Greenville, SC

Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her Disappearance

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KvpoA_0jyAJGBz00
Alexis WarePhoto byFacebook

It was Sunday, January 30, 2022. Alexis Ware had just returned to her home in Greenville, South Carolina from visiting her mother, Alberta Gray Simpkins, for three days. When her mom felt Alexis had made it home from the 80-mile drive, she video-called her to check on her daughter.

"When she left, she told me that she was just exhausted and when I felt like she should be home, I called her. So that was around 3:00, and she answered the phone right away. We were on video so I could see that she was in her bed,” Alberta told NBC.

That was the last time Alberta has seen or spoke to Alexis.

"And she said, ‘Mom, I'm just so tired.’ She said ‘I'm laying down -- taking a nap, and I'll call you when I get up.’ That never happened,” Alberta told NBC.

29-year-old Alexis Ware is a young mother who is loved by many. Her cousin, Kayla Robinson, describes her as a light in their family, reports WIS TV. Alexis is the mother of two children, her daughter Naomi and her son Travell.

On January 30, 2022, Alexis met the father of her two children, TJ Patterson, at a gas station off Highway 29 North in Anderson, South Carolina around 7:30 pm. The pair met for TJ to pick the children up from Alexis. Anderson is about 40 miles from her house. TJ told WIS TV the couple planned for Alexis to follow TJ back to the home of his mother. TJ said Alexis never arrived at his mother's house.

“We got up the road, went to a red light, then she went around me and sped off,” TJ told WIS TV.

TJ told WIS YV he tried to call Alexis several times, but she never answered his calls.

“Lex is my heart, you know?” TJ told WIS TV. “I love her to death. That’s my son’s mother. We all want her home.”

Surveillance video shows the couple meeting up, but much of the video is blocked out.

“Unfortunately, a lot of the video was actually blocked by a tractor-trailer that comes into view. But you can see that they’re both in their separate vehicles and it doesn’t appear any struggle or anything that’s going on that’s bad,” Anderson County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jeff Finley told NBC.

Kayla said Alexis always answers her phone calls.

“She always answers,” Kayla told WIS TV. “Like even if I call at three in the morning, she always picks up the phone. I noticed that when I tried to get back in touch with her that Sunday, her phone started going straight to voicemail.”

Her mother said that Alexis believed someone was following her and made a startling prediction right before she disappeared.

“She got there Friday evening, and I fed her and the kids, and she just lay down and went to sleep,” Alberta told NBC. “And then on Saturday, she was telling me that she didn’t feel like she would see her 30th birthday.”

The red Honda sedan, license plate 663-5NS, Alexis was driving was located in McCormick County, South Carolina. McCormick County investigators will not release the exact location of the vehicle. They advise the vehicle was located in a rural area of the county by a local resident. The car was thoroughly examined by forensic investigators. The Anderson County Sheriff's Department conducted a grid search of the area where her vehicle was located, but there was no sign of Alexis.

“She means everything,” her cousin Kayla told WIS TV. “I mean, she’s a piece of everyone’s heart at this point. And we want her here so we can at least know she is OK. And if she does need help or a break, I want her to know that’s OK too.”

“Nobody knows where she is,” Kayla said, reports WIS TV.

“Lord, I miss my child every day,” Alberta told NBC. “I keep asking God to send me a clue. Help me. Sometimes I sit in the car by myself, away from the kids, and I just have my moments—just racking my brains trying to figure out what happened.”

Alexis Ware has not been found and no suspects have been named in her disappearance.

Alexis Ware is 5'5" and weighs 230 pounds. If you have any information, please contact the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4405 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 72

Published by

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities and real stories about everyday life situations. Readers are invited to submit tips on cases, suggest new and cold cases, and submit their real-life stories to share.

