Husband And Children Pleading For Information On Missing Georgia Mother

Demetria Watson Photo by Facebook

42-year-old Demetria Watson and her husband, Harvey Watson Jr, lived in Richmond Hill, Georgia with their children. Demetria is a loving wife and caring mother who enjoys her life, her family told WSAV.

On November 28, 2022, their kids left home for school around 6:45 am and Harvey got up to vote and head to work. Demetria was asleep in their bed, and he did not disturb her.

When Harvey got to work, his son, Marquis, called him. Marquis told his father that he received a text from his mother.

“She sent me a text and was like ‘I love you’ out of nowhere and I knew something was off, so that’s when I let my dad know,” Marquis told WSAV.

Demetria sent the same text to Harvey, her daughter, and more family members. Concerned, her husband rushed home from work.

“By the time I got home it was 9:35, she had already left,” Harvey told WSAV.

Her vehicle, a 2019 grey Toyota Corolla with license plate number PXK6468 was gone, as well. No one has seen or heard from Demetria since. Her family reported Demetria missing to the Richmond Hill Police Department. Harvey told authorities everything was normal the evening before Demetria disappeared.

“Monday morning, I got up to get ready for work, my kids usually leave the house at 6:45, and I got up to get dressed for work,” Harvey told WSAV. “My plan was to go vote first then, head into the job. My wife was still in the bed sleeping. So, I didn’t notice about anything, she was just in the bed sleeping."

He said Demetria was a little quieter than normal, but nothing seemed out of the ordinary with his wife.

Captain Brad Sykes told WSAV the department is working non-stop to safely bring Demetria home to her family.

“We have been working endless hours physically searching wooded areas, water areas everything around here. Our detectives have been searching electronically, search warrants for phone records, different things," Captain Sykes told WSAV.

With his eyes tearing up, Harvey pleaded with the public through WSAV, “If it’s any decent genuine people that really are concerned about my wife, if you have any information or her return please because it is hard, these are my kids and I’m trying to hold it together for them."

If you have any information, please contact the Richmond Hill Police Department at 912-756-5645.