Family Searching For Autistic Woman Who Vanished After Queens Hospital Released Her The Day Before Christmas

46-year-old Samantha Denise Primus is one of 10 siblings. Samantha, who is deaf and autistic has lived with her mother and brother on East 91st Street in Brooklyn, New York for several years. Samantha was staying with her sister, Joanna Peck, in Elmont, Long Island while her mother visited another sibling who was having surgery overseas.

On December 22, 2023, Samantha told Joanna she wanted to go back to her home in Brooklyn.

“Among us, we have our own sign language,” Joanna told PIX 11, “and we really understand each other.”

Joanna told Samantha she would have to wait for three more days and Samantha was okay with that.

“She gave me a thumbs up and smiled when I went to work,” Joanna told PIX 11.

On Friday, December 23, 2023, surveillance video shows Samantha leaving Joanna's home around 4:00 am. About 16 hours later, a stranger found her lying on the ground at 190th Street and Hillside Avenue in Hollis, Queens. The wind was howling with icy rain coming down.

An ambulance took Samantha to the Queens Hospital Center emergency room where she was evaluated, given Tylenol for leg pain, and discharged. She has never been seen or heard from again.

A few days later, the ambulance driver who took Samantha to the hospital recognized her from a missing person's flyer. When her family went to Queens Hospital, Samantha was no longer there. The New York Police Department told her family they would need to file a new report since Samantha was seen at the hospital.

“They should have been better trained,” Joanna Peck told PIX 11. “I would have to say, ‘We can’t let this person out. I would call the police.'”

Samantha Denise Primus is 5'3" and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black sneakers, and a pink hat. If you have any information, please contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-7347.

“My heart is breaking right now, knowing that she left from my house,” Joanna Peck told PIX 11. “I want to tell people, ‘Just pay attention, because she’s not the kind of individual to ask for help.'”