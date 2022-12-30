Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her Disappearance

Alexis Ware Photo by Facebook

It was Sunday, January 30, 2022. Alexis Ware had just returned to her home in Greenville, South Carolina from visiting her mother, Alberta Gray Simpkins, for three days. When her mom felt Alexis had made it home from the 80-mile drive, she video-called her to check on her daughter.

"When she left, she told me that she was just exhausted and when I felt like she should be home, I called her. So that was around 3:00, and she answered the phone right away. We were on video so I could see that she was in her bed,” Alberta told NBC.

That was the last time Alberta has seen or spoke to Alexis.

"And she said, ‘Mom, I'm just so tired.’ She said ‘I'm laying down -- taking a nap, and I'll call you when I get up.’ That never happened,” Alberta told NBC.

29-year-old Alexis Ware is a young mother who is loved by many. Her cousin, Kayla Robinson, describes her as a light in their family, reports WIS TV. Alexis is the mother of two children, her daughter Naomi and her son Travell.

On January 30, 2022, Alexis met the father of her two children, TJ Patterson, at a gas station off Highway 29 North in Anderson, South Carolina around 7:30 pm. The pair met for TJ to pick the children up from Alexis. Anderson is about 40 miles from her house. TJ told WIS TV the couple planned for Alexis to follow TJ back to the home of his mother. TJ said Alexis never arrived at his mother's house.

“We got up the road, went to a red light, then she went around me and sped off,” TJ told WIS TV.

TJ told WIS YV he tried to call Alexis several times, but she never answered his calls.

“Lex is my heart, you know?” TJ told WIS TV. “I love her to death. That’s my son’s mother. We all want her home.”

Surveillance video shows the couple meeting up, but much of the video is blocked out.

“Unfortunately, a lot of the video was actually blocked by a tractor-trailer that comes into view. But you can see that they’re both in their separate vehicles and it doesn’t appear any struggle or anything that’s going on that’s bad,” Anderson County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jeff Finley told NBC.

Kayla said Alexis always answers her phone calls.

“She always answers,” Kayla told WIS TV. “Like even if I call at three in the morning, she always picks up the phone. I noticed that when I tried to get back in touch with her that Sunday, her phone started going straight to voicemail.”

Her mother said that Alexis believed someone was following her and made a startling prediction right before she disappeared.

“She got there Friday evening, and I fed her and the kids, and she just lay down and went to sleep,” Alberta told NBC. “And then on Saturday, she was telling me that she didn’t feel like she would see her 30th birthday.”

The red Honda sedan, license plate 663-5NS, Alexis was driving was located in McCormick County, South Carolina. McCormick County investigators will not release the exact location of the vehicle. They advise the vehicle was located in a rural area of the county by a local resident. The car was thoroughly examined by forensic investigators. The Anderson County Sheriff's Department conducted a grid search of the area where her vehicle was located, but there was no sign of Alexis.

“She means everything,” her cousin Kayla told WIS TV. “I mean, she’s a piece of everyone’s heart at this point. And we want her here so we can at least know she is OK. And if she does need help or a break, I want her to know that’s OK too.”

“Nobody knows where she is,” Kayla said, reports WIS TV.

“Lord, I miss my child every day,” Alberta told NBC. “I keep asking God to send me a clue. Help me. Sometimes I sit in the car by myself, away from the kids, and I just have my moments—just racking my brains trying to figure out what happened.”

Alexis Ware has not been found and no suspects have been named in her disappearance.

Alexis Ware is 5'5" and weighs 230 pounds. If you have any information, please contact the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4405 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.