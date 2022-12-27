5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still Missing

5-month-old twins Kayir and Kason Thomass and 24-year-old Child Abductor Nalah Jackson Photo by Facebook

On Monday, December 19, 2022, the mother of 5-month-old twin boys Kyair and Kason Thomass was out working as a Door Dash delivery driver. At 9:45 pm, she left her twins in her vehicle and went inside a Donatos pizza located at 920 North High Street in Columbus, Ohio. When she returned, the car and her twins were gone.

She called 911.

"Someone just stole my car," she told the 911 operator. "My babies are in there."

Police were immediately dispatched to the scene. Officers canvassed the area, known as the Short North, in Columbus. There was no sign of the 2010 four-door black Honda Accord or the twin boys.

The twin's family pleaded with authorities to issue an Amber Alert. Authorities claim the Ohio State Highway Patrol refused to issue the alert until 1:37 am, Tuesday morning, four hours after the twins had been abducted by a stranger. The alert came while most Columbus residents were asleep and unaware until early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday, police released the photo of the abductor, 24-year-old Nalah Jackson, a homeless woman. Donatos employees helped identify her as the woman walking out of the location when the twins' mother walked in. Nalah Jackson has a long criminal record, including vehicle theft, assault, and child endangerment.

On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, someone heading out to catch a flight found 5-month-old Kyair in the freezing cold, sitting in his car seat in the economy parking lot at the Dayton, Ohio airport.

Authorities and his parents rushed to the scene. There was no sign of his brother, Kason. Kyair was unharmed and is safely back with his family. Kason is still missing.

Multiple gas station clerks, store workers, and citizens began calling in with sightings of Nalah Jackson. The sightings, however, were before the amber alert was released, and none of those people knew she was wanted at the time. Once they saw the amber alert with her picture, they contacted the authorities.

"Police refused to put out an AMBER Alert as many times as we asked, we didn't get one until three or four hours after they were missing," their grandmotherr, 44-year-old Fonda Thomas told WBNS.

Kason's family is devasted.

"It's indescribable — there's no words for this," his father, 23-year-old Lachez Thomas told The Columbus Dispatch.

The family has been searching, posting, and praying nonstop since this ordeal began.

"I'm so tired — I want to go to sleep — but I don't want to miss a phone call," Fonda Thomas told the Columbus Dispatch. "And I feel like if I fall asleep, that's not right. So I just feel like I just want to sit and wait, no matter what."

No one can explain why Nalah only left one of the twins. His family and authorities are concerned about his well-being.

Why did it take over four hours for an amber alert and why has the story not received the same coverage and exposure as cases of missing jogging mothers and missing college students we wake up to when they have disappeared? 5-month-old twins were abducted by a stranger and one is still missing and most of the country has no idea. Why is Nalah Jackson able to enter stores and gas stations and ask for money without anyone recognizing her? Why is her photo not plastered all over the national media outlets?

“There was a lapse in communication. Had I known, we would have had a press conference last night or early this morning. I’m not going to hide, I’m not going to sugar coat, that doesn't mean the team wasn't doing the work,” Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant stated in a press conference held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

Chief Bryant provided the public with this timeline of events:

9:45 p.m. Monday — Columbus police received a report of a stolen vehicle with two 5-month-old boys inside from Donatos at 920 N. High St.

9:52 p.m. — Police officers arrive at the scene.

10:17 p.m. — A grid-pattern search of the area begins; more than 50 officers take part and the CPD helicopter is dispatched.

10:30 p.m. - Neighboring police departments and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are notified and join the search.

11 p.m. — Police go to all known former addresses tied to the suspect and visit three Columbus-area homeless camps.

11:45 p.m. — Columbus police requests OSHP issue an AMBER Alert.

12:05 a.m. Tuesday — Columbus deputy chief notifies OSHP again about the AMBER Alert request.

12:30 a.m. — Additional Columbus police detectives and supervisors called in to assist in the search.

1:37 a.m. — Statewide AMBER Alert is issued.

4:15 a.m. — Columbus police receive a call that one of the twins was abandoned at the Dayton airport.

5:47 a.m. — Columbus police inform media that Kyair was found safe.

6 a.m. — Columbus police detectives leave for Dayton to continue the investigation.

11:15 a.m. — Huber Heights police inform CPD they possibly have video of the suspect.

This case has been mishandled from the very beginning, the lack of communication within the police department and with other law enforcement agencies, the delay of their amber alert, and the lack of media coverage and communication to the public are unacceptable.

5-month old Kason Thomas is still missing. Nalah Jackson is still on the run.

Nalah Jackson is 5'7" and weighs 130 pounds.

If you have any information, please contact the Columbus Police Department at 614-645-4545 or 911.