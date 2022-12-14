Memphis, TN

The Car Belonging To Missing Tennessee Mother Was Found Burned In Mississippi

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Latrice Shay ArmsteadPhoto byThe Charley Project

Latrice Shay Armstead is the mother of three sons. Her family describes her as a devoted mother.

“Family-oriented, if she had something and you were a friend it’s as good as yours," her sister Brinda Armstead told ABC 24.

She is estranged from her husband, Tony Bledsoe, who she has an order of protection against. Latrice and Tony have a history of domestic violence. In 2012, Tony broke her jaw. Latrice decided to move from Memphis, Tennessee to St. Louis, Missouri, to get away from Tony.

On July 28, 2012, witnesses saw Latrice and Tony together. She was last seen in the 4200 block of Springleaf Lane in Memphis around 11:00 am. Latrice has never been seen or heard from again.

“When I realized that I hadn’t heard from her I started looking around for her," Brinda told ABC 24 "Then by the next morning when I hadn’t heard anything I really knew something was wrong. She would call quite often to check on her kids.”

On July 31, 2012, authorities located her black Acura TL with license plate number M05VXZ abandoned and burned near Little Simmons Road in Clarksdale, Mississippi, about one hour outside of Memphis.

"We got the report about where the car was found so we went down there," her brother, Frederick Armstead told Action News 5. "Me and some of my friends, we did a search on four-wheelers in about a five-mile area, checking the ditch bank and the fields seeing if we could come up with any type of a clue."

Her family believes Tony is involved in her disappearance.

"I absolutely suspect him," Brinda told ABC 24. "At the time that she left, her mouth was wired shut because he had broken her jaw. No one else around her that we know has motive. Everyone that the police wanted to question they came in for questioning without any fear or anything except for him.”

Latrice Shay Armstead has never been found, and no arrests have been made in connection with her disappearance.

Latrice Shay Armstead is 5'4" and weighed 150 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Coahoma County Sheriff's Office at 662-624-3085.

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities and real stories about everyday life situations.

