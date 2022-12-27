US Army Veteran Searching For Missing Son After Child's Mother Shot Him And Took Off

Matthew Carrington Photo by The National Center For Missing And Exploited Children

Andre Richards and April Joy Carrington are the parents of a son, Matthew Carrington. The couple began to have some issues in their relationship, and the pair split up.

In 2013, following a domestic dispute, Andre, a retired US Army veteran, filed for custody of their 3-year-old son, Matthew. Andre lived in Severn, Maryland at the time and the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court granted sole custody to Andre Richards on November 11, 2014. April continued to fight in the Jefferson County court system in Alabama for custody, even though the Maryland courts maintained jurisdiction and awarded Andre full custody. She refused to return Matthew to his father and instead, April took their son and moved out of state to Alabama. For years, Andre has searched for his son. Matthew was officially reported missing on February 23, 2017.

In February 2017, the FBI received a tip that Matthew had been spotted in the Mount Olive area of Birmingham, Alabama. The Carrington family has homes on Rosemary Road in Mount Olive and on 13th Street North in Birmingham. Authorities believed Matthew was being transported in a 2016 black Mitsubishi Outlander with a Jim Burke paper dealer license plate.

Andre Richards traveled to Birmingham, Alabama, to look for his son. According to AL.com, Andre was driving around Birmingham, looking for Matthew, when he found April near the Fountain Heights recreation center in the 1100 block of 15th Avenue North. He tried to talk to her and confronted April about Matthew's location. April pulled out a gun and shot into Andre's vehicle and Andre was wounded in the leg.

April fled the scene, but later voluntarily went to Birmingham Police, reports AL.com. On February 22, 2017, April was charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, according to court documents. She was charged with interference with custody in Maryland. Her mother, Beryl Carrington, later bailed her out on a $30,000 bond.

"This man has been chasing his son for some time, and the mother has secreted this child from him,'' Virginia Meigs, attorney for Andre Richards told AL.com. "She's even gone so far as to try to get temporary custody through false pleadings and allegations. It's been very hard on him emotionally and financially,'' she said, "and the mother has fought him every way she can."

According to the FBI, there were confirmed sightings of Matthew in Alabama in October 2017 and in Florida, in December 2017.

FBI spokesman Paul Daymond said, "The fact that he hasn't been seen since then is certainly concerning,'' reports AL.com.

In 2017, the FBI released photos of the 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander believed to be related to the disappearance of Matthew. Authorities believe Matthew is with suspects they consider armed and dangerous. Namus list the last date of contact for Matthew as October 1, 2016.

Matthew Carrington has never been located. Authorities are concerned there have been no sightings of Matthew and no information leading to his whereabouts since 2017.

If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Matthew Carrington, please contact the Birmingham FBI at 205-326-6166 or Anne Arundel County Police Department - Headquarters at (410) 222-8960.

National Center For Missing And Exploited Children: USMD: 17707435

Namus MP#60789