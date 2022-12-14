Memphis Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Twin Girls

Jacqulin Vail Photo by Memphis Police Department

33-year-old Jacqulin Vail is the loving mother of twin 10-year-old girls living in Memphis, Tennessee. Jacqulin is close to her family and never goes longer than a day without speaking to them, her sister, Towanda Williams, told Action News 5.

Three weeks ago, one of the twins stayed with their grandmother while Towanda went on a trip with the other 10-year-old twin. When they returned, the girls were supposed to go back to their mother, but no one could find Jacqulin. All of their calls to her cell phone were unanswered. Authorities discovered no one has seen or heard from Jacqulin since November 12, 2022. She was last seen at a business in the 2200 block of Lamar Avenue near Garfield Street and Park Avenue in the Orange Mound area around 4:45 pm. She was wearing a gray jogging suit. The last person she was known to be with is her boyfriend, whose name has not been publicly released.

Jacqulin has never been seen or heard from again.

“No one knows where she is. We’ve been out just looking and looking and we can’t find her anywhere and this is very difficult because I do have her kids and I’m trying not to, I’ve got to be strong and look for her all at the same time, and not break down in front of them,” Towanda told Action News 5.

Jacqulin Vail is 5'7" and weighs 140 pounds. If you have any information, please contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.