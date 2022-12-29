Cook County State Attorney's Office Secretary Reported Missing From Richton Park, Illinois

Tracie A. Bell Photo by The Charley Project

On March 6, 2018, 54-year-old Richton Park, Illinois resident, Tracie Bell, failed to show up for work. Tracie, a loving mother who is a secretary for the Cook County State Attorney's Office, is described as very dependable. It is uncharacteristic of her not to call her supervisor if she was going to be absent or late.

"It's totally out of character for her not to report to work or even call," her cousin Ladonna Iverson told NBC Chicago.

According to the Charley Project, the police were dispatched to her condo on Pleasant Drive in Richton Park, Illinois for a well-being check. This incident occurred on March 6, 2018. The officers reported that Tracie seemed disoriented but uninjured. Tracie has insulin-dependent diabetes, and the police called paramedics to get her checked out. They checked her blood sugar level, and she seemed to be okay, and everyone left, reports the Charley Project.

On March 7, 2018, Tracie failed to call or show up for work at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on 26th Street and California Avenue in Chicago, Illinois, the second day in a row. Authorities made a second well-being check. This time, Tracie was not at home. Her vehicle was parked, outside her condominium, and her personal belongings were there, but Tracie and her cell phone were gone.

According to NBC Chicago, Tracie's daughter and her husband recently moved in with Tracie. Her family stated there was some tension in the household since then. The couple lived there with their three children, but The Chicago Tribune reports they moved out recently and were not living there at the time of her disappearance.

"We don’t want to feel or think negatively," her cousin Ladonna Iverson told NBC Chicago. "We are hoping for the best but because of the elapsed amount of time…we are concerned that maybe foul play could be a possibility."

"I'm hoping for the best," Ladonna told the Chicago Tribune. "I just want to get her back home safely."

Tracie Bell is 5'8" and weighed 150-200 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Richton Park Police Department at 708-481-8956.