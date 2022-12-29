Authorities Never Located Newborn Who Vanished While On A Supervised Visit With His Father

Armaidre Antwan Marquis Argumon Photo by The Charley Project

DeAndre Marquie Argumon was only allowed supervised visits with his 5 week old son, Armaidre Antwan Marquis Argumon reports KLTV.

On September 18, 2020, DeAndre, baby Armaidre, and a relative were at the home of DeAndre's family. The house was located in the 500 block of Old Forest Road in Wells, Texas. The relative left the house to run an errand and left DeAndre alone with Armaidre, according to The Charley Project. When she returned, DeAndre and the baby were gone. When the relative left, Armaidre was wearing only a cloth diaper.

An Amber Alert was issued and multiple agencies launched a search for the baby boy including the Wells Police Department, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department, and Texas Rangers

DeAndre was later found alone. He was under the influence, and when he was located, he gave conflicting stories about the whereabouts of Armaidre. First, he told the authorities someone took the baby. He later changed his story and said Armaidre's mother had him, KLTV reports. Authorities determined that his mother, however, had an alibi that made it impossible for her to have taken the baby. She is not suspected of any involvement in the disappearance of her newborn son.

DeAndre was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and public intoxication and authorities later charged him with endangering and/or abandoning a child. In September 2021, DeAndre pled guilty to abandoning a child, the imminent danger of bodily injury, enhanced. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison. There is an exception in the plea in place: if other crimes are discovered, DeAndre could be prosecuted. He previously received eight years for the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charge on April 27, 2021. His sentences will run concurrently.

Armaidre has never been found.

Investigators are asking anyone who saw DeAndre driving a 2003 gray Ford Explorer between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm on September 18, 2020, to contact the Wells Police Department with any information at 903-683-2271.