Columbus, OH
62286 followers

More from The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Rock Hill, NY

"Family Over Everything. Her Family Was Her Life". New York Mother Desperately Searching For Missing Daughter

Elvia Crump said her daughter Shaniece Harris is "loving and caring, very family-oriented. “‘F.O.E.,’ she used to say. Family over everything. Her family was her life, ” Elvia told the Times Herald-Record. Shaniece, who earned her nickname "Sparkz" from her bright personality, would text her sisters often and tell them she loved them.

Read full story
11 comments
Idaho County, ID

Crewmembers Say Missing TV Producer Took Off Running Into Idaho Forest And Vanished

Terrence Shemel Woods Jr.Photo byThe Charley Project. 27-year-old Terrence Chemel Woods Jr. grew up in Capitol Heights, Maryland, and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2013. He lived in London, England for several years and returned to the United States in 2018. He worked on the hit television show The Voice UK at one point, and Terrence traveled the world to work on television shows and documentaries, reports Deadline.

Read full story
27 comments
Augusta, GA

Single Father Of Two Children Vanished From Georgia Gas Station After Their Mother Passed Away

24-year-old Byron Speller was a single father of two children, ages seven and two. Their mother passed away, and Byron was raising his children on his own. On June 29, 2018, Byron locked himself out of his car at the Kroger in the 3400 block of Wrightsboro Road in Augusta, Georgia. Byron called his brother, Corey Morgan, and a locksmith. Corey and the locksmith arrived at the Kroger parking lot and got his car unlocked.

Read full story
21 comments
Detroit, MI

"Somebody Has To Know Something," Family Says Of Couple Who Mysteriously Vanished From A Detroit Parking Lot

52-year old Karen Young and 50-year old Randall ChildsPhoto byThe Charley Project. 52-year-old Karen Young and 50-year-old Randall Childs were a couple living in Detroit, Michigan. Randall worked in Royal Oak, Michigan, at Pasquale's restaurant. The restaurant shut down, and Randall lost his job.

Read full story
26 comments
Brooklyn, NY

New York City Arrested An Innocent Mother In The Disappearance Of Her Son: And He Is Still Missing

Patrick Kennedy Alford Jr.Photo byThe Charley Project. On December 26, 2009, Jennifer Rodriquez lost custody of her three children after she was arrested on theft charges and admission of drug use, reports the NY Daily News.

Read full story
37 comments
Columbus, OH

A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them Both

15- year old Trevell Lamar Henley lived in the 1300 block of Republic Avenue in Columbus, Ohio with his grandmother, Ronda Henley, and younger brother, Tywan. According to The Columbus Dispatch, his grandmother Ronda raised Trevell and Tywan since they were babies. Trevell was a student at Medina Middle School who enjoyed reading and playing sports.

Read full story
12 comments
Buffalo, NY

"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York Boy

12-year-old Jaylen Griffin would often spend time at the stores in his Broadway Filmore neighborhood of Buffalo, New York, where he would offer to carry the customer's bags in exchange for money. The sixth-grader lived on Warren Avenue with his close-knit family. Jaylen is extremely close with his mother, Joanna Ponoz reports The Buffalo News.

Read full story
28 comments
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis Family Still Searching For Missing Woman And Suspect One Year After Her Sudden Disappearance

24-year-old Nakyla Williams lives with her mother and four siblings in Indianapolis, Indiana. On November 9, 2021, Nakyla walked out of her mother's home around 5:45 pm in the 4800 block of North Kenmore Road and got into a grey pickup truck. That was the last time her mother saw Nakyla.

Read full story
10 comments
Nashua, NH

"They're After Me. More Than One," He Told His Boss Right Before He Disappeared

Michael Anthony McClain graduated with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Hesser College, now called Mount Washington College. He went on to work for Easterseals New Hampshire with autistic children, veterans, the disabled, and senior citizens. The nonprofit organization provides resources for those people in our community.

Read full story
4 comments
Detroit, MI

Bright & Beautiful Detroit Mother Vanished After Hand Amputation. What Happened To Alasia Hill?

