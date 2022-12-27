Ohio Mother Of Four Forced Into Unknown Vehicle Outside Her Home While Her Children Were Sleeping

Shaniece Mona Briggs Photo by The Charley Project

26-year-old Shaniece Mona Briggs is a mother of four children, living in Columbus, Ohio. On June 16, 2013, Shaniece and her family held a cookout for her mother, Melissa Williams, for her mom's birthday. The family celebrated and her mother returned to work a few days later.

On June 19, 2013, her stepfather stopped at Shaniece's apartment at 935 East Long Street to pick his daughter up around 1:00 am, WBNS reports. At this time, Shaniece's young children were ages 6,5,2 and 1. Sometime shortly afterward, as her children slept, Shaniece left her apartment. According to her mother, Mrs. Melissa Williams, Shaniece left her back door unlocked, WBNS reports. Her wallet and cell phone were gone and her keys and purse were left behind.

Later that day, while at work, Melissa received a heart-stopping phone call from Shaniece's boyfriend.

"Mom, is Shaniece over there," he asked, Melissa told WBNS.

"No," Melissa told WBNS

"'Well everything is the same. The bed and everything, her purse is on the kitchen table ad the back door is unlocked. The kids are here they were asleep'", he said, Melissa told WBNS. "'I'm going to throw the kids on something and bring them to you. We got to find her,'" he said, Melissa told WBNS.

Melissa told him to bring her grandchildren and the family immediately began searching for the mother of four. Her family notified the Columbus Police Department. Authorities initially believed Shaniece just stepped outside briefly and expected to return right back into her apartment. Shaniece is a great mother who adores her children and would never leave them behind or in danger, her family told authorities, WBNS reports.

At first, the last known sighting of Shaniece was by her stepfather around 1:00 am on June 19, 2013. But during the investigation, a neighbor came forward with more information. According to the neighbor, Shaniece was pushed into the back of a black car in the rear of her home, reports WBNS.

The family found out about this witness through a televised news report, her grandmother, LaVerne Cunningham, told WBNS. Her family told WBNS they do not know of anyone who would want to hurt Shaniece.

Authorities now consider her disappearance an abduction and suspect foul play in her case. But who wanted to kidnap this loving young mother and why? Her children have gone almost 10 years not knowing where their mother is or what happened to her.

"I've aged 20 years since she's been gone," her grandmother, LaVerne Cunningham, told WBNS in 2015. "She's my baby, I raised her. In the beginning, people spotted her everywhere, but now it's gone dry. Her children miss her so much. I just want to know she's someplace and safe, that would give me some kind of closure."

What happened to Shaniece Briggs? Her family deserves answers and Shaniece and her children deserve justice. SOMEONE knows SOMETHING.

Shaniece Mona Briggs is 5'3" and weighed 129 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Shaniece Briggs, please contact the Columbus Police Department at 614-645-4624 or Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or www.stopcrime.org.