of a neighbor, Grady Hudson. Grady threatened to beat Dion every time he saw him. One evening, Grady was having a barbecue, when Dion pulled up with a friend. Grady waited for Dion with two revolvers. Dion ran to his friend's car as Grady fired. Then everyone heard a blood-curdling scream. Keilea, their sister, had been shot.

“I dropped my gun and ran to her,” Grady said, The New Yorker reported. “I’m pulling her shirt, trying to see where she’s hit. I see a little bitty hole in her stomach.”

Keilea died at the hospital 12 hours later. Sonny died eight months later. Grady Hudson was sentenced to forty to sixty years for second-degree murder.

Vincent's grades began to drop after the deaths of his sister and father. He began stealing and missed his graduation because he was in jail for stealing a car. When he got out, he went back to work at Metal Services making air-conditioning and heating ducts. In 2003, his left hand became caught in a machine used to flatten steel, causing him to lose the use of every finger except his thumb and index finger. Vincent is left-handed. He only needs his thumb and index finger to fire a weapon.

Vincent and his crew of close friends committed robberies. One robbery they did earned them $100,000 in ten minutes.

“Detroit is two underclasses below low-class,” Vincent told investigators. “Living paycheck to paycheck is underclass. The people in Detroit haven’t seen a paycheck. When I got out of prison, I started seeing everybody with credit cards for the first time. But it was Bridge Cards, for welfare.”

In 2005, his childhood friend introduced Vincent to Leroy Payne, a high-stakes street dice player who worked for a man named DeLano Thomas. DeLano was an Eastside drug dealer who worked for one of the biggest drug suppliers in Detroit, Adarus Mazio Black.

One day, LeRoy asked Vincent how much he would charge to kill someone. He gave LeRoy a number, LeRoy gave him the money and two months later, the person was dead.

“Emotionally, it didn’t affect me,” Vincent told investigators. “It wasn’t, like, ‘Wow, I just killed someone.’ ”

LeRoy started giving Vincent the names and addresses of targets.

“When you drive up to your house, you turn your car off. You look around, make sure nobody is around, pull your door handle, push the door open with your foot, and lean over to grab whatever is sitting in the passenger seat,” Vincent told investigators. “That moment you lean over, that’s the moment you get killed.”

In 2006, DeLano hired Vincent to kill 27-year-old Adrian "AD" Thornton. DeLano and his crew previously robbed and shot AD and his girlfriend. AD and his brother then killed an acquaintance of DeLano's. Rumors circulated that DeLano had a $50,000 bounty out on AD and his friend, Ken "Motorhead" Mcennedy.

Vincent was able to kill a friend of AD's, but AD was harder to catch. He moved around frequently and even disguised himself with a dreadlock wig. Vincent began surveillance on AD. Once, at a liquor store, Vincent even held the door for Motorhead while he was surveying the pair.

“He looked at me like I was a peon, like I wasn’t a threat to him,” Vincent told investigators. “That’s a good thing.”

One August day in 2006, Vincent stood on the street, unnoticed as a group of kids walked to the basketball court, and opened fire on the two men. Motorhead was shot in the head and AD tried to run to his car, where his girlfriend was placing their baby in the car seat. He never made it.

When Vincent heard Motorhead had survived the shooting, he could not believe it.

“I saw Motorhead’s brains,” Vincent told authorities. “I couldn’t believe when I heard he was alive.”

At the end of 2006, Vincent met 22-year-old Cecily. He told her that he was a hitman and she did not believe him. Within three months, the pair were engaged and Cecily knew the truth.

I never needed to lie to Cecily,” Vincent told investigators. “She knew what I did, and I didn’t cheat.”

The couple moved into a house in Shelby Township, a suburb north of Detroit.

Vincent Smothers' Victims:

July 1, 2006: Willie Watson was killed in the 19000 block of Omira while smoking a cigarette on his front porch

August 16, 2006: Adrian "AD" Thornton was killed and Ken "Motorhead" McKennedy was wounded.

January 17, 2007: 29-year-old Carl Thornton was killed and a female acquaintance was wounded.

May 24, 2007: Vincent shot and killed 64-year-old Johnny Marshall and 56-year-old Marshall White , both bus drivers from Chicago, Illinois who thought they were meeting with Adarus Mazio Black. The pair allegedly cooperated with federal investigators on a drug-smuggling scheme Adarus had going. Vincent's car broke down on the way to the hit. He called Adarus for a ride and happened to see the two men while walking to the meeting point. Their car had broken down, as well. Vincent asked Johnny if he needed help as he leaned under the hood of the car. “Naw, young fella,” Johnny replied. Vincent shot him in the head and then shot Marshall through the windshield. Adarus was on the phone the entire time.