23-year-old Alasia Hill, the mother of two sons, lives in Detroit, Michigan. Her mother, Charisma Carucci, describes her daughter as a kind and bright young woman, reports Dateline.

Read full story
20 comments
Columbus, GA

“Her Kids Were Left By Themselves,” Family Says Missing Georgia Mother Would Never Leave Her Children Alone

27-year-old Ebony Giddens lived with her three sons, ages 9, 5, and 2, on Montclair Drive in Columbus, Georgia. Ebony, who does not drink or smoke, has a close relationship with her family.

Read full story
52 comments
Wells, TX

Authorities Never Located Newborn Who Vanished While On A Supervised Visit With His Father

Armaidre Antwan Marquis ArgumonPhoto byThe Charley Project. DeAndre Marquie Argumon was only allowed supervised visits with his 5 week old son, Armaidre Antwan Marquis Argumon reports KLTV.

Read full story
6 comments
Crestview, FL

A Florida Mother Dropped Her Daughters Off, Went To Work, And Never Returned

Calandra Rachel StallworthPhoto byThe Charley Project. On March 27, 2017, 30-year-old Calandra Stallworth dropped her two children at their grandmother's, who lived next door in Crestview, Florida. Her family describes her as a caring and loving mother to her two daughters, NBC News reports. Calandra was on her way to her job at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Resort in Miramar Beach as a housekeeper. That evening, Calandra called to let them know she was on her way home, reports NBC News. The dedicated mother never arrived and her family reported her missing that same evening.

Read full story
36 comments
Richton Park, IL

Cook County State Attorney's Office Secretary Reported Missing From Richton Park, Illinois

On March 6, 2018, 54-year-old Richton Park, Illinois resident, Tracie Bell, failed to show up for work. Tracie, a loving mother who is a secretary for the Cook County State Attorney's Office, is described as very dependable. It is uncharacteristic of her not to call her supervisor if she was going to be absent or late.

Read full story
50 comments
Rock Hill, SC

Missing 18-Year-Old Rock Hill, South Carolina Woman Possible Human Trafficking Victim

18-year-old Aaliyah Bell was a student at Phoenix Academy in Rock Hill, South Carolina. The young lady aspired to be a hairstylist after graduation, reports the Charley Project.

Read full story
31 comments
Pensacola, FL

Sherriff Says 13-Year-Old Girl Was Reported Missing Months After She Vanished. Her Family Says He Is Lying

Jadakiss McNealPhoto byFacebook- Escambia County Sheriff's Office. 13-year-old Jadakiss McNeal is missing from Pensacola, Florida. There are discrepancies in the date she disappeared.

Read full story
23 comments
Washington, DC

A Mother Of Five Vanished, Her Son Caught A Convicted Murderer Driving Her Car And The Police Lost All Her Case Evidence

Barbara Jean Dreher grew up with her sister and two brothers on Kenilworth Avenue in Northeast Washington, D.C. Their parents were separated, and the siblings were primarily raised by their grandparents.

Read full story
50 comments
Wilmington, NC

A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For Help

30-year-old Ebonee Shanetta Spears is a single mother who lived with her daughter in the 1300 block of Brooklyn Lane in Wilmington, North Carolina. Ebonee, who was diagnosed with lupus in 2015, was recently prescribed a medication her family said made her confused and paranoid, The Charley Project reports.

Read full story
10 comments
Chicago, IL

This Chicago Honor Student Survived Years Of Abuse And Then She Suddenly Disappeared

15-year-old Yasmin Rayon Acree lived with her adoptive mother, Rose Mae Starnes, in the 4800 block of West Congress Parkway on the west side of Chicago, Illinois. Yasmin and her brother, Demarcus, were sent to live with Rose, who is their aunt by marriage, in 2001. Rose adopted the siblings in 2006, reports The Charley Project.

Read full story
21 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy