Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His Disappearance

David Earl Robinson Photo by The Charley Project

David Earl Robinson, affectionately called "Dave," is a handsome man, standing at 6'1" and weighing 210 pounds. The Detroit, Michigan resident suffered a stroke several years ago that left him p on his right side. His right hand is permanently closed in a slight fist, and David is unable to place his right foot firmly on the ground, causing him to walk with a limp.

On January 3, 2010, 38-year-old David stopped by his mother's home in Detroit. He wanted to talk to his mom about the upcoming funeral plans for his aunt, who had recently passed. Around 9:00 pm, David left his mom's house and stopped to visit a cousin. He left his cousin's house and no one has seen or heard from David since. The family reported David missing to the Detroit Police Department and began a frantic search.

Sometime after his disappearance, authorities located his blue 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis with license plate number BZA9717. The vehicle was being driven by another man, whose name has not been publicly released.

Authorities arrested the driver and impounded the vehicle. Police have never stated if the driver is a suspect or if any evidence was located in the vehicle in connection with the disappearance of David.

13 years later and his family still does not have any answers. David has missed births, birthdays, Holiday celebrations, deaths, and more. His family is hopeful someone will come forward with information on his case.

If you have any information, please contact the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2300, or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.