Unidentified Intruder Killed Two Young Brothers As Their Mother Fought For Their Lives

Derrick Jackson and James Edwards Photo by Texas Department of Public Safety

On September 23, 1990, 12-year-old Derrick Jackson, his 14-year-old brother, James Edwards, their 23-year-old brother Layman Jackson and their mother, Linda Jackson, were at their apartment in Vernon, Texas. During the early morning hours, an intruder entered the apartment and shot Derrick and James while they were asleep. Their mother, Linda Jackson, fought with the intruder and was shot multiple times. Their older brother was able to escape out of a window. Derrick and James were killed and their mother, who was severely injured while fighting the intruder, was hospitalized and survived.

“They’ve gotten away with murder, and I want justice,” their sister, Patricia Jackson, told KFDX. She questioned what type of person would harm children.

“I know they’re at peace because they’re in the good Lord’s hands. But, I want justice for them, and I won’t stop until I get it. I won’t stop until I get it. Trust me, I’ll do that. If it takes me a lifetime,” their brother, Lester Jackson, told KFDX.

The unidentified man, who fled the scene on foot, is described as black, 5'8"-5'10" with a heavy build. No one has ever been arrested in the brutal murders of Derrick Jackson and James Edwards.

“Investigators believe a suspect, in this case, may have ties to Austin,” authorities released in a press statement to the public.

The Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the murders of the two young brothers.

If you have any information, please contact Crime Stopper at 1-800-252-8477.