"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York Boy

12-year-old Jaylen Griffin would often spend time at the stores in his Broadway Filmore neighborhood of Buffalo, New York, where he would offer to carry the customer's bags in exchange for money. The sixth-grader lived on Warren Avenue with his close-knit family. Jaylen is extremely close with his mother, Joanna Ponoz reports The Buffalo News.

On August 4, 2020, Jaylen walked his new puppy and came back into the house. He told his mother he was going back outside again.

"It wasn't unusual," his mother Joanna Ponoz told People Magazine. "We live near a few stores, and he would carry people's bags, and they'd give him change."

Jaylen has never been seen again.

His family immediately reported Jaylen missing and had him added to the website for National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, reports People Magazine. Authorities originally classified Jaylen as a runaway.

Joanna Ponoz, told Fox 29, “I cry every day, I hurt every day. My baby just turned 14 on April 22. I have not seen my son in two years.”

Then, on November 23, 2020, Jaylen's 18-year-old brother, Jawaan Griffin, was shot and killed not far from their family home. Jaylen still did not come home. Another brother of Jaylen's was shot in February 2021 and thankfully survived, reports The Buffalo News.

"The Buffalo Police Department's Special Victims Unit continues this investigation as an active missing person investigation and are following up on any and all leads that come our way," Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said in an email to The Buffalo News. "We will continue to work on this case as an active investigation until he is found. We ask anyone with any information or anyone that may have seen Jaylen to please call Buffalo Police."

Pastor Tim Newkirk of GYC Ministries is the spokesman for Jaylen's family. Pastor Newkirk is also the founder of the Community Action Coalition of Western New York, which assists families of missing children, the Buffalo News reports. The Buffalo News reports Pastor Newkirk said he even has Uber and delivery drivers on the lookout for Jaylen and several volunteers have searched and canvassed the city in hopes of finding Jaylen. There have been reported sightings of Jaylen, and those are the areas the volunteers go door-to-door.

“The police aren’t doing anything, they keep saying my son is a runaway, and my son is not a runaway,” Joanna told Fox 29. “My son is 12 years old he had no experience out on the streets. He fell under someone’s influence, somebody has my son, or did something to my son.”

Authorities believe Jaylen is alive, but his family is afraid he is in danger.

"Someone may be holding him," pastor Tim Newkirk told People Magazine. "His parents believe he's alive."

Jaylen Griffin is 5'3" and weighed 145 pounds when he vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Buffalo Police Department at 716-847-2255.