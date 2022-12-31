Augusta, GA

Single Father Of Two Children Vanished From Georgia Gas Station After Their Mother Passed Away

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U64rh_0jzjv9wf00
Byron SpellerPhoto byFacebook

24-year-old Byron Speller was a single father of two children, ages seven and two. Their mother passed away, and Byron was raising his children on his own.

On June 29, 2018, Byron locked himself out of his car at the Kroger in the 3400 block of Wrightsboro Road in Augusta, Georgia. Byron called his brother, Corey Morgan, and a locksmith. Corey and the locksmith arrived at the Kroger parking lot and got his car unlocked.

"The locksmith came, he did his thing and then I told my brother, I'll see you at the house," Corey told WRDW. “That's the last time I saw him."

Byron never arrived home. No one has seen or heard from him since.

"It's killing me slowly,” Corey told WRDW. "I'm not going to rest until my brother is found."

A week later, his 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was found abandoned and unlocked at a gas station in the 2200 block of Lumpkin Road. The gas station employees advised authorities the car had been sitting at the pump for a week. A clerk called deputies to have the car towed, reports WRDW.

According to WRDW, the clerk said the security cameras were broken on the side of the building where Byron was parked.

"For the kids not to have their mother and their father, it's tough," his best friend Justin Flournoy told WRDW.

"Somebody is out there who knows something, they're just too scared to say what happened or too scared to speak on the situation that happened with Byron," his cousin Kayla Hewitt told WRDW.

Byron Speller is 6'1" and weighed 176 pounds when he vanished. He was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and boots when he vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff at 706-821-1020.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 29

Published by

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities and real stories about everyday life situations. Readers are invited to submit tips on cases, suggest new and cold cases, and submit their real-life stories to share.

Columbus, OH
63024 followers

More from The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Jacksonville, FL

A 15-Year-Old Helped Murder A 10-Month-Old So His Father Could Avoid $40 Per Week In Child Support Payments

Jay-Quan Lyndarius MosleyPhoto byThe Charley Project. Lynda Jean Wilkes worked as a bus attendant and lived in Jacksonville, Florida with her five children. On April 22, 2004, Lynda and her 10-month-old son Jay-Quan went to a strip mall in the 3000 block of Dunn Avenue. The pair were seen at the mall in Jacksonville, Florida around 12:30 pm. When Lynda failed to pick her other children up from school, her relatives reported her and Jay-Quan missing. The family told authorities this behavior was uncharacteristic of Lynda, reports the Charley Project. Authorities later located her abandoned red Ford Escort in the parking lot of the strip mall on Dunn Avenue.

Read full story
2 comments
Baltimore, MD

Aunt Pleads For Help In Disappearance Of 7-Year-Old Nephew And Baltimore Police Wait Five Years To Start Investigation

Garnell Monroe Moore was born on May 18, 1995, to troubled parents. His mother was in and out of prison for multiple drug-related convictions, and his father, Harold Moore, was transient, reports The Baltimore Sun. From the very beginning of his life, Garnell had almost no contact with his mother whatsoever.

Read full story
12 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Mother Lies To Police Multiple Times About Missing Twins While Older Brother Creates Fake Facebook Account

Inisha and Ivon Fowler (top) Patricia Fowler and Datwon Fowler (bottom)Photo byThe Charley Project. Inisha and Ivon Fowler are twin siblings born on October 23, 1998, to Patricia Fowler. According to the Charley Project, on November 8, 2000, Ivon was severely burned over 46% of his little body. Patricia waited over 24 hours to call an ambulance for little Ivon. She told authorities his older brother accidentally burned the little boy with hot bathwater.

Read full story
7 comments
Detroit, MI

He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The Truth

Vincent "Vito" Smothers Age 27 and Age 41Photo byMichigan Department of Corrections. This is the story of Vincent "Vito" Smothers, a man who killed at least twelve people by the time he was 26. He detailed his life and the murders he committed in public court affidavits.

Read full story
65 comments
Dayton, OH

Cold Case Files: An Ohio Grandmother Vanished Days After The New Year Holiday

Maebell Dawson was born in Lexington, Kentucky. She was a graduate of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. Maebell had two daughters, married and divorced, and had recently retired from her housekeeping job at Miami Valley Hospital. According to the Doe Network, Maebell was a department store clerk, a factory worker, and an elevator operator before her retirement in 1996. She was very close to her family and even volunteered throughout her community.

Read full story
5 comments
Miami, FL

Tragedy Hit Every Woman He Dated And Daycare Workers Became Concerned When Florida Mother Failed To Pick Up Her Toddlers

Vickie Simmons, 25, Shandell Harris, 30, and Trukita Scott, 24.Photo byTwitter. Vickie Simmons, 25, Shandell Harris, 30, and Trukita Scott, 24 are three women who have been in a relationship with Carl Monty Watts Jr.

