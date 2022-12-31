A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them Both

Trevell Lamar Henley Photo by The Charley Project

15- year old Trevell Lamar Henley lived in the 1300 block of Republic Avenue in Columbus, Ohio with his grandmother, Ronda Henley, and younger brother, Tywan. According to The Columbus Dispatch, his grandmother Ronda raised Trevell and Tywan since they were babies. Trevell was a student at Medina Middle School who enjoyed reading and playing sports.

On July 2, 1999, 15-year-old Trevell Henley walked to the residence of a 19-year-old friend, Dalin Green, who lived in the 1200 block of Republic Avenue. As the evening progressed, Ronda realized she hadn't heard from him and started to worry, reports the Charley Project. He was always on time or contacted her. When she couldn't locate Trevell, she reported him as a missing person the next day, July 3, 1999. Ronda also gave investigators some information.

According to the Charley Project, she said on June 28, 1999, a few days before his disappearance, Trevell was shot in the hand by an unknown assailant. Ronda said the shooting occurred while Trevell was walking near his home. Trevell came home injured with Dalin. He told his grandmother that he went to Dalin Green's house for help after he was shot. Dalin offered to drive Trevell and Ronda to the hospital.

She said that Dalin stayed very close by while doctors treated the injury to Trevell, the Charley Project reports. The physicians placed Trevell in a cast. Afterward, Trevell admitted to his grandmother there was never an assault. He confessed that he had shot himself at Green's home, the Doe Network reports.

After Trevell's disappearance, investigators searched Dalin Green's home in the 1200 block of Republic Avenue, the Charley Project reports. The house was firebombed two days after Trevell disappeared. There, detectives found ample evidence of a homicide, including bloodstains, spent bullets, shell casings, handguns, and clothing. They also found Trevell's personal identification. Investigators discovered a large piece of carpet was cut out of the living room floor in the Green residence, as well, the Doe Network reports.

Investigators report they knew that Dalin was a gang member. He allegedly belonged to the Bloodstone Villains, which Trevell was interested in joining. Authorities believe Trevell may have been subjected to a severe beating as a rite of initiation into the gang. They also knew that Dalin Green had an extensive criminal record, most of them for violent offenses.

Trevell has never been seen again.

To add to his grandmother's pain, Trevell's younger brother, Tywan Lamont Saunders, was shot and killed in October 2009. He was shot in the abdomen in an alley behind 1103 Peters Avenue and died around 3:30 am. He turned 22 years old the day before he was found.

"When I lost the first one, I thought I was going to lose my mind," Ronda Henley told The Columbus Dispatch. "No one should have to go through this."

Lashawn L. Hargrove was indicted for the murder almost a year later, in August 2010. In 2011, he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and admitted he'd shot Saunders during an argument. He was sentenced to thirteen years in prison.

Authorities believe Trevell is deceased. Although Dalin Green is the prime suspect in his disappearance, he has never been charged.

Not only did she lose both of her grandchildren, but Ronda was diagnosed with lung cancer shortly after Trevell disappeared. She went through six years of treatment and surgeries, including having part of her lung removed.

Trevell Lamar Henley is 5'8" and 165 pounds when he vanished. If you have any information contact the Columbus Police Department at (614) 645-4545.