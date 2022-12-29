Bright & Beautiful Detroit Mother Vanished After Hand Amputation. What Happened To Alasia Hill?

Alasia Hill Photo by Attempt To Locate

23-year-old Alasia Hill, the mother of two sons, lives in Detroit, Michigan. Her mother, Charisma Carucci, describes her daughter as a kind and bright young woman, reports Dateline.

Alasia spent most of February 2021 at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. The hospital placed the young mother in a medically induced coma due to an infection. While Alasia was in a coma, she suffered some complications and the decision was made to amputate her hand. When Henry Ford Hospital discharged her, Alasia had stitches in her hand.

On March 10, 2001, her mother, Charisma, saw Alasia at an appointment. After the appointment to have her stitches removed, Alasia went home with her boyfriend, Marlon Billingslea. That evening, Alasia called her mom from her boyfriend Marlon's phone. Alasia did not have her own phone, and she wanted to tell her mother how she was doing.

“It was the last time I spoke to my daughter,” Charisma told Dateline. She said that Alasia promised to call her the next day. Alasia never did. “And we haven’t seen or heard from her since.”

The next day, when Alasia failed to call her mom, Charisma called her boyfriend, Marlon. He told Charisma that Alasia left and he had no idea where she was.

Marlon told Dateline that on the morning of March 11, 2021, Alasia walked out of the house. Marlon said he asked Alasia where she was going, but she would not respond. Marlon said he followed her but eventually decided to let her be alone and returned back to the house.

“It’s not the first time she’s run off like this, you know,” Marlon told Dateline. “So I stopped following her… figured she’d be back. But she’s never been gone this long.”

Marlon told Dateline that after her surgery, he wanted to take care of Alasia, but she "always had a mind of her own."

“She’s my best friend, my girlfriend, my everything,” he said. “It’s just a tough time right now.”

Alasia's social media pages went silent on March 6, 2021. Her family said there has been no activity on them since.

“She was always posting on Facebook and Instagram - she’d always go live,” her sister Shyaira Fikes told Dateline. “Just like me, she’s constantly posting her pictures and was just always talking to people.”

The Detroit police are investigating the disappearance of Alasia, but do not have any leads.

“We’re at a standstill with this case right now,” Officer H. Mackson told Dateline. “We’re doing everything we can, but we still need that missing piece.”

Alasia's family continues to search for her, keeping her case on social media, organizing searches, and hanging fliers throughout the city.

“We don’t know if she actually left her boyfriend’s house and ran into someone else and then something happened,” Charisma told Dateline. “We just don’t know.”

“At this point, I just don’t know what to do next or where to turn,” Charisma told Dateline. “We’re just hoping someone will come forward with something -- something that will lead me to my daughter.”

Alasia Hill is 5'4" and weighed 135 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-5640.