June 21, 2007: Vincent Smothers and Lakari Berry went to the home of Clarence "Pooch" Cherry and his girlfriend, Gaudrielle Webster, on Gravier Street in Detroit. The pair broke in and discovered only Gaudrielle, her friend Karsia Rice, and two children in the home. They told Gaudrielle to call Clarence and when he arrived, they shot him 20 times. The men shot Gaudrielle and Karsia in the head. Karsia survived, but she is blind in one eye. Someone was able to write down the license plate number of the getaway vehicle, belonging to Lakari Berry. He was arrested, sentenced to life in prison, and never mentioned Vincent's name.

“The police don’t care about drug dealers,” Vincent told investigators. “But you kill and maim two eighteen-year-old girls with infant children, that don’t make no sense.”

September 17, 2007: Nicole Chapman, Michael Robinson, Brian Dixon, and Dangelo McNoriell

Michael Robinson, allegedly a known marijuana dealer, had friends over at his Runyon Avenue home to watch the Redskins versus Eagles game. Brian Dixon and Nicole Chapman had been dating for six years, and Danelo McNoriell and Valerie Glover were friends. Around 11:30pm, all of them were gunned down in the living room of Michael's home. Valerie was shot five times, but was able to survive when she crawled under a bed in a back room. Michael Robinson's 7-year-old son lay on the bed Valerie hid under. He sat up on the bed and Valerie told the little boy to lie back down. Vincent handed his AK-47 to his partner, Ernest Davis, and followed her into the bedroom.

I was making sure there was nobody else in the house who was a threat,” he told investigators.

"Daddy," the little boy asked.

“Who back here? Who back here,” Vincent Smothers said, Valerie told investigators.

“Where the shit at?” Valerie recalled the shooter said. “Do you know where the shit at? Because I’m ’bout to kill you.”

She said she did not know and Vincent checked the basement for the marijuana. He could hear gunshots as he checked the house and told investigators, “Ernest making sure everyone was dead.”

Authorities arrested 14-year-old Davontae Sanford, a child who gave a conflicting and inaccurate confession of the crime. Davontae was sentenced at the age of 15 to 37-90 years for the crime. Vincent Smothers confessed to the murders, with accurate detailed information, and Davontae was released in 2016. In 2022, at the age of 29, he won a $7.5 million lawsuit against the city of Detroit.

December 26, 2007: Rose Cobb was the 47-year-old wife of Detroit Police Sergeant David Cobb. David Cobb hired Vincent to kill Rose as she sat in their minivan outside a CVS, waiting for her husband.

“I broke out the window and demanded her purse. She was screaming. She was afraid. I wanted to take her purse so it wouldn’t look like a contract kill, but she was panicking; moving around too much. To keep from any further delay, I shot her in the head. She fell across the console toward the driver’s seat,” Vincent told investigators.

David Cobb never gave Vincent the $10,000 he promised, paying him only $50.

Vincent felt guilty about Rose.

“I don’t remember the other ones, but I can still see her moving, screaming, stuck in that seat belt,” he told investigators. "My stomach was in knots. I felt like she was innocent. ... All the rest were dope dealers."

December 26 is the same day his father, Sonny, died in 1998. Did he feel guilty about the other murders? About Clarence "Pooch" Cherry?

“He was a pedophile, having sex with a fourteen-, fifteen-year-old. Don’t say I killed one of Detroit’s greatest citizens,” he told investigators.

Vincent decided Rose Cobb would be his last victim. He felt Rose was "innocent" and Cecily was pregnant. He decided to move to Frankfort, Kentucky, and "lay low." In April 2008, he decided to return to Detroit, even though there was a warrant for his arrest for the murders of Clarence "Pooch" Cherry and Gaudrielle Webster. A man named Charles Malone had provided authorities with information on Vincent. Authorities arrested 27-year-old Vincent and he confessed to multiple killings.

David Cobb was arrested the day after Vincent. Vincent told investigators David was having an affair and hired him to kill Rose for the insurance money. He was released after prosecutors said there wasn't enough evidence to charge him. He was found in September 2008 hanging in a park in Sterling Heights, 15 miles north of Detroit. His death was ruled a suicide.

On December 26, 2009, Vincent tried to hang himself in his cell. Guards found him and cut him down from a pipe with a pocketknife. His heart stopped, but they were able to revive him and he was in a coma for a week. He pled guilty to eight murders and was sentenced to 50-100 years.

His daughter was 3 months old when he was arrested. They named her Keilea, after his sister.