Family Searching For Missing Tulsa Mother They Say Sounded "Drugged" On Voicemail

Althedia Vernon Vaught Photo by The Charley Project

In January 2009, 41-year-old Althedia Vernon Vaught lived in the 3600 block of South New Haven Avenue in Tulsa, Oklahoma with her three adult children. Althedia worked at a local nursing facility and was considered a reliable employee there. Her daughter, Teanna, was pregnant with a baby boy, due any day, and Althedia was excited to be a grandmother, reports The Charley Project.

On January 19, 2009, Althedia told her children she was tired and going to bed. Around 11:30 pm, she grabbed her cell phone and abruptly left the house in her pajamas. Althedia left the heater and television on in her bedroom as if she planned to return soon, but Althedia never returned home to her family.

On January 24, 2009, authorities located her dark green four-door 1995 Infiniti J30 with the Oklahoma license plate number 804 ZPN. According to authorities, they located the vehicle in the parking garage of Hillcrest Hospital in the 1100 block of South Utica. There was no sign of Althedia.

Security cameras captured her car entering the garage around midnight, but authorities were unable to determine who was driving her vehicle. About 30 minutes later, the security cameras observed a 2003 white Chevrolet extended cab pickup truck pull into the garage and park briefly next to her vehicle. Although authorities have not connected the truck to her disappearance, they want to speak to the owner of the vehicle, who has never been identified.

According to her children, months after Althedia vanished, the voicemail on her phone was changed. The musical greeting was now just Althedia saying her name. Her children felt that she sounded as if she were under the influence of drugs.

"It rang five-six times and went to voicemail and said, you have reached Althedia Vaught, which is her name, and it was her voice and she sounded real tired or drugged," her daughter, Teanna Thomas, told News On 6 . "We called back and a guy answered named David and he said he got the phone from Cricket and couldn't get that voicemail off there."

Her daughter, Teanna, and son, Thomas, have expressed their desperation in finding their mom.

It would be very important to us,” Thomas said. “It would save a family. We’re losing my brother. My sister is struggling. I’m struggling. It would save a whole family.”

“The two guys that were persons of interest, searched their cars and houses and found no blood or anything,” Althedia’s daughter, Teanna, told News On 6.

Unfortunately, this family knows pain. Twenty years before Althedia vanished, her sister Trina was brutally murdered in New York. Her murder remains unsolved.

Althedia Vernon Vaught is 5'7 - 5'8 and weighed 150 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and pierced ears when she vanished. Please contact the Tulsa Police Department at 918-596-1221 with any information