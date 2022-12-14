She Abused Her Children, Admitted She Killed Her Missing Daughter, And Was Never Charged

Angela Dufrene and Marjorie Dufrene (mom) Photo by The Charley Project

Angela M. Dufrene and Lewis Dufrene married and had two children. Marjorie and Lewis are now divorced. Marjorie has a 10-year-old and a 4-year-old with Lewis and a set of 7-month-old twins with an ex-boyfriend, Henry Mathieu. The family lived in Miami, Florida.

In 2011, Marjorie struck her son so hard in the face with a belt, that he required surgery. The Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) began monitoring the family.

Around October or November 2014, Marjorie stopped taking Angela to daycare. In July 2015, a sheriff's investigator reported "no safety concerns for the children," The Charley Project reports.

In 2015, she stopped bringing Angela to the DCF office, only bringing her twin brother.

In the summer of 2016, DCF received reports that Marjorie's daughter had been sexually abused by her boyfriend. Investigators discovered the children had no food, and their apartment was filthy. No one knew where Angela was. The landlord told officials he had never seen Angela, The Charley Project reports.

Marjorie initially claimed Angela did not exist. Then she gave multiple stories about her whereabouts. She said Angela was with her father, Henry Mathieu. Then she said she was with Henry's mother. She told another story stating in March 2016, she dropped Angela during an argument with her boyfriend. She said he helped dispose of the body. The boyfriend denied these claims. Angela then told authorities Angela fell out of her arms and died in a car seat. She wrapped her in black garbage bags and placed her in a dumpster at a McDonald's.

During a 2016 court appearance, a judge asked Marjorie where Angela was located. She finally admitted the truth.

"She is dead. She is no longer with us," Marjorie said, The Charley Project reports.

Marjorie Dufrene has never been charged in the disappearance or murder of her 7-month-old daughter, Angela M. Dufrene. What type of message does this send to child abusers and child killers across the state of Florida and the entire country?

Angela has never been found.

If you have any information on the location of Angela Dufrene, please contact the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6640.