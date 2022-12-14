Left Alone In A Snow Covered Field In Texas: What Happened To This Beautiful Little Girl?

Veronica Taylor Photo by Texas Department of Public Safety

In 1987, 13-year-old Veronica Taylor was a sixth-grade student at Murfee Elementary and an active member of her church in Lubbock, Texas. On March 25, 1987, Veronica was seen leaving her aunt Celestine's house, where she was hanging out with family. Her family members lived close to one another and would spend time together daily. She walked to her grandmother's home and then went to her house to pick up her backpack. Veronica was going to spend the night at her aunt Darlene's home.

On March 26, 1987, her aunt, Lorene Taylor, arrived at Darlene's to pick Veronica up from school around 7:00 am. “I asked my sister where was Veronica at [because] she’s not here,” Lorene told KLBK News.

The family realized Veronica never made it to Darlene's house the previous evening. Watching the news around 11:00 am that morning, the family learned the body f a female had been found about 20 miles from where they lived.

On March 26, 1987, Veronica was found in a snow-covered field next to FM 1729 in eastern Lubbock County. She was found with her underwear wrapped around her neck and her pants below her beaten body. Veronica had been sexually assaulted and died from blunt force trauma.

Her family thinks they know who exactly killed this bright, innocent little girl. Veronica had an aunt who dated a man that threatened her. The man lived only yards away from where Veronica's body was found.

“My sister used to date a guy that we thought did it. He told her, because she left him and got with some other guy, that she would pay for that,” her other aunt, Lorene, told KLBK News. “[He] told her he was going to do something real bad to hurt her for leaving him.”

The man has a history of violence and child molestation. After Veronica's disappearance, he was sentenced to prison on unrelated child molestation charges.

“They went there several, several times to talk with him, interview him and different things. They always let us know when they did go down and try to get information from him,” Lorene told KLBK News. “He would never commit to any kind of DNA samples. He was the suspect, but they just don’t have the evidence."

The family hopes that advancements in technology can help solve the case. Unfortunately, the officers and investigators mishandled and tampered with evidence in the case.

“There’s no way that there’s nothing there that they can’t [use to] solve this case…” her sister, Taneka King, told KLBK News.

Veronica, her mother, and her grandmother all passed within two years of each other. There is currently a $6,000 reward for information. If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-8477.