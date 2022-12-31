"Somebody Has To Know Something," Family Says Of Couple Who Mysteriously Vanished From A Detroit Parking Lot

52-year old Karen Young and 50-year old Randall Childs Photo by The Charley Project

52-year-old Karen Young and 50-year-old Randall Childs were a couple living in Detroit, Michigan. Randall worked in Royal Oak, Michigan, at Pasquale's restaurant. The restaurant shut down, and Randall lost his job.

According to 2 CBS Detroit, on June 7, 2011, Karen and Randall were at his apartment on Grand River in Detroit. Their friends said Karen and Randall got into an argument. The pair walked out of the apartment and to the parking lot around 11:30 pm. Karen and Randall have never been seen again. The couple did not own a vehicle, and no one knows how they left the area.

Their families reported the couple missing and started searching with authorities. Sharon Murray began a frantic search for her brother, Randall. His family searched throughout downtown Detroit, posting fliers and asking people if anyone had seen the couple. Sharon Murray said someone takes the fliers down.

“We cannot sleep. I mean, we’ve gone back and they tear them down again. We put them up, we tear them down … in various areas,” she said. “We have had lots of tears, and we wonder why … what’s the purpose of taking them down?” Sharon told 2 CBS Detroit.

Leesha Young is the only daughter of Karen Young.

“As the other family said, how hard it is to lose a loved one. But just to be in limbo and not knowing one way or the other … at this point it’s been over three months and I just need closures,” Leesha told 2 CBS Detroit.

"Somebody has to know something," Sharon Murray, Randall Childs' sister, told Fox 2 Detroit. "We're not looking to punish you, persecute you. We just want to know where Randall is. We deserve some answers."

Karen Young and Randall Childs have never been located. Karen Young is 5'2" and weighed 130 pounds when she vanished. Randall Childs is 5'9" and weighed 140-150 pounds when he vanished. There is currently a $1,000 reward in their case. If you have any information, please contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2221 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP.