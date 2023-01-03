Cold Case Files: An Ohio Grandmother Vanished Days After The New Year Holiday

Maebell Dawson Photo by The Charley Project

Maebell Dawson was born in Lexington, Kentucky. She was a graduate of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. Maebell had two daughters, married and divorced, and had recently retired from her housekeeping job at Miami Valley Hospital. According to the Doe Network, Maebell was a department store clerk, a factory worker, and an elevator operator before her retirement in 1996. She was very close to her family and even volunteered throughout her community.

On January 3, 1998, the 68-year-old mother entered her second-floor apartment at the Martin Luther King Manor Living Center on Liscum Drive at 9:30 pm. Maebell lived in Jefferson Township, just west of Dayton, Ohio. No one has seen or heard from Maebell since.

By January 5, 1998, when family and friends couldn’t reach her, they went to her apartment to look for her, reports the Doe Network. Nothing was out of place. Maebell’s coat was draped over a chair, her purse was on the table with her wallet, money, credit cards, and keys still inside and she had a check for her rent dated January 8, 1998. There has been no activity on her bank account after her disappearance.

Her family said this is highly uncharacteristic of Maebell. According to the Charley Report, Maebell only lived in her apartment for a year before her disappearance. Authorities believe Maebell left her apartment with the intention of coming back. There was no evidence to indicate that she was attacked in her apartment or foul play. Authorities were left with so many questions. What happened? Where could Maebell be?

Maebell’s children declared her legally dead in 2003, five and half years after her disappearance. Maebell Dawson has never been found. Maebell Dawson is 5’4”- 5’6” and weighed 180 pounds when she vanished. She was last seen wearing a tan jogging suit. If you have any information, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 937-225-4232 or 937-225-4089.