Read full story
124 comments
Detroit, MI

Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His Disappearance

David Earl Robinson, affectionately called "Dave," is a handsome man, standing at 6'1" and weighing 210 pounds. The Detroit, Michigan resident suffered a stroke several years ago that left him p on his right side. His right hand is permanently closed in a slight fist, and David is unable to place his right foot firmly on the ground, causing him to walk with a limp.

Read full story
8 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Family Searching For Autistic Woman Who Vanished After Queens Hospital Released Her The Day Before Christmas

46-year-old Samantha Denise Primus is one of 10 siblings. Samantha, who is deaf and autistic has lived with her mother and brother on East 91st Street in Brooklyn, New York for several years. Samantha was staying with her sister, Joanna Peck, in Elmont, Long Island while her mother visited another sibling who was having surgery overseas.

Read full story
10 comments
Rock Hill, NY

"Family Over Everything. Her Family Was Her Life". New York Mother Desperately Searching For Missing Daughter

Elvia Crump said her daughter Shaniece Harris is "loving and caring, very family-oriented. “‘F.O.E.,’ she used to say. Family over everything. Her family was her life, ” Elvia told the Times Herald-Record. Shaniece, who earned her nickname "Sparkz" from her bright personality, would text her sisters often and tell them she loved them.

Read full story
10 comments
Idaho County, ID

Crewmembers Say Missing TV Producer Took Off Running Into Idaho Forest And Vanished

Terrence Shemel Woods Jr.Photo byThe Charley Project. 27-year-old Terrence Chemel Woods Jr. grew up in Capitol Heights, Maryland, and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2013. He lived in London, England for several years and returned to the United States in 2018. He worked on the hit television show The Voice UK at one point, and Terrence traveled the world to work on television shows and documentaries, reports Deadline.

Read full story
41 comments
Detroit, MI

"Somebody Has To Know Something," Family Says Of Couple Who Mysteriously Vanished From A Detroit Parking Lot

52-year old Karen Young and 50-year old Randall ChildsPhoto byThe Charley Project. 52-year-old Karen Young and 50-year-old Randall Childs were a couple living in Detroit, Michigan. Randall worked in Royal Oak, Michigan, at Pasquale's restaurant. The restaurant shut down, and Randall lost his job.

Read full story
39 comments
Brooklyn, NY

New York City Arrested An Innocent Mother In The Disappearance Of Her Son: And He Is Still Missing

Patrick Kennedy Alford Jr.Photo byThe Charley Project. On December 26, 2009, Jennifer Rodriquez lost custody of her three children after she was arrested on theft charges and admission of drug use, reports the NY Daily News.

Read full story
43 comments
Columbus, OH

A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them Both

15- year old Trevell Lamar Henley lived in the 1300 block of Republic Avenue in Columbus, Ohio with his grandmother, Ronda Henley, and younger brother, Tywan. According to The Columbus Dispatch, his grandmother Ronda raised Trevell and Tywan since they were babies. Trevell was a student at Medina Middle School who enjoyed reading and playing sports.

Read full story
16 comments
Buffalo, NY

"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York Boy

12-year-old Jaylen Griffin would often spend time at the stores in his Broadway Filmore neighborhood of Buffalo, New York, where he would offer to carry the customer's bags in exchange for money. The sixth-grader lived on Warren Avenue with his close-knit family. Jaylen is extremely close with his mother, Joanna Ponoz reports The Buffalo News.

Read full story
41 comments
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis Family Still Searching For Missing Woman And Suspect One Year After Her Sudden Disappearance

24-year-old Nakyla Williams lives with her mother and four siblings in Indianapolis, Indiana. On November 9, 2021, Nakyla walked out of her mother's home around 5:45 pm in the 4800 block of North Kenmore Road and got into a grey pickup truck. That was the last time her mother saw Nakyla.

Read full story
10 comments
Nashua, NH

"They're After Me. More Than One," He Told His Boss Right Before He Disappeared

Michael Anthony McClain graduated with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Hesser College, now called Mount Washington College. He went on to work for Easterseals New Hampshire with autistic children, veterans, the disabled, and senior citizens. The nonprofit organization provides resources for those people in our community.

Read full story
5 comments
Greenville, SC

Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her Disappearance

It was Sunday, January 30, 2022. Alexis Ware had just returned to her home in Greenville, South Carolina from visiting her mother, Alberta Gray Simpkins, for three days. When her mom felt Alexis had made it home from the 80-mile drive, she video-called her to check on her daughter.

Read full story
72 comments
Detroit, MI

Bright & Beautiful Detroit Mother Vanished After Hand Amputation. What Happened To Alasia Hill?

23-year-old Alasia Hill, the mother of two sons, lives in Detroit, Michigan. Her mother, Charisma Carucci, describes her daughter as a kind and bright young woman, reports Dateline.

Read full story
20 comments
Columbus, GA

“Her Kids Were Left By Themselves,” Family Says Missing Georgia Mother Would Never Leave Her Children Alone

27-year-old Ebony Giddens lived with her three sons, ages 9, 5, and 2, on Montclair Drive in Columbus, Georgia. Ebony, who does not drink or smoke, has a close relationship with her family.

Read full story
53 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy