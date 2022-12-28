Four Children From The Same Family Were Abducted Years Apart. One Of Them Has Never Been Found.

David Ezell Blockett Photo by The Doe Network

19-year-old Vanessa Blockett was in her Newport News, Virginia home on 13th Street with her two young sons, 2-week-old David, and 2-year-old Frederick, and her mother, Shirley Blockett when a woman showed up at her front door. The woman identified herself as Marie Kelly, a Department of Social Services (DDS) worker, reports The Charley Project.

Marie told Vanessa the DDS was sponsoring a Holiday event at Riverside Regional Medical Center for the children. The DDS worker told Vanessa she wanted to enter her 15-day-old son, David, in a photo contest at the event, reports WTKR. Marie showed Vanessa and Shirley a list of names of several other neighborhood children, which included David.

Vanessa then told Marie she also had a two-year-old son, Frederick, and allowed her to take both boys with her.

About an hour later, on December 11, 1980, the Hampton Police Department called Vanessa. They told her that a woman found Frederick wandering alone near the Todd Shopping Plaza near Old Mallory Road in Hampton, Virginia, about 10 miles from Newport News. The little boy had a piece of paper in his pocket that contained his name and address. Vanessa asked about David and the authorities reported there was no sign of the newborn baby boy.

Later the same day, a woman called Vanessa and asked what type of formula David used. The caller hung up before police could trace the phone call.

The Department of Social Services advised there was no employee named Marie Kelly listed with their agency. The agency also advised there was never a Christmas event for children scheduled at Riverside Regional Medical Center, according to The Charley Project.

Investigators discovered this was not the first time someone posing as a social worker approached a mother in the area. A woman came forth and stated someone approached her about her newborn baby. The woman also said she was a social worker, reports The Charley Project, but the mother told her to go away.

Investigators believe this person obtained David's name and address from the local newspaper. The newspaper provided a list of recent births, which the paper printed three days before David's kidnapping.

Several days after the abduction of David, authorities found a diaper bag and leather folder near a parkway in Yorktown, Virginia. Investigators believe the items belong to the woman who took David. Investigators still have the diaper bag in hopes of testing it now for DNA. The bag contains David's booties, blanket, sweater, jeans, and a comb with hair in the teeth.

The woman who abducted David is described as a medium complexion, African-American female, between 32 to 35 years old. She was 5'4" - 5'8" and weighed 145 - 155 pounds with large hips.

Unfortunately, his mother Vanessa passed away at the age of 35 from an aneurysm in 1997.

Frederick, now an adult, vaguely remembers the abduction. He recalls a man driving the car, neither adult would look at them, and he remembers them dropping him off, reports The Charley Project.

Then, oddly enough, in June 2011, two of David's nephews were abducted the Charley Project reports. David's younger brother, Dante, had two sons. The boys were five and six years old at the time. According to The Charley Project, their mother, Yvonne Denise Bannafield, took her sons to work with her. The mother was approached by a stranger, Sommer Pannell. Sommer asked Yvonne for a ride to North Carolina, and Yvonne agreed to take her. Yvonne told Sommer, a woman she just met, to use her car and take her boys to the park until her shift ended. Sommer Pannell took the boys. Thankfully, hours later, all three were found in Halifax, North Carolina. The boys were unharmed, and investigators discovered Sommer suffered from mental illness. She was charged with kidnapping and found not guilty because of insanity in June 2012.

David Blockett has never been found. Could he be a member of society, not knowing his true identity? Is he a father? A husband?

"It's just hard, the not knowing," David's father Fred West told WTKR. "When somebody takes your child from you like that, it just hurts."

"I have faith that God will bring him here, bring him home," said West. "If you're out there, David, if you're hearing me, know that you're loved, and you're missed, and everybody wants to see you come home."

David has a mole in his right ear. He has hand birthmarks located under his left arm, on his back, and on his buttocks.

If you have any information, please contact the Newport News Police Department at 757-928-4100.

Namus link for David Ezell Blockett: https://namus.nij.ojp.gov/case/MP8851