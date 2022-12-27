Her Relative Called With Information About Her Missing Daughter. Then Their Other Family Member Shot Him In The Head

Ivory Francis Green Photo by The Charley Project

17-year-old Ivory Francis Green, lovingly called Ivy by her mother, was a normal teen living in Utica, New York in 2004. Ivory began going through a rebellious period and, according to The Charley Project, started associating with some unsavory people from her neighborhood. Ivory, however, was not known to be a troublemaker or involved with any crimes.

On March 6, 2004, Ivory left her apartment in Building A in Washington Courts around 4:00 pm. Later that evening, she called her mother, Shirlette Green, and told her she was on her way home for dinner, reports The Charley Project. Ivory never returned.

Her mother knew something was wrong and reported her daughter missing. Her mother told authorities that it was uncharacteristic of Ivory to lose touch with her family and loved ones, reports The Charley Project. Investigators searched for Ivory and questioned several people in connection with her disappearance, but Ivory was not located.

Then, two months after her disappearance, her mother received a call from a relative, Plummer Reed, Jr. According to The Charley Project, he called her mother and said he would tell her what happened to Ivory. While they were on the phone, and before he could say anything else, Plummer Reed was shot three times in the head. The line suddenly went dead. Fortunately, Plummer Reed survived. His cousin, Benji D. Reed, was charged with his attempted murder.

After he was shot, Plummer suddenly denied knowing any information about Ivory's disappearance.

"I believe somebody knows what happened to Ivy, just not telling," Shirlette told WKTV

The Utica Police Department continued to classify her case as a runaway for several years, but in 2007, authorities announced they suspected foul play.

"I think I deserve to know what happened to Ivy. Her brothers deserve to know what happened to Ivy. I want to know so I could put her remains at rest," Shirlette told WKTV.

Ivory Francis Green has never been found and her case remains unsolved.

“It’s not a cold case. It's not locked away and we're still working the leads. I have a working copy here at the D.A.'s office and Officer Taurisani has the actual case file at UPD," D.A.’s Office Investigator Scott Cifonelli told WKTV.

Ivory Francis Green is 4'11" and weighed 110 pounds when she vanished. if you have any information on the disappearance of Ivory Francis Green, please contact the Utica Police Department at 315-735-3301.