Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?

Danydia Thompson

Danydia Thompson Photo by Texas Department of Public Safety

On April 30, 1997, 7-year-old Danydia Thompson and her two cousins left her home and walked to Marlboro Heights Elementary School in Killeen, Texas.

Danydia never made it to school. She was last seen riding "piggyback" on an unidentified man near her elementary school. The man is described as a black male, with a short-style afro and thick mustache. It is 5'10'-5'11" and was wearing dark clothing.

On May 8, 1997, her lifeless body was found in a trash bag on a rural highway in Killeen in Bell County.

“The last thing I heard my sister say was ‘I love you,'” Danydia’s sister, Danyell Martin, told KCEN TV.

No arrests have been made in the brutal murder of little Danydia Thompson.

“No matter how long it takes we'll never give up. We'll never, never stop looking for this guy, ever,” Danyell told KCEN TV.

Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of the person/persons responsible for this heinous crime.

If you have any information, please call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 800- 252-8477.

Mary Hooper and Emmett Lynch

Mary Hooper and Emmett Lynch Photo by City of Tyler Police Department

On October 7, 1987, a nurse went to care for a patient at 300 South Lyons and found 62-year-old Mary Hooper and 57-year-old Emmett Lynch deceased. Both were the victims of a homicide.

No arrests have ever been made for their brutal murders. If you have any information, please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

Tamika Dianrochell Osborn

Tamika Dianrochell Osborn Photo by City of Tyler Police Department

Tamika Osborn is one of five siblings. On July 5, 1997, 21-year-old Tamika was found asphyxiated in her home at 1113 South Francis in the Butler College area of Tyler, Texas. If you have any information, please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.

James Thompson and Cassius Robinson

James Thompson and Cassius Robinson Photo by City of Tyler Police Department

On July 13, 2005, police found 66-year-old James Thompson and 58-year-old Cassius Robinson at Wayne's Car Wash at 1120 West Bow in Tyler, Texas, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased. If you have any information, please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.

Kenisha Shavonne Dixon

Kenisha Shavonne Dixon Photo by Houston Police Department

On May 9, 2000, Kenisha opened the front door of her apartment at 10003 Forum West number 163 in Houston, Texas at 11:10 am and an unknown individual immediately shot the young woman. For some reason, Kenisha answered the door with a gun in her hand. Her roommate told authorities he was the owner of the gun found beside Kenisha.

Her case remains unsolved. If you have any information about this murder, please contact the Cold Case Squad at 713-308-3618 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Katara Deboise Johnson

Katara Deboise Johnson Photo by Facebook

21-year-old Katara Johnson was born and raised in Taylor, Texas. She was a talented basketball player who turned down a college scholarship to stay in Taylor with her family. She was especially close to her brother AJ, who people often assumed was her twin. Katara worked as a manager at a local Taco Bell in Taylor.

On August 25, 2004, Katara worked the late-night shift at her job. She drove home to her trailer on North Dolan Street.

On Thursday, August 26, 2004, her grandmother and 6-year-old nephew found Katara dead on the floor of her trailer. She had been shot. Her red Mitsubishi Lancer was later found at the Thorndale Community Pool.

“It was just heartbreaking,” her cousin, Quincy Griffin, told KXAN. “I just couldn’t put the tragedy together with the person that she was. She was just an awesome young lady, and it was just a senseless, senseless, senseless tragedy.”

No suspects have been publicly named in her case and no arrests have ever been made. There is currently a $3,000 reward for information.

If you have any information on the murder of Katara Deboise Johnson, please call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 800- 252-8477.