"Family Over Everything. Her Family Was Her Life". New York Mother Desperately Searching For Missing Daughter

Shaniece Rose Harris Photo by The Charley Project

Elvia Crump said her daughter Shaniece Harris is "loving and caring, very family-oriented. “‘F.O.E.,’ she used to say. Family over everything. Her family was her life, ” Elvia told the Times Herald-Record. Shaniece, who earned her nickname "Sparkz" from her bright personality, would text her sisters often and tell them she loved them.

In May 2017, Elvia flew to Florida to visit another daughter. Shaniece always called Elvia after a flight to check on her mother. The two shared motion sickness, and it was routine for Shaniece to call her after flights and make sure her mom was okay. When her mother never received that call, she knew something was wrong, reports the Times Herald-Record.

31-year-old Shaniece vanished on May 29, 2017. She was last seen in Rock Hill, New York between 8:20 and 8:40 pm. Her older sister, Tameka Harris, called their mother in Florida and told her the devastating news.

“I was worried and fearful because that's not like her at all. She doesn't even like to sleep at her siblings’ house, let alone never come home,” Elvia told Spectrum News 1.

Tameka went to the Monticello Police Department to report Shaniece missing, but she was told she had to wait 24 hours before filing a report. When she returned later the same day, Tameka said she was given different information.

“So 9 p.m., 8 p.m., I ended up at the sheriff's office, and proceeded to do the missing report, and was asked why I didn't report her missing sooner,” Tameka told Spectrum News 1.

On May 31, 2017, her gray four-door Volkswagen Jetta license plate HMY2644 was found abandoned on South Woods Drive in Bridgeville, New York.

Shaniece has never been located.

"Every single day – you don't know what happened to your loved one. Have no idea in reality if they are alive anymore…then you wonder the torture or torment they could be enduring every day," Elvia told News 12.

Shaniece Harris is 5'8" and weighed 260 pounds when she vanished. The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case of Shaniece Harris.

Namus MP#38852