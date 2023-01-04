Tragedy Hit Every Woman He Dated And Daycare Workers Became Concerned When Florida Mother Failed To Pick Up Her Toddlers

Vickie Simmons, 25, Shandell Harris, 30, and Trukita Scott, 24. Photo by Twitter

Vickie Simmons, 25, Shandell Harris, 30, and Trukita Scott, 24 are three women who have been in a relationship with Carl Monty Watts Jr.

In February 2009, 25-year-old Vickie Simmons was reported missing in Miami, Florida. Two days after she vanished, her body was found in a Biscayne Boulevard motel. According to the Miami Herald, Vickie was dating Carl Monty Watts.

24-year-old Trukita "Kita" Scott was a mother of two, a 3-year-old son and a 1-year-old daughter, who worked at U-Haul, worked as a caregiver for mentally disabled adults, and aspired to become a police officer.

“She didn’t want to work anywhere else,” Miami Gardens Police Officer Carmelo Garcia told the Sun-Sentinel. “She grew up here; she knew a lot of people. She wanted to make changes.”

The Ft. Lauderdale, Florida resident was newly engaged to her fiance and father of her 1-year-old daughter, Al Livingston. On June 25, 2014, workers became concerned when Trukita failed to pick her children up from their daycare at 2:00 pm. At 4:30 pm, Al Livingston received a text from Trukita stating she loved him. Then, her phone was turned off. Her mother, Kengeral Allen-Scott tried to call Kita 23 times that day.

“My heart sank when she didn’t answer the phone,” she told the Sun-Sentinel.

Her mother knew something was wrong. Authorities checked her cell location and discovered the phone pinged in various locations throughout southern Florida.

A week after she vanished, investigators found her gold 2007 Nissan Altima abandoned on Northwest 40th Street and 10th Avenue in the Liberty City neighborhood of Miami, Florida. Miami is about 24 miles from Ft. Lauderdale.

Authorities checked the video surveillance from her job at U-Haul. The footage showed Trukita dressed in pink, leaving work on the day she vanished. Trukita was on her way to meet with her ex-boyfriend and father of her son, Carl Monty Watts. In the beginning, authorities did not consider Carl a suspect in her disappearance. It was not until later that he became a person of interest in her case.

According to NBC Miami, Trukita's boss, Jeffery Davis, banned Carl from the U-Haul location. Jefferey Davis told NBC Miami Trukita worked at his store for five years. He said Trukita and Carl had several heated arguments at the U-Haul store. Jefferey told NBC Miami that Carl even attempted to physically hurt Trukita in front of the customers on multiple occasions.

"He used to try and grab her and take her outside and I would have to confront him," Jeffery told NBC Miami. "I've had to call the cops on him and put a restraining order against him."

Jefferey told NBC Miami that Trukita feared for her safety.

"She even said one day she had the feeling she might not come back," Jefferey said, reports NBC Miami.

Carl Watts has three previous kidnapping charges and was caught on surveillance video attempting to kidnap a high school student on May 1, 2014. He attempted to abduct the 18-year-old from a bus stop on Sunrise Boulevard. Investigators went to question Carl, but he disappeared.

“Turn yourself in,” his mother Miss Ellison said, reports NBC Miami. “No matter what people think or say, you know what you did and what you didn’t do. Turn yourself in so that you can clear your name.”

He resurfaced in July 2014 when he turned himself into the authorities on a federal weapons violation. Carl changed his story to authorities several times when questioned about the disappearance of Trukita. Investigators discovered through phone records that he spoke to Trukita the day she vanished, and Carl was in Liberty City where her abandoned vehicle was found.

“Nobody is perfect,” Miss Ellison told NBC Miami. “Whatever my son did in the past, he was much younger. I’m not justifying anything, but he did his time for that.

Carl Watts was charged with false imprisonment and battery for the attempted kidnapping. A judge sentenced him to 11 months in prison.

On April 3, 2022, 45-year-old Carl Monty Watts walked into the Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center where his stepdaughter was taking her swimming lessons, and shot and killed his wife, 30-year-old Shandell Harris, who he had stabbed the day before. He shot her until he ran out of bullets. Shandell died from her injuries in front of her daughter and her mother, Dulcinea Everett. The couple had been married a little over a year.

"When I looked I knew she was gone," Dulcinea told NBC.

Trukita Jaquita Scott has never been found. Trukita is 5'6" and weighed 135 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Ft Lauderdale Police Department at 954-828-